ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Rising interest rates, inflation leading consumers to rack up credit card debt

By Nexstar Media Wire, Carlos Saucedo
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N0de3_0i5I6FZZ00

( KTLA ) — Rising interest rates coupled with crippling inflation has sent more Americans into debt using credit cards to pay for everyday necessities.

Credit card debt in the U.S. has surged over the past year as more Americans borrow money to keep spending. And with interest rates set to go up again, it might be even harder to break free of that crushing debt.

Swiping plastic has become more enticing than ever as high inflation digs deep into Americans’ pockets.

How rising Fed interest rates affect home buyers, homeowners

Many people are having to use credit to pay for everyday essentials such as groceries and gas — necessities that have gone up in cost much faster than average earnings.

Budgeting is also becoming critical as people buy what they need, not what they want.

According to LendingTree, an online lending marketplace, the typical consumer has racked up more than $6,500 in credit card debt.

Matt Schulz, LendingTree’s chief credit analyst, says it’s not the worst it’s ever been, but it’s on the way there. He says current conditions are leading to a troubling trend.

“The average rate on a new credit card offer today is a little over 21%, it’s as high as it’s ever been and the really unfortunate thing is that it’s only going to keep going higher,” Schults said.

Record high inflation has about two-thirds of consumers scaling back on discretionary spending. That’s hurting electronic and clothing retailers.

Growing debt could soon impact many credit scores, cutting into those able to qualify for cars or homes. This comes as home prices are starting to decrease, but mortgage rates are rising, with a 30-year fixed rate, now above 6%.

Bakersfield has a ‘Husky problem’

Cody Rice-Velasquez is a normal consumer who has recently tackled credit card debt.

“I don’t want to get back in that hole because we were paying about a thousand dollars a month in interest,” Rice Velasquez said.

So as more Americans are swiping that card, what’s the best way to break the cycle of debt? Experts say it’s important to have an emergency fund.

“Have a little bit of extra savings on hand so you don’t have to pull out the credit card the next time you have a flat tire or you have to take the dog to the vet,” Schultz said.

If you are taking out multiple credit cards, it’s critical that you keep a close eye on your balance and pay them off as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

3 arrested after police find chop shop in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, officers with the Delano Police Department arrested three suspects in connection with stolen vehicles and a chop shop, according to a social media post. On Sept. 15, officers with DPD received reports of a stolen vehicle, which they tracked to a home on the 100 block of West 15th […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

At least 3 students are confirmed to have overdosed at North High

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple students at North High School overdosed on opioids and were rushed to the hospital this week. Parents and students told 17News they are worried about the kid’s safety. So far, three students at North High confirmed to have overdosed while at school. Parents said there may be as many as […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Bakersfield, CA
Business
City
Bakersfield, CA
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Interest Rates#Credit Card Debt#Credit Score#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Americans#Fed#Coul
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers with private debt might be stuck watching their balances balloon as Biden carries out federal forgiveness

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again on Wednesday, making all kinds of borrowing more expensive. It means student-loan borrowers with private loans could see interest rates, and their balances, climb. This comes as Biden is implementing his federal debt relief, which private borrowers can't access. Those with federal student...
EDUCATION
CNET

Citi Rewards+ Card: Earn Rewards for Essential Spending

Citi is an advertising partner. The Citi Rewards+® Card* woos cardholders with a handful of upfront perks, but they run out of steam after your first year or so with the card. While the welcome bonus, introductory APR and rewards promotion on restaurants are fleeting benefits, they can help the right cardholder pad their budget and manage credit card debt.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
KGET

1 dead in 8-vehicle pileup on Southern California freeway

Emergency crews are at the scene of an eight-vehicle crash on the 105 freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday morning. One person has been killed while six others were injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash happened along the eastbound lanes of the 105 freeway near the 110 freeway interchange around 7:30 […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

Bakersfield has a ‘Husky problem’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Josh Proctor with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center joined 17 News at Noon to talk about Bakersfield’s apparent “Husky problem.” “We are completely and 100 percent inundated with this breed here the Huskies,” Proctor said, accompanied by his friend. Proctor said Husky adoptions have taken a huge hit and fewer rescue organizations […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 arrested during traffic stop turned suspected meth bust: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an individual who allegedly had 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Deputies arrested Michael Strickland, 43, near Sierra Highway and Rosamond Boulevard on Tuesday around 8 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. After a search of Strickland’s vehicle deputies found a vial […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
massrealty

What is a Credit Score and How to Improve It

There's a lot of confusion out there about what a credit score is and what it means for you. So, we'll provide a comprehensive understanding of a credit score, what it covers, and how you can improve it.
FOXBusiness

Dave Ramsey's best advice for fixing credit card debt: 'People are hurting'

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve voted to lift the benchmark federal funds rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month. The U.S. central bank is trying to get inflation under control with the most aggressive interest rate hikes in decades. Speaking to reporters about the rate hike, Fed...
BUSINESS
KGET

KGET

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy