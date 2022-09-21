Read full article on original website
BBC
Ucas: Fall in NI students accepted to university in 2022
There has been a fall in the number of students from Northern Ireland accepted to start university in 2022 following the return of exams. The figures have just been published by the University and Colleges Admissions Service (Ucas). They also indicate there are fewer undergraduate places available at NI universities...
BBC
Glasgow students without flats told to consider quitting university
Students unable to find accommodation have been told by their university to considering deferring or even withdrawing from their studies. Hundreds of students have returned after the summer break with nowhere to stay due to a shortage of available flats and soaring rents. The situation has been described as "a...
BBC
Cherry Valentine: Drag Race UK star George Ward dies
Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
BBC
Rape posts every half-hour found on online incel forum
Discussions on a major forum for incels are growing more violent, a new study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has warned. Incels - short for Involuntary Celibate - hold misogynistic beliefs, and some have launched violent attacks. The CCDH research suggests that, on average, a post about...
BBC
Head teacher who groomed dozens of children on social media jailed
A British head teacher who groomed at least 131 children worldwide using social media has been jailed, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said. Nicholas Clayton, 38 and from Wirral, used Facebook Messenger to contact children as young as 10, the NCA said. Clayton, who was working at a school...
BBC
Manchester Metrolink: Checks not done before woman trapped in tram doors
A tram driver did not do safety checks before a woman's bag got trapped in the closing doors and she was dragged along the platform, a report has found. The driver was unaware of the passenger after leaving Shudehill Metrolink stop in Manchester city centre. She was dragged 13m (42ft)...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Popular fried chicken store to expand across the UK
A popular chicken shop has unveiled plans to expand its stores across the United Kingdom. Miss Millie's, which originated in Bristol, has now penned a deal to expand across the nation. The store's story began in the late 1980s, when Harry Latham - KFC's man in Britain - set up...
BBC
Fly-tipping now part of rural life, says Warwickshire farmer
A farmer whose nephew filmed a van driver dumping waste in a lane near his business said fly-tipping has become part of rural life. The man was captured on camera leaving rubbish by Charlie Goadby's farm, near Ansley village, north Warwickshire, at about 21:30 BST on Monday. Mr Goadby reported...
The Tab
Racist graffiti spotted on the side of a University of Glasgow building
Racist graffiti has been spotted within the University of Glasgow campus at the St Andrews Building. In yellow-green graffiti, sprawled across a gate at the back of the School of Education building, beared the words: “Kill the Chinese”. This was spotted and shared on a Chinese social media...
BBC
Study finds Cambridge University 'benefited from slavery'
The University of Cambridge received "significant benefits" from slavery, a report has found. The study was carried out by the Legacies of Enslavement Advisory Group, appointed in 2019 by the university's vice-chancellor, Stephen Toope. It found the university and its colleges benefited from companies and individuals participating in the trade.
Social mobility tsar casts doubt over grammar school revival in England
The UK’s social mobility tsar has cast doubt on Liz Truss’s plans to revive grammar schools in England, arguing that they mainly benefit children whose families can afford to coach them to pass entrance exams. Katharine Birbalsingh, the headteacher named last year by Truss as chair of the...
BBC
Birmingham's Commonwealth bull to leave Centenary Square
A huge mechanical bull that starred in the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony is to be removed from its central Birmingham location. Thousands have visited the 10m-high sculpture since it was placed on display in Centenary Square in July. The bull was given a reprieve to stay until September after thousands...
ARTS・
BBC
Castle Howard wins approval to restore room damaged in 1940 fire
The owners of a stately home which featured in TV show Bridgerton will now be able to restore a room damaged by fire more than 80 years ago. The interior of the Cabinet Room at Castle Howard, near Malton, North Yorkshire, has been derelict since the blaze in 1940. The...
U.K.・
BBC
More than 30,000 bins delivered in mid Devon for new service
More than 30,000 new wheelie bins have been delivered across mid Devon as part of a new waste collection system. From 10 October the new service will mean non-recyclable black bag waste is collected every three weeks. Food waste will still be picked up each week, with recycling and garden...
BBC
Mini-budget: MasterChef winner frightened for future of hospitality
MasterChef winner and restaurateur Simon Wood has warned the hospitality industry will "fall to its knees" without more government support. The chef said he was "frightened" for the future of his Manchester restaurant and wants VAT and business rate relief. His comments follow criticism of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget by...
BBC
Wantage & Grove station: Setback for reopening hopes
The government says it has no plans to reopen a train station despite campaigners saying there is an increasing need for it. Wantage & Grove in Oxfordshire was opened by the Great Western Railway in 1846 but has seen no trains since 1964. Andy Holding, of Wantage & Grove Station...
Police chief defends ‘sensible decisions’ to cancel football matches after Queen’s death
A police chief has defended the cancellation of football games following the Queen’s death, saying “sensible decisions” had to be made as thousands of officers were sent to London.Fans were angered by the last-minute postponement of some fixtures in the Europa League, Premier League, English Football League and other divisions, with many who had paid for travel and accommodation being left out of pocket.The FA said all games were postponed on the weekend immediately following the Queen’s passing “as a mark of respect”, but further cancellations were made after play resumed on 12 September because of police resourcing.Mark Roberts,...
BBC
Morecambe and Wise 'Monty Python' UEA interview sparks further find
A long-lost Morecambe and Wise interview has been found almost in its entirety after a clip hit the headlines last year - prompting the rediscovery. The comedy double act told how they were "bored stiff" by Monty Python in an old university TV station interview, in a two-minute clip unearthed in 2021.
BBC
Major revamp of Leicester's 'forgotten' St George's Street completed
Work to revamp a key route route between Leicester's railway station and its cultural quarter has been completed. St George's Street has been pedestrianised by Leicester City Council to make it safer and more attractive. Trees have been planted, new lawns laid and rainwater gardens established. It is hoped the...
BBC
Shropshire hospitals look to trim down transformation plan
The reorganisation of Shropshire's hospitals is likely to go ahead but without some of the proposed changes due to funding issues, a report says. The document, from the sites' trust, concludes the "core" plan can be afforded within the £312m budget. That means Shrewsbury is set to become a...
