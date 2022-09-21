The Missouri football team is getting another early kickoff when it heads back on the road next week to Florida. The Tigers and Gators will play at 11 a.m. CT at "The Swamp" in Gainesville, Florida, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on ESPNU. That will give Mizzou (2-2, 0-1 SEC) four 11 a.m. games through the first six weeks of the season. The Mizzou-Florida game is one of three SEC contests that day kicking off in the early TV slot.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO