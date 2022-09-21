ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Barry Bonds’ strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.
MLB
TMZ.com

Barry Bonds Rooting For Aaron Judge Amid HR Chase, Break My Record!

Barry Bonds is firmly in the corner of NY Yankees star Aaron Judge as he chases the single-season homerun record once set by him ... saying he wants him to break his record!. “The way he swings, he might as well hit one a day and get past me. I don’t care. Why not?” the former Giants slugger told Sportico.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees rally to beat Red Sox, Aaron Judge remains shy of record

Aaron Judge remained at 60 homers and the surging New York Yankees beat the visiting Boston Red Sox, 5-4, Friday night. The Yankees (92-58) won on a two-out RBI single in the eighth by Jose Trevino after pinch hitter Harrison Bader walked and reached third on Matt Strahm's throwing error on a stolen base attempt.
FOX Sports

Aaron Judge chasing home run No. 61: Maris' record still intact

Aaron Judge fell short of tying Roger Maris' American League home run record of 61 on Friday, as the New York Yankees topped the Boston Red Sox in the second game of their three-game series. Judge will get his next shot when N.Y. takes on Boston on Saturday (1:05 p.m....
