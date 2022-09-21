British fintech and banking firm Revolut has further expanded its cryptocurrency offering in the US with the addition of 29 new tokens. Customers in the US can trade Avalanche (AVAX), Solana (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE) alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and other already-installed tokens. The company stressed that crypto is a big priority and it had plans to further expand its offering to more tokens in the near future.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO