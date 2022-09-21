Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics SagaAron SolomonBoston, MA
You're Invited to a Family-Friendly Day of Fun at The 9th Annual Great Pumpkin Run!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MAGirl Eats WestchesterSalem, MA
Related
Barry Bonds’ strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.
MLB・
Fans will love this Aaron Judge trade Yankees are trying to make before potentially historic night
Aaron Judge is on the brink of history. The New York Yankees outfielder has joined the small pantheon of players that have smacked 60 home runs in a season. As he sits just two dingers away from both team and American League history, every game is worth watching. The Yankees’...
Yardbarker
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Wants To Foil Aaron Judge's Triple Crown Run In Bronx
The greatest rivalry in sports will add a new chapter this weekend in New York. The New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox for a four-game series starting Thursday night. Although the fight for the top of the American League East is wrapped up, another title is at stake.
Yardbarker
Watch: Yankees crowd viciously boos Pirates pitcher for walking Aaron Judge
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is chasing history. With that in mind, every at bat, nay, every pitch, becomes a must-watch. Every baseball thrown Judge's way is a chance for him to slam home run No. 61 — tied with Roger Maris and one ahead of the great Babe Ruth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aaron Judge misses 61 by a few feet, Yankees clinch playoff berth in walk-off win over Red Sox
Aaron Judge hit a ball 113 mph that flew 404 feet. The problem is he hit it to the deepest part of Yankee Stadium. However, the New York Yankees were able to come back against the Boston Red Sox, and Josh Donaldson's walk-off single in the 10th gave them a 5-4 win.
Aaron Judge still seeking 61 as Yankees battle Red Sox
Aaron Judge remains at 60 homers but keeps getting on base — and the New York Yankees keep winning. On
TMZ.com
Barry Bonds Rooting For Aaron Judge Amid HR Chase, Break My Record!
Barry Bonds is firmly in the corner of NY Yankees star Aaron Judge as he chases the single-season homerun record once set by him ... saying he wants him to break his record!. “The way he swings, he might as well hit one a day and get past me. I don’t care. Why not?” the former Giants slugger told Sportico.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Yankees rally to beat Red Sox, Aaron Judge remains shy of record
Aaron Judge remained at 60 homers and the surging New York Yankees beat the visiting Boston Red Sox, 5-4, Friday night. The Yankees (92-58) won on a two-out RBI single in the eighth by Jose Trevino after pinch hitter Harrison Bader walked and reached third on Matt Strahm's throwing error on a stolen base attempt.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Aaron Judge chasing home run No. 61: Maris' record still intact
Aaron Judge fell short of tying Roger Maris' American League home run record of 61 on Friday, as the New York Yankees topped the Boston Red Sox in the second game of their three-game series. Judge will get his next shot when N.Y. takes on Boston on Saturday (1:05 p.m....
Comments / 0