ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Josh Smith's 1st over-fence HR helps Rangers beat Angels 7-2

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JwCiL_0i5IHvzj00

Rookie Josh Smith homered over the fence for the first time, and the Texas Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-2 on Wednesday night.

Smith's only other round-tripper was inside the park at Globe Life Field against Oakland in July when his liner skipped past the center fielder to the warning track. This 386-foot solo drive in the seventh inning tucked inside the foul pole in right.

“That one kinda feels like the first real one,” Smith said. “It’s been too long, but you don’t know how many you’re going to get so I’ll take it.”

Shohei Ohtani and Taylor Ward extended their hitting streaks to seven games in the first when Ohtani singled and Ward followed with his 19th home run for a 2-0 Angels lead.

Ohtani and Ward were working on another rally to start the seventh when the two-way Japanese star reached on a routine grounder because reliever Brock Burke didn't cover the bag. But Burke snagged Ward's liner and doubled Ohtani off first.

Dane Dunning (4-8) struck out eight in five innings, allowing three hits and two runs. The right-hander stopped a five-outing winless streak as the pair of AL West also-rans have split the first two in a three-game series.

Smith had another RBI on a fielder’s choice that scored the speedy Leody Taveras with the tying run in the second inning. Smith took second when shortstop Livan Soto's throw home went to the backstop.

The 25-year-old Smith tied a franchise by reaching base in his first 11 games when he was called up in June. He went back to the minors last month before getting recalled. He stopped an 0-for-17 skid with a single in the ninth inning of the series opener.

“It's been a weird year for me,” said Smith, who is hitting .205. “I haven't really hit the way I've wanted to. I know I have it in there somewhere. Just trying to find the consistency of it.”

Adolis García had a sacrifice fly in the first and tiebreaking RBI double in the third off Angels starter Tucker Davidson (2-7). Taveras added a two-run single in the eighth.

“I saw good things,” Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said of Davidson, who allowed three runs in five innings and dropped to 1-5 since being acquired from Atlanta in a trade. “I thought he threw the well and really the last two innings, coming out of those clean. Wanted to end him in a good note.”

SHO'S POTENTIAL DAY OFF

Nevin said Ohtani wouldn't be in the lineup Thursday before his scheduled return to the mound Friday night in Minnesota. Nevin said Mike Trout would get a break from center field as the designated hitter in the series finale against the Rangers, with Ohtani available off the bench.

GROWING PAINS

Top Texas prospect Josh Jung had his second four-strikeout game, including with the bases loaded and no outs before Taveras' single in the eighth. The 24-year-old rookie has struck out seven times in eight at-bats in the series. The other was a game-ending double play in a 5-2 loss in the opener.

SUZUKI RETIREMENT

Veteran catcher Kurt Suzuki of the Angels said winning the World Series with Washington in 2019 was a big factor in the 38-year-old's decision to retire after the season. The 2014 All-Star said spending more time with his children was equally important.

Suzuki has played with five teams over 16 seasons. The Angels finish the season at Oakland, where he had his longest stint at seven years.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: INF/OF Nick Solak (right foot fracture) was placed on the 60-day injured list to make room for the free-agent signing of C Kevin Plawecki. The 31-year-old Plawecki hit .217 in 60 games for Boston before being designated for assignment and subsequently released.

UP NEXT

Rangers LHP Martín Pérez (12-6, 2.84 ERA) can match his career high for victories Thursday. The 31-year-old in his second stint with Texas has a shot at the lowest qualifying ERA for the Rangers since Yu Darvish's 2.83 in 2013. Angels RHP Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.74) is scheduled for his third start since missing two months with a right shoulder strain.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Kevin Plawecki making Rangers debut Friday

Texas Rangers catcher Kevin Plawecki is in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Cody Morris and the Cleveland Guardians. Plawecki was released by the Boston Red Sox on Monday and picked up by the Rangers on Thursday. He will catch for Jon Gray and hit eighth in his Rangers debut. Jonah Heim and Sam Huff are both out of the lineup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Judge still at 60, homerless in 4th straight as Yanks win

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday to close in on their first AL East title since 2019. Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts. He made a rare showing of anger on the field in the seventh when first base umpire Chris Conroy ruled he had not checked his swing and had struck out. Judge gestured at the umpire and then waved in disgust while walking back to the dugout. Anthony Rizzo followed with a two-run homer off John Schreiber (3-4) that broke a 5-5 tie. Rizzo tied his career high, reaching 32 for the fourth time.
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Guardians visit the Rangers on 7-game road win streak

Cleveland Guardians (84-67, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (65-85, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (13-5, 3.56 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Rangers: Glenn Otto (6-9, 4.88 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -128, Rangers +107; over/under is 8 runs.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
City
Atlanta, NY
FOX Sports

Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Jo Adell absent Friday for Angels

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins. Mickey Moniak will replace Adell in left field and hit seventh. Moniak has a $2,100 salary on Friday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.1 FanDuel...
MLB
Yardbarker

Rays Name 1B Kyle Manzardo Minor League Player of the Year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—The Tampa Bay Rays have announced the winners of their 2022 Minor League awards. Here is the complete list of winners:. 1B KYLE MANZARDO, Bowling Green/Montgomery: Batting .327/.426/.617 (106-for-324) with 26 doubled, 22 home runs, 81 RBI and 59 walks through 93 games, including 10 doubles, five home runs and 26 RBI in 30 games since his Aug. 9 promotion to Doubla-A Montgomery. He leads Rays minor leaguers in average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage. and OPS (1.043), is tied for third in homers, ranks fourth in RBI, fifth in extra-base hits (49) and sixth in walks. With a minimum of 200 at-bats, he led the South Atlantic League in average (.329), slugging percentage (.636) and OPS (1.072) and ranked secnd in the league in on-base percentage (.436).
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Dodgers Highlights: Max Muncy’s Game-Tying Hits, Mookie Betts Walk-Off Single Against Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers were facing the prospect of a third consecutive loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, but a ninth-inning rally led them to their 104th win of the season. The D-Backs took an early lead in the third inning on a Stone Garrett sacrifice fly following a defensive miscue between Gavin Lux and Trea Turner. To Julio Urías’ credit, he limited the damage to just one run despite the Diamondbacks loading the bases.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Suzuki
Person
Josh Smith
Person
Brock Burke
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Nick Solak
Person
Taylor Ward
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Phil Nevin
Person
Mike Trout
numberfire.com

Sam Huff sitting Thursday for Texas

Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Los Angeles Angels. Jonah Heim will catch for Martin Perez and bat fifth. Heim has a $2,200 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.8 FanDuel...
MLB
ABC News

ABC News

840K+
Followers
179K+
Post
473M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy