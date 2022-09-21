ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

UCLA football beats Buffaloes in blowout, secures 4-0 record

This post was updated Sept. 24 at 4:35 p.m. As her predecessors have done for generations, Ralphie VI the Buffalo stormed the field ahead of kickoff. The majestic animal thundered through the east corner of the north endzone, galloping down the gridiron with ease. With a team of handlers flanking her, Ralphie appeared ready to stampede through any obstacle that lay in front of her.
UCLA men’s soccer to meet up with Cal State Fullerton for 1st time in 6 years

After opening Pac-12 play on the road, the Bruins will welcome an unfamiliar nonconference opponent. No. 20 UCLA men’s soccer (4-2-1, 1-0-1 Pac-12) will match up against Cal State Fullerton (5-2-2, 0-0 Big West) on Saturday night at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. This will be the first time the Bruins will take on the Titans since 2016, when the blue and gold earned a 1-0 overtime victory.
UCLA football to face Colorado in first Pac-12 contest of season

UCLA football (3-0) will play its first Pac-12 contest of the season and first game away from the Rose Bowl against a winless Colorado team (0-3) on Saturday in Boulder. The Buffaloes have lost each of their first three games by at least 25 points for the first time in their program’s 132-year history.
Gameday predictions: UCLA vs. Colorado

Usually when a team has an abysmal start to the season, a head coach loses their job. Buffalo fans probably thought that’s exactly what they were in for when Colorado athletic director Rick George released a statement on social media Sunday. Maybe former UCLA coach Karl Dorrell’s time in Boulder had come to an end.
UCLA women’s volleyball unable to secure victory against USC

Quiet filled Pauley Pavilion as the Bruins were down by two sets and on the verge of losing the third. Then, over 7,000 people erupted. Peyton Dueck had just secured the third set for the blue and gold in overtime. “I think that was the best moment of my life,”...
Antonio Lysy brings Bach to the future in sculpture garden performance

Antonio Lysy is translating Bach’s musical phrases to unconventional stages. On Sept. 23 in the Franklin D. Murphy Sculpture Garden, the cello professor and string area chair will perform Johann Sebastian Bach’s six cello suites inside artist Richard Serra’s sculpture, “Torqued Ellipse,” in an event titled “Bach In the Serra.” Lysy said the main inspiration for playing the suites, an ordered set of classical works, in “Torqued Ellipse” was to experiment with the unique acoustics in the enclosed space the sculpture offers. For Lysy, the experimentation of playing music in a public space allows for art to be a more accessible interpretation of both Bach and Serra.
