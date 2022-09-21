Read full article on original website
Prep Sports Notebook: Unity top in XC, SJO soccer post another win
BRAIDWOOD -- Unity won one match, tied two, and lost two at the Lady Comets volleyball tournament on Saturday. The Rockets fell 2-0 to Maroa-Forsyth and De La Salle in close contests. The Trojans prevailed 25-23, 25-14, and the Meteors from Chicago squeaked by UHS, 25-18, 25-20. The team split...
Spartan soccer team loses battle at STM
St. Joseph-Ogden defender Garrett Siems pushes the ball up the field in the second half. The Spartans fell 2-0 to the Sabers on the road on Thursday. Siems and his SJO teammates, with a record of 8 wins, 3 losses and a tie, hit the field again for a non-conference contest at Georgetown-Ridgefarm on Saturday, September 24. Match time scheduled for 9a. Then on Monday, the team will host Judah Christian with the opening touch at 4:30pm. See more photos from this game.
The Gary Olson family inducted into Hall of Fame
ST. JOSEPH -- St. Joseph-Ogden High School will introduce four new inductees to the St. Joseph-Ogden Hall of Fame during the Spartan football team's Homecoming game against Nokomis. The distinquished group includes 1960 graduate Dee Evans, former three-sport athlete Brandi Carmien Burnett, veteran teacher Kermit Esarey, and The Gary Olson Family.
Recognized for his contributions and dedication, Kermit Esarey is inducted into the 2022 SJO Hall of Fame
Recipe: Get you grillin' on with something awesome
Family Features -- Summer is gone. The fall weather is making it way into Illinois taking its place. There's still more time to get out and grill some delicious food to enjoy after a Friday night football game or to serve when all the fellas are over Sunday's NFL game.
With heart attacks, timing is everything and it can save your life
URBANA -- To say time was of the essence for Tammi Fanson on July 18, 2022, would be an understatement. The Gibson City, Illinois, woman had been dealing with high blood pressure, stress, fatigue and shortness of breath, but she chalked it up to life just being difficult. But on that day, she found herself at her local Gibson Area Hospital in the midst of a heart attack.
Recipe: Smoked chuck beef ribs
Family Features -- For home chefs looking to take their cooking skills to the next level, it all starts with a little inspiration and a few new skills. Turn family meals into extravagant adventures, take backyard barbecues to new heights and impress friends and neighbors with pitmaster-worthy recipes. In fact,...
Illinois theater convention September 24
CHICAGO -- The Illinois Theatre Association will hold its 2022 ITA Annual Membership Meeting & Award Celebration at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel & Conference Center in Downers Grove on September 24. In addition to presenting annual excellence awards to Illinois thespians, the all-day event will include the induction of the 2022-2024 Board of Directors, workshops sponsored by the ITA, a special presentation on intimacy direction, and its Red Carpet Gala Award Luncheon.
Which is flu shot is right for senior citizens?
DANVILLE --- As we enter fall, the emails from your workplace or pharmacy may start to pop up in your inbox. "It’s time for a flu shot!" It depends, says Jason Kole, MD, director of Emergency Department Services at OSF HealthCare in Danville, Illinois. Dr. Kole says every influenza...
