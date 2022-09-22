ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Police say fentanyl killed LA student, 6 others overdosed

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U6M3z_0i5Hq8wr00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — At least seven Los Angeles teenagers have overdosed on pills likely laced with fentanyl over the past month, including a 15-year-old girl who died on a high school campus, authorities said.

The most recent overdose occurred Saturday, and Los Angeles police were investigating whether those pills are related to the Sept. 13 fatal overdose of Melanie Ramos in a restroom at Bernstein High School in Hollywood.

Police last week arrested two boys, ages 15 and 16, in connection with her death and other drug sales in the area. The younger boy was held on suspicion of manslaughter, police said.

The suspects knew each other, authorities said, and both attend Apex Academy, an independent charter school that shares a campus with Bernstein.

The drugs were being sold on campus and at a nearby park, Moore said.

However, the teens were “simply pawns that are being used by adults and by drug trade organizations,” and authorities were trying to find the supplier, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore told the city Police Commission on Tuesday.

Ramos’s family had reported her missing after she failed to return home from school.

She and a classmate bought a pill containing fentanyl from another youth, believing it was the prescription painkiller Percocet, then took the drug on campus and lost consciousness, Moore said.

The school was open that night for soccer and volleyball games, authorities said.

At about 8 p.m., Ramos’s classmate later awoke and found her friend unresponsive, went outside to a school courtyard and encountered her own stepfather, who had been looking for her, the chief said.

The fire department pronounced Ramos dead at the scene.

Earlier that day, paramedics responded to separate calls reporting possible overdoses of two teens in the area of Lexington Park, less than a half-mile (0.8 kilometer) from Bernstein High and a cluster of other schools. The teens are believed to have been students at the schools.

In addition to Ramos and her friend, Moore said five overdose victims were found over the past month but all survived.

One of them, a 15-year-old student who attends one of three schools located on the Bernstein campus, was found unconscious by his mother on Saturday at their Hollywood home and was taken to the hospital, police told The Los Angeles Times.

The student reportedly took a quarter of a pill that he believed to be Percocet. Police were looking into whether it was laced with fentanyl.

Law enforcement officials nationwide have for months warned about the dangers of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine. The drug is frequently mixed into illicit pills made to look like prescription painkillers or other medicines.

Moore called fentanyl “the number one threat to the country” and said LAPD and drug task force investigators have seized “tens of thousands of pills and pounds and pounds of fentanyl.”

“The seizures are ongoing, frequent and persistent and the ready supply of this is resulting in overdoses and deaths,” he said.

Comments / 9

margaret trujillo
2d ago

Why can’t these people young and old use something else if they are determined to get high use something else we all see the serious damage this drug does!!! So sad 😡💔

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Drug bust: Detectives seize 60 pounds of meth, thousands of pills coming into US from Mexico

OXNARD, Calif. - Officials seized large quantities of narcotics during a large bust in Oxnard. Detectives from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office say during a three-month investigation, they discovered that Jose Delgado, 39, was working with a large drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin and counterfeit prescription medications containing fentanyl to residents of Ventura County.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Police searching for alleged assault with deadly weapon suspect in South Los Angeles

Los Angeles Police Department officers are searching for an assault with a deadly weapon suspect in South Los Angeles. The incident began with a pursuit in Nickerson Gardens, before the suspect ditched their vehicle on 115th and Success and fled on foot. At some point during foot pursuit with the officers, shots were fired and an officer called for help, though it was not immediately clear which party fired the shots. The suspect fled into a business complex in the area, prompting a widescale search from law enforcement. According to police, the suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon last week in a separate incident. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Carson

CARSON, Calif. – A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
CARSON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Moore
Vibe

Police Are Investigating If PnB Rock’s Murder Was A Premeditated Hit

Police are now investigating whether or not the murder of rap star PnB Rock was an intended hit stemming from a previous beef he may have had prior to his death. According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department claims the case is “moving in several concurrent directions” and are looking into whether feuds PnB had with individuals in his hometown of Philadelphia or in Atlanta may have followed him to the city. Authorities have also revealed that they’re looking into PnB’s song lyrics in hopes of a connection to anyone with a possible motive to cause him harm. More...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Torrance hospital seeks help identifying unknown patient

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center staff are asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient who was found in Torrance. The man was found by paramedics near 1858 Del Amo Blvd. on Sept. 13. He is currently alert, but is “unable to communicate any information which will help the hospital identify him.” No identification was found […]
TORRANCE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Fentanyl#Violent Crime#Bernstein High School#Apex Academy#Police Commission
CBS LA

San Bernardino community gathers to remember beloved store clerk slain while on the job

Dozens of San Bernardino community members gathered to pay their respects to a San Bernardino liquor store clerk who was fatally shot while on the job earlier this week.Nader Alkouli, 46, was a staple at P&J Liquor, where neighbors can shop for all of their grocery needs, for more than 10 years. In that time, he befriended a number of customers who came to see him as more than an acquaintance. "It's like losing a neighbor, really," said a woman named Donna, among the many gathered in front of the store Friday evening. "Always asking about my son, even if he wasn't...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Key News Network

2 Victims Found Shot in Bullet Riddled SUV

Westmont, Los Angeles County, CA: Two unknown victims were found shot in a bullet riddled SUV at approximately 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the unincorporated community of Westmont in Los Angeles County. Los Angeles County Fire and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location after multiple reports...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy