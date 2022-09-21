Antonio Lysy is translating Bach’s musical phrases to unconventional stages. On Sept. 23 in the Franklin D. Murphy Sculpture Garden, the cello professor and string area chair will perform Johann Sebastian Bach’s six cello suites inside artist Richard Serra’s sculpture, “Torqued Ellipse,” in an event titled “Bach In the Serra.” Lysy said the main inspiration for playing the suites, an ordered set of classical works, in “Torqued Ellipse” was to experiment with the unique acoustics in the enclosed space the sculpture offers. For Lysy, the experimentation of playing music in a public space allows for art to be a more accessible interpretation of both Bach and Serra.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO