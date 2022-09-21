ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Political winds blowing in legal weed’s direction

You’ve probably heard the saying, “If you don’t like the weather in Arkansas, just wait because it will change.”. The same could be said about Arkansas politics. It just takes longer. The state was dominated by Democrats for 150 years. As late as 2008, Republicans couldn’t even...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, September 21, 2022: Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ illness

Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders will recover from her recent thyroid cancer surgery. But the word we hear from our cancer expert is that she’s not going to be feeling as hale and hearty as her campaign would have Arkansas voters believe. Thyroid surgery isn’t appendicitis. Individuals are different, but voters should know that it could be up to a year before Sanders is back to full health following this type of surgery. We can just about guarantee that most of her physical campaigning for the office is over. Her campaign will rely mostly upon the massive campaign war chest Sanders has built against Libertarian Ricky Harrington and Democrat Chris Jones. Her health will be an issue as a new governor’s first legislative session is often the most important. The degree of her personal involvement in that session won’t be the same as that of a healthier person.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Kait 8

New Secretary of Arkansas of Department of Human Services appointed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – After one week since Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the resignation of Cindy Gillespie, a new secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services has been appointed. On Thursday, Sept. 22, the governor announced Mark White of Bryant would be taking Gillespie’s place.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Arkansas Governor’s appointments include 4 local residents

Governor Asa Hutchinson recently announced state appointments that included 4 local residents. Canda Reese of Gamaliel was appointed to the Electronic Recording commission and replaces Candace Edwards. Reese’s term expires September 2025. Ryan Howard of Melbourne was reappointed to the Board of Trustees of Ozarka College through July 2029.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Coalition forms against proposed changes to Arkansas ballot initiative process

A coalition of nonprofit groups has formed in opposition to a proposed amendment to the Arkansas Constitution on the November ballot. The group, called Protect Arkansas Rights, opposes Issue 2 which would raise the number of votes needed to pass citizen-led ballot initiatives as well as constitutional amendments proposed by both citizens and state lawmakers.
ARKANSAS STATE
scenicstates.com

8 Otherworldly Caves in Arkansas to Explore

While you’re surely aware the naturalistic beauty of Arkansas, you may not know about the many caves scattered across the state. Arkansas counts almost 2 thousand caves and caverns, but only a few are worth visiting and exploring. Here are the best so-called “living caves” in Arkansas, where the...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

XNA may fly away from Highfill community

HIGHFILL, Ark. — For the last 27 years, the Northwest Arkansas national airport has been a part of the city of Highfill. Now, the airport’s board is exploring the possibility of leaving the community. An XNA spokesperson told 40/29 News leaving Highfill and becoming its own unincorporated community...
LIFESTYLE
KHBS

Goodyear Blimp flies in Rogers, Arkansas for NW Arkansas Championship

The Goodyear Blimp is flying in the skies of Northwest Arkansas this weekend. The blimp, one of three Goodyear Blimps in the U.S., is flying above Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers for the NW Arkansas Championship. It will be there from Sept. 23-25. This particular blimp is named Wingfoot Three...
ROGERS, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases decline in South Arkansas

COVID-19 cases are down in South Arkansas since Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 949,188. Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 446. Recovered cases: 929,896. Deaths:...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

How Arkansans can prepare for higher electric bills

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Even though it doesn't feel like autumn yet, it's not too soon to prepare for higher electric bills. An association that tracks assistance programs predicted that home heating costs will reach the highest level this year in more than 10 years. "We always hope for...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas tracking group recovers deer, memories

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas’s deer archery season opens Sept. 24, and a few enthusiastic bowhunters have already begun chasing deer through special urban bowhunting opportunities throughout the state. While most archers, as well as hunters using rifles or muzzleloaders, recover their deer with a fairly fast fast tracking job, every now and then a deer gives hunters the slip before it succumbs to the shot. The Arkansas Blood-trailing Network is available to help hunters leave the woods with the meat and the memories that come from successful outings.
ARKANSAS STATE

