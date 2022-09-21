Read full article on original website
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Opening 2 New LocationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Health Inspectors Hit Arizona Stadium With 7 Critical ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
KOLD-TV
StretchLab opens in Marana
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new fitness studio celebrated its grand opening in Marana on Friday morning, Sept. 23. StretchLab, which offers one-on-one stretch sessions, opened its doors at 5960 Arizona Pavilions Drive with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Mayor Ed Honea. According to a news release,...
azbigmedia.com
Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?
Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, Arizona
Fall is here, and Halloween is right around the corner! Are you looking for some ideas on how to celebrate this spooky season? These are 5 Halloween and Fall events in and near Tucson, Arizona.
azpm.org
TV Schedules
Chubasco Channel Local artist Alex Jimenez spent a year creating an artwork commissioned by Tucson water to raise awareness of the future of water in the Southwest region. Using field recordings collected during the 2021 monsoon season, she collaborated with artist Logan Philips to create an immersive sound installation along the Santa Crus River on Dia San Juan, a local holiday that celebrates the coming of the monsoon. Benefits of a Nestbox Real estate is at a premium right now, not only for humans but for birds as well. We can help our local birds by providing safe places to nest. As the Tucson metropolitan area grows, bird habitat is lost. Placing a nestbox in your yard can help Kestrels, Screech-Owls, Lucy's Warblers and other cavity nesting birds find a home. We talk to Olya Weekley of the Tucson Audubon Society to learn more about The Benefits of a Nestbox. Space Robots It has now been 50 years since NASA astronauts last set foot on the Moon, but a return mission might soon be in the offing. This time, though, human explorers aren’t likely to be alone. The Space and Terrestrial Robotic Exploration (SpaceTREx) Laboratory at the University of Arizona, headed by aerospace engineer Jekan Thanga, is currently developing swarms of autonomous robots capable of constructing bases and mining for resources on celestial bodies like the Moon, Mars, or asteroids. He is teaming up with mining engineer Moe Momayez to develop specialized drilling tools to mount on these space robots, which could one day make prolonged space exploration more practical. SensorLab The SensorLab is a resource that will give researchers access to sensor technology and digital mixed reality. It is a University of Arizona Health Sciences initiative that promotes research that relates to human physiology and behavior and emphasizes sensor-based research. U of A faculty and students will be able to rent devices like the EMOTIV Insight 5 Channel Mobile Brainwear—a headset that connects with the smartphone app to track brain movements and can even control the movement of other devices.
kiowacountypress.net
Nonprofit group builds tiny homes to shelter Arizona youths
For more than three years, 23-year-old Baneen Albotaify bounced from one friend's house to another, sleeping on couches or in laundry rooms while working on her college degree. The stress was high, but she couldn't afford a place of her own. "I was really depressed. I was always in survival...
azpm.org
Self-driving car startup that lost permit in California coming to Tucson
Autonomous vehicle startup Pony.ai will soon test self-driving cars in Tucson after losing its testing permit in California. The company lost the permit in California earlier this year because the state found it was failing to monitor the driving records of its safety drivers. Before that, the state suspended its driverless permit after one of its autonomous cars was involved in a crash that included no injuries or other vehicles.
These 3 metro Phoenix restaurants lauded by New York Times on 2022 list
PHOENIX – A diverse serving of four Arizona restaurants, including three in the Valley, had dining experts from The New York Times licking their chops this year. Bacanora and Kabob Grill N’ Go in Phoenix, Thaily’s in Chandler and Tito & Pep in Tucson landed on The Restaurant List 2022, which was published Monday.
thisistucson.com
New eats! 13 new restaurants that opened in Tucson this summer
Summer is historically a hard time for restaurants in Tucson. When the students and snowbirds leave, restaurants have fewer customers to serve and less money to pay staff and make ends meet. Many restaurants take a summer break, to give their staff time off and to stretch their budget. But...
thisistucson.com
5 places to find Greek food in Tucson
The sights, smells and spanakopita associated with the annual Tucson Greek Festival will not be present along East Fort Lowell Road this year. The property owned by St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, home to the Greek Festival for more than 45 years, was auctioned off in August. A new church...
KTAR.com
Honduras man charged with high-speed flight from Arizona immigration checkpoint
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man from Honduras was charged with high-speed flight from an Arizona immigration checkpoint last week, authorities said. Oblin Jeremias Redondo-Lopez was arrested Tuesday after fleeing checkpoints on West Arivaca Road near Amado with agents in pursuit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
azbex.com
New Master Plan Proposed in Marana
Developers Saunders & Amos LLC and current property owners Russell and Michael True have proposed a new master-planned development featuring Build-to-Rent multifamily, resort rental casitas, a Western heritage center, single-family equestrian-centered homes, and a commercial area to be built in Marana. The proposal would require three concurrent actions from the...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich Cheers Pima County Judge Ruling Which Reinstates Territorial-Era Law
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) applauded the ruling from a Pima County judge Friday, which reinstated Arizona’s law prohibiting abortions. “A Pima County judge lifted an injunction that was placed on Arizona’s abortion statute,” said Brnovich. “We applaud the court for upholding the will of the legislature and providing clarity and uniformity on this important issue. I have and will continue to protect the most vulnerable Arizonans.”
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Two detained close to scene near River, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. Tucson police said they were called around 3:30 p.m. to the area of 700 West Competition Road after someone reported shots fired. Two people were detained, authorities said.
KGUN 9
First weekend of fall begins with monsoon chances
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms across Southern Arizona, mostly south and east of Tucson. We're expecting our monsoon activity to quiet down later this evening and into the overnight hours. Lows tonight in the 60s to low 70s. Saturday we can expect another round...
azpm.org
The Buzz: How Arizona's lack of school mental health staff affects students
(from left) The Buzz host Christopher Conover and Marana High School counselors Merri Kae Vanderploeg and Melissa Gollihar during our interview in the college and career counseling office. Your browser does not support the audio element. When it comes to student-to-school counselor ratios, Arizona is among the worst states. The...
azpm.org
Drop in medical marijuana card-holders forces businesses to adapt
Palm trees reflect off the storefront of a business in midtown Tucson that certifies medical marijuana cards. Adult-use and recreational sales have forced established medical marijuana certification businesses to either sink or swim after the recent drop of card-holders in Arizona. Medical marijuana card-holders have fallen to 144,678, according to...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Small-town feed store brings Picture Rocks together
The Valley Feed & Supply is more than an outlet for pet and animal needs. It’s a community gathering place. With its 1800s western general store feel, customers come not only to pick up their feed, but to socialize with ranchers, farmers and other residents living in Picture Rocks. They gather at the store to share their stories.
KOLD-TV
Semi-truck crashes on westbound I-10 near Tangerine Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona state troopers are investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-10 northwest of Tucson. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened near Tangerine Road at Milepost 240. One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Early in...
Two injured after motorcycle drives off roadway
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a collision on North Kinney Road. Deputies say a single motorcycle went off the roadway and two people sustained injuries.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Arizona: Pima County Superior Court Judge rules to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban.
Sources: Pima County Superior Court and Arizona State Legislator (Information) Arizona: An Pima County Superior Court Judge has ruled on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that a judgment and injunction signed...
