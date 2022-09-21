Read full article on original website
The Missouri football team is getting another early kickoff when it heads back on the road next week to Florida. The Tigers and Gators will play at 11 a.m. CT at "The Swamp" in Gainesville, Florida, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on ESPNU. That will give Mizzou (2-2, 0-1 SEC) four 11 a.m. games through the first six weeks of the season. The Mizzou-Florida game is one of three SEC contests that day kicking off in the early TV slot.
It was not pretty, but Auburn got back in the win column on Saturday against Missouri. After an ugly loss to Penn State last week, Auburn stuck with the ground game and got out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter against the visiting Tigers. That lead slipped...
COLUMBIA, Mo. — “SEC Nation,” the Saturday morning college football pregame show on SEC Network, was set to host its show in Columbia this weekend before Mizzou’s night game against No. 1 Georgia but changed plans after the Tigers’ overtime loss at Auburn, a network source told the Post-Dispatch.
