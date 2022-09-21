Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Says He Can't Be Sued for Fraud Because He Paid the Money Back
Former President Donald Trump wrote Thursday on social media that he cannot be sued for fraud because he repaid loans borrowed from lenders "in full on or before the due date" or is still repaying them. Trump was responding to a civil lawsuit announced on Wednesday by New York Attorney...
Stimulus Payments Coming to These States in September 2022
Many states had a budget surplus in 2022 or excess money from COVID relief aid. This means a windfall for many taxpayers who can expect one-time direct deposits in plenty of time for the holiday...
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Michael Cohen says New York investigation will 'ultimately terminate' the Trump Organization: 'This is going to put an end to the entire company'
Michael Cohen said the New York probe into the Trump Organization would "end to the entire company." Cohen said investigators have what they need to "ultimately terminate" the company. Cohen predicted that one or two of Trump's children may have to "fall on the sword for him." Former President Donald...
Stimulus Updates: Mark These 11 Dates on Your Calendar Now
Although the federal government has not revealed plans to issue any further stimulus checks, several states are issuing tax refunds to residents as a result of surplus budget funds in 2022. Student...
Donald Trump repeats odd nickname for Letitia James at North Carolina rally
Donald Trump repeated his unexplained – and potentially racist – nickname for New York attorney general Letitia James, who hit him and the Trump Organization with a $250m fraud lawsuit earlier this week. “There’s no better example of the left’s chilling obsession with targeting political opponents than the...
Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days on a forecast track toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida the previous day, expanding an initial order that had covered two dozen counties. He urged residents to prepare for a storm that could lash large swaths of the state with heavy rains, high winds and rising seas. “We encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” DeSantis said in a statement. President Joe Biden also declared an emergency, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect lives and property. The president postponed a scheduled Sept. 27 trip to Florida due to the storm.
Ramps on US 10 to close in Winnebago County
Starting Monday, Sept. 26, ramps on US 10 in Winnebago County will close for concrete patching as part of WisDOT Pavement Project.
