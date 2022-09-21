Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
2 former Tacoma men sentenced for killing housemate in 2018
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A judge sentenced two Washington state men to more than two decades in prison Friday in the murder of a housemate in 2018. Bobbie Anson Pease and Jeremy Jay Warren took 34-year-old Jessica Shaunti Jackson into some woods on federal property just outside Joint Base Lewis-McChord after giving her a ride to a convenience store. They beat her with a metal baseball bat before Pease shot her, claiming she had stolen a pocket knife and a drug pipe.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakama woman found stabbed to death in Seattle buried at Yakama Reservation; no arrests made
A Yakama woman found stabbed to death in a wooded area on the University of Washington campus in June was buried Thursday near relatives on the Yakama Reservation. Burial for Mavis “Boots” Kindness Nelson, 56, of Seattle took place at Black Wolf Cemetery outside Goldendale, where her mother, former tribal general council member Mavis George “Tamaslut” Kindness, and other relatives are buried.
Yakima Herald Republic
King County may offer loans to help people replace old furnaces
Barbara Lux’s view from her Renton Hill home was veiled with dense smoke from the Bolt Creek fire burning 60 miles north. “I think mother nature is crying out,” she said this week. As the summers get hotter, winters get cooler and falls bring wildfire smoke in the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Philip Capp
Philip Capp was born in Seattle, Washington, on June 21, 1927 to Leland and Ruth Capp. His early years were spent in Seattle and Bremerton, Washington. He graduated from Seattle Pacific College in 1950, served in the Merchant Marines, traveled the world, and in 1951 married his SPC sweetheart, Carmena French. He pastored a Free Methodist Church in Newton, Kansas from 1950-1956 and then he, along with Carmena, felt called to overseas mission work.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima Herald Republic
SDOT hires the GOAT for clearing vegetation
More than a hundred goats have descended under the Interstate 5 Ship Canal Bridge, using four-hoof drive to clear vegetation from the right of way. The voracious eaters, hard at work for the Seattle Department of Transportation, began last Friday and will be there through Monday, according to spokesperson Alison Lorenz.
Yakima Herald Republic
Huskies RB Wayne Taulapapa has game of his life in win over Stanford
In Wayne Taulapapa’s eyes, trust is key. On Saturday night in Washington's 40-22 victory over Stanford, the Huskies’ graduate transfer running back from the University of Virginia had the game of his life, with 13 rushes for a career-high 120 yards, with a career-best 34 yard rushing touchdown.
Comments / 0