Coinbase Announces Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Integration
Coinbase Global Inc COIN announced Wednesday it would accept Ethereum ETH/USD Name Service domains to be linked to wallets on its platform. What Happened: ENS has become uber-popular among crypto users, specifically users with non-custodial wallets. The move to the Coinbase platform will bring the name service to a much larger pool of users.
Benzinga
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $52M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $52,105,196 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x87c0bb7dc7bae005f3ee73671bf04f3ed0d49efb. $52 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xdb817cf46830adc268c8c394107f34d18cf30e05. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Says Hundreds of Crypto Projects Gearing Up for Launch After Blockchain Upgrade
Charles Hoskinson says many projects are preparing to launch on the Cardano (ADA) blockchain after its Vasil hard fork upgrade. Hoskinson, the Cardano co-creator, says in a tweet that there are hundreds of projects announcing they will advance using ADA’s new capabilities become available to developers next week. “I’ve...
Benzinga
Sports Metaverse Platform Gets $200M Injection
Sports-focused blockchain gaming platform LootMogul has secured a $200 million investment from alternative investment firm Global Emerging Markets. LootMogul will use the capital to build metaverse gaming environments allowing fans to engage with athletes, teams, and brands via virtual "sport cities." LootMogul has partnered with more than 180 professional athletes...
Is The End Of The Dollar On The Horizon?
As technologies become more advanced, we are beginning to see every industry and sector adopt a new framework to capitalize on our civilization's advancements. However, the financial sector could see a complete overhaul with crypto replacing paper currency.
This Popular Crypto Could Double in Value in 2023
Innovation in areas ranging from NFTs to Web3 could propel Polygon to triple-digit gains next year.
coinjournal.net
Crypto to hit literally billions of users by 2027, says Pantera Capital’s CEO
The cryptocurrency market has millions of users at the moment, but Pantera Capital’s CEO believes that the number will massively grow by 2027. Pantera CEO Dan Morehead told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday that he believes the cryptocurrency market would hit billions of users over the next few years.
CNBC
Bitcoin rises as Fed raises rates, and Twitch bans crypto gambling after backlash: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Anthony Georgiades, co-founder of Pastel Network, discusses the economic pressures facing the crypto industry.
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Founder Says Ethereum ($ETH) ‘Is Becoming Hotel California of Crypto’
On Friday (September 16), Charles Hoskinson, who is Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (“IOG”), the blockchain technology company behind Cardano’s R&D, expressed his disappointment with Ethereum’s staking model. It all started on Thursday (September 15), when one Cardano fan pointed out that Kraken has...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Real Estate Tycoon to Raise $500,000,000 for Crypto and Private Equity Investments: Report
Hong Kong billionaire and real estate tycoon Adrian Cheng’s investment firm is reportedly raising funds to invest in the crypto space as the selloff further pushes down the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the digital assets market. According to Bloomberg, C Capital is planning to pool...
zycrypto.com
Neobank Revolut Adds Dogecoin To Growing U.S. Crypto Offerings
According to a Tuesday report by The Block, London-based neobank Revolut is considering adding 29 new including Dogecoin, AVAX, Shiba Inu and Solana, through a new partnership with Apex Crypto for its U.S. clientele as the demand for cryptocurrencies picks up. “Today we’ve more than quadrupled our token portfolio to...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’
On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: LatAm startup strength, global chip shortage, Visa Bulletin update
“Disengaged or dysfunctional boards aren’t just bad for CEOs and LPs; they’re bad for everyone,” writes Matt Blumberg, co-founder and CEO of Bolster, a realization that spurred him to revise meeting formats to include follow-up surveys and additional outreach. “That is a lot of moving pieces to...
dailyhodl.com
Macro Guru Raoul Pal Says One Ethereum Rival May Become Crypto Giant in Next Cycle
Macro expert and former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says that one Ethereum (ETH) competitor could outshine the rest in the next crypto bull run. In a recent ask-me-anything session, Pal says that some of Ethereum’s biggest rivals will benefit the most from increasing crypto adoption when markets ultimately pick up again.
financefeeds.com
Revolut US launches trading on Avalanche, Solana, and Dogecoin
British fintech and banking firm Revolut has further expanded its cryptocurrency offering in the US with the addition of 29 new tokens. Customers in the US can trade Avalanche (AVAX), Solana (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE) alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and other already-installed tokens. The company stressed that crypto is a big priority and it had plans to further expand its offering to more tokens in the near future.
u.today
Polkadot Now Allows Tether (USDT) to Be Minted on Its Blockchain
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Staked ETH Coins See $33 Million Inflow Thanks To Ethereum’s PoS Upgrade: Nansen
On-chain analytics startup Nansen reported massive inflows into staked Ether tokens following the Merge. Ethereum’s proof-of-stake upgrade successfully shipped on September 15, EWN reported. “Smart money” investors have deployed over $33 million into locked-up Ether coins in the past week alone. Ethereum’s upgrade dubbed the merge seemingly bolstered...
CoinTelegraph
JPMorgan CEO calls crypto ‘decentralized Ponzi schemes’
While testifying before United States lawmakers, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon referred to himself as a “major skeptic” on “crypto tokens that you call currency like Bitcoin,” labeling them as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Dimon was asked what keeps him from being more active in the...
forkast.news
Japanese banking giant Nomura’s crypto unit to be based in Switzerland
Tokyo-based financial services group Nomura Holdings, Inc., recently announced its new digital asset subsidiary named Laser Digital and respective holding company Laser Digital Holding, which will be active in Switzerland. Fast facts. Laser Digital will focus on secondary trading, venture capital and investor products, according to the press release. The...
altcoinbuzz.io
NFT News | NFTs Post ETH Merge | September Week 4
It has been roughly one week since the Ethereum Merge. The historic shift from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake is now behind us. But what does it mean for NFTs? The price of Ethereum fell, and currently, it looks to have stabilized. A steady Ethereum price is usually good for NFTs. Now...
