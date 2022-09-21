Read full article on original website
Political winds blowing in legal weed’s direction
You’ve probably heard the saying, “If you don’t like the weather in Arkansas, just wait because it will change.”. The same could be said about Arkansas politics. It just takes longer. The state was dominated by Democrats for 150 years. As late as 2008, Republicans couldn’t even...
KHBS
Attorneys for Arkansas man charged in Capitol attack file several motions
WASHINGTON — The attorneys for an Arkansas man charged in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 capitol attack have filed several motions in the case. Richard Barnett’s attorneys filed for a motion asking for the courts to dismiss the case, saying the jury pool is tainted. If the...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, September 21, 2022: Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ illness
Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders will recover from her recent thyroid cancer surgery. But the word we hear from our cancer expert is that she’s not going to be feeling as hale and hearty as her campaign would have Arkansas voters believe. Thyroid surgery isn’t appendicitis. Individuals are different, but voters should know that it could be up to a year before Sanders is back to full health following this type of surgery. We can just about guarantee that most of her physical campaigning for the office is over. Her campaign will rely mostly upon the massive campaign war chest Sanders has built against Libertarian Ricky Harrington and Democrat Chris Jones. Her health will be an issue as a new governor’s first legislative session is often the most important. The degree of her personal involvement in that session won’t be the same as that of a healthier person.
Kait 8
New Secretary of Arkansas of Department of Human Services appointed
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – After one week since Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the resignation of Cindy Gillespie, a new secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services has been appointed. On Thursday, Sept. 22, the governor announced Mark White of Bryant would be taking Gillespie’s place.
Arkansas joins Missouri and other states against new credit card code proposal tracking gun purchase
Arkansas state officials are speaking out to warn banks and major credit card companies against using a new credit card code that would track gun purchases.
KTLO
Arkansas Governor’s appointments include 4 local residents
Governor Asa Hutchinson recently announced state appointments that included 4 local residents. Canda Reese of Gamaliel was appointed to the Electronic Recording commission and replaces Candace Edwards. Reese’s term expires September 2025. Ryan Howard of Melbourne was reappointed to the Board of Trustees of Ozarka College through July 2029.
ualrpublicradio.org
Coalition forms against proposed changes to Arkansas ballot initiative process
A coalition of nonprofit groups has formed in opposition to a proposed amendment to the Arkansas Constitution on the November ballot. The group, called Protect Arkansas Rights, opposes Issue 2 which would raise the number of votes needed to pass citizen-led ballot initiatives as well as constitutional amendments proposed by both citizens and state lawmakers.
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
scenicstates.com
8 Otherworldly Caves in Arkansas to Explore
While you’re surely aware the naturalistic beauty of Arkansas, you may not know about the many caves scattered across the state. Arkansas counts almost 2 thousand caves and caverns, but only a few are worth visiting and exploring. Here are the best so-called “living caves” in Arkansas, where the...
KHBS
XNA may fly away from Highfill community
HIGHFILL, Ark. — For the last 27 years, the Northwest Arkansas national airport has been a part of the city of Highfill. Now, the airport’s board is exploring the possibility of leaving the community. An XNA spokesperson told 40/29 News leaving Highfill and becoming its own unincorporated community...
KHBS
Goodyear Blimp flies in Rogers, Arkansas for NW Arkansas Championship
The Goodyear Blimp is flying in the skies of Northwest Arkansas this weekend. The blimp, one of three Goodyear Blimps in the U.S., is flying above Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers for the NW Arkansas Championship. It will be there from Sept. 23-25. This particular blimp is named Wingfoot Three...
The Most Expensive Home For Sale in Colorado Vs. Arkansas
Are you in the market for a new home? Here's a quick look at the most expensive home currently on the market in Colorado compared to the most expensive house currently for sale in Arkansas. This time around, there's a fairly significant difference in price, only about $92,000,000 or so....
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases decline in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases are down in South Arkansas since Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 949,188. Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 446. Recovered cases: 929,896. Deaths:...
This 13-year-old Arkansas cowgirl is making a name in barrel racing
VILONIA, Ark. — When you think of rodeos, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind. You probably think of Texas, or even Montana if you’re binge-watching Yellowstone. But, tucked away in Faulkner County is Lily Wofford, the owner of Wofford Ranch who is hard...
FBI offers up to $30,000 reward for information on man last seen in Madison, Benton County
The FBI is offering up to $30,000 for information regarding the disappearance of a man who was last seen in Madison County.
KHBS
Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant makes New York Times' best restaurants in US list
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The New York Times included a Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant onThe Restaurant List 2022. Yeyo's is the only Arkansas restaurant that made the list of 50 restaurants across the country. The list was created by New York Times food critics. Yeyo has a brick-and-motar restaurant but is...
How Arkansans can prepare for higher electric bills
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Even though it doesn't feel like autumn yet, it's not too soon to prepare for higher electric bills. An association that tracks assistance programs predicted that home heating costs will reach the highest level this year in more than 10 years. "We always hope for...
Meeting set to discuss I-49 development in Alma
The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced it will hold a public input meeting next week to discuss proposed revised design plans for the development of Interstate 49 between Highway 22 in Sebastian County and Interstate 40 in Crawford County.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas tracking group recovers deer, memories
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas’s deer archery season opens Sept. 24, and a few enthusiastic bowhunters have already begun chasing deer through special urban bowhunting opportunities throughout the state. While most archers, as well as hunters using rifles or muzzleloaders, recover their deer with a fairly fast fast tracking job, every now and then a deer gives hunters the slip before it succumbs to the shot. The Arkansas Blood-trailing Network is available to help hunters leave the woods with the meat and the memories that come from successful outings.
Recreational marijuana measure won't show up on November ballot in Oklahoma
A state question proposing the legalization of recreational marijuana won't show up on the general election ballot for Oklahoma voters this November.
