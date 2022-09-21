A police chief has defended the cancellation of football games following the Queen’s death, saying “sensible decisions” had to be made as thousands of officers were sent to London.Fans were angered by the last-minute postponement of some fixtures in the Europa League, Premier League, English Football League and other divisions, with many who had paid for travel and accommodation being left out of pocket.The FA said all games were postponed on the weekend immediately following the Queen’s passing “as a mark of respect”, but further cancellations were made after play resumed on 12 September because of police resourcing.Mark Roberts,...

