Kearney, NE

KSNT News

K-State earns Top 25 ranking after beating OU

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The newest AP Poll was released on Sunday and the Wildcats made the list. K-State checks in at No. 25. The ‘Cats stunned sixth-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman. K-State football is now 3-1 on the season. In-state foe Kansas sits right underneath K-State at unofficial No. 26 – right outside […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KU Sports

Matt Tait: It's time for Kansas football to lock up Lance Leipold

Thanks to Saturday’s 35-27 win over unbeaten Duke that moved the Kansas football team to 4-0 on the season, KU Athletic Director Travis Goff now should have just one thing on his to-do list. Find the nearest paper shredder, toss Lance Leipold’s contract into it and get to work...
LAWRENCE, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Wounded Hawks rocked at Clay Center

There were always big questions about week four for the Hiawatha Red Hawks, ever since District realignment this offseason led to a new field of opponents throughout the course of the season. Adding to the concerns about the difficult path ahead, the Red Hawks have lost their starting quarterback in each of the past two games. The situation went from tenuous to dire on Friday night, as Hiawatha opened District play, travelling the two hours to Clay Center to suffer a 61-0 defeat.
HIAWATHA, KS
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: What Emporia has lost

The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia Middle Schooler reportedly kicked off football team Thursday

An Emporia woman is questioning why her son was kicked off the Emporia Middle School football team after he reportedly swung at another player from the opposing team, when high school football players accused of sexual assault are still permitted to play. The eighth grade athlete was removed from the...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Ham makes the cut: Fanestil competing for 'Coolest Thing'

One of Emporia’s four entries remains in the running for the “Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.” The meatiest one. Party Time Ham from Fanestil Meats received enough preliminary votes to reach the round of 16 in this year’s “People’s Choice Award” contest by the Kansas Manufacturing Council.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

2023 Kansas Teacher of Year to be announced Saturday

Emporia High teacher Erica Huggard will learn this weekend whether she’s the state’s 2023 teacher of the year. Huggard and six other finalists will learn the announcement as part of a special reception in Wichita’s Marriott Hotel. The finalists were selected out of more than 110 nominations statewide.
EMPORIA, KS
SportsGrid

What Is Bill Self’s Salary as Kansas Head Coach?

By nature, college sports feature relatively constant turnover. Your favorite players may be on campus for a few years. With short windows of eligibility and high roster turnover, the head coaches are the biggest and most recognizable stars. College basketball has seen the recent departure of a few of those stars as legendary figures Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams, and Jay Wright have all retired from the game. One of the biggest names left in the business reigns supreme in the Big 12 as the head coach of the defending national champions, Kansas University’s Bill Self.
LAWRENCE, KS
thesunflower.com

33 Emporia faculty terminated, WSU faculty responds at town hall

Emporia State has terminated 33 faculty members since Thursday, following the Kansas Board of Regent’s unanimous approval of ESU’s “Framework for Workforce Management” plan. The plan draws upon a KBOR policy that allows the termination of tenured faculty at state universities in Kansas. KBOR established this...
EMPORIA, KS
esubulletin.com

AAUP to open case against Emporia State after dismissal of 33 faculty members

The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) plans to open a case against Emporia State after receiving nine official complaints following the dismissal of 33 faculty members last Friday, according to an AAUP spokesperson. “What’s happening at Emporia State University in Kansas is incredibly important,” said Irene Mulvey, AAUP president,...
EMPORIA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Two vehicle fatal accident near Hanover, Kansas

BEATRICE – A Manhattan, Kansas woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident three miles south of Hanover, Kansas, Wednesday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the victim was 71-year-old Anne Nielsen….the driver of a southbound car on Kansas Highway 148. The KHP says Nielsen’s 2017 Volkswagen Beetle failed...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

2 local educators named finalists for 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two local superintendents have been named as finalists for the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. The Kansas School Superintendents’ Association said on Wednesday, Sept. 21, that it has named three exceptional superintendents as finalists for the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. KSSA said...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

3 Kansas restaurants’ assets seized for failing to pay over $63k in sales tax reopen, deal reached

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Three Mexican-style restaurants in Clay Center, Wamego, and Manhattan were temporarily closed by the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) for nonpayment of retail sales tax on Tuesday. According to the KDOR, the three restaurants that had tax warrants executed against them were Viva La Fiesta of Wamego Mexican Cantina Inc., La […]
MANHATTAN, KS
adastraradio.com

Goodyear Tire Investing $125 Million in Topeka, Adding 40 New Jobs

TOPEKA, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday announced the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.’s decision to invest $125 million and hire 40 new employees at its Topeka plant as part of modernizing its Kansas facility, which has been in operation since 1945. This announcement comes during Governor Kelly’s...
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Extra police called to GM Fairfax Plant Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Extra police officers were called to the GM Fairfax Plant on Thursday afternoon. KMBC reached out to a GM spokesman, who released the following statement:. "We have a third party who was escorted off property after making threatening comments. When the threat was received, we...
KANSAS CITY, KS

