K-State earns Top 25 ranking after beating OU
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The newest AP Poll was released on Sunday and the Wildcats made the list. K-State checks in at No. 25. The ‘Cats stunned sixth-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman. K-State football is now 3-1 on the season. In-state foe Kansas sits right underneath K-State at unofficial No. 26 – right outside […]
KU Sports
Matt Tait: It's time for Kansas football to lock up Lance Leipold
Thanks to Saturday’s 35-27 win over unbeaten Duke that moved the Kansas football team to 4-0 on the season, KU Athletic Director Travis Goff now should have just one thing on his to-do list. Find the nearest paper shredder, toss Lance Leipold’s contract into it and get to work...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Wounded Hawks rocked at Clay Center
There were always big questions about week four for the Hiawatha Red Hawks, ever since District realignment this offseason led to a new field of opponents throughout the course of the season. Adding to the concerns about the difficult path ahead, the Red Hawks have lost their starting quarterback in each of the past two games. The situation went from tenuous to dire on Friday night, as Hiawatha opened District play, travelling the two hours to Clay Center to suffer a 61-0 defeat.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football fans rip Big 12 following questionable TV schedule decisions for Week 5
College football fans watched on Saturday as Texas went to Texas Tech and lost to the Red Raiders in overtime. That same night, they watched as Kansas State upset No. 6 Oklahoma in Norman. Apparently, though, the Big 12 league office wasn’t watching those games or simply didn’t care about...
INSIGHT KANSAS: What Emporia has lost
The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
lawrencekstimes.com
KU fans ‘pack the Booth’ as Jayhawks roll to victory over Duke; block party set for next week
Kansas fans “packed the Booth” Saturday for only the second sold-out football game in nearly 13 years, and their team did not disappoint. The crimson-clad Jayhawks improved to 4-0 on the season, topping the Duke Blue Devils 35-27. It’s the first time KU has won more than three games in a season since 2009.
NCAA title defense: Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball releases schedule
The Kansas Jayhawks are coming off an NCAA championship and are preparing to defend their title.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Middle Schooler reportedly kicked off football team Thursday
An Emporia woman is questioning why her son was kicked off the Emporia Middle School football team after he reportedly swung at another player from the opposing team, when high school football players accused of sexual assault are still permitted to play. The eighth grade athlete was removed from the...
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 24 Time: 8 p.m. Eastern TV: Fox network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowKansas State: The Wildcats rank 3rd nationally in pass defense efficiency and ...
Emporia gazette.com
Ham makes the cut: Fanestil competing for 'Coolest Thing'
One of Emporia’s four entries remains in the running for the “Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.” The meatiest one. Party Time Ham from Fanestil Meats received enough preliminary votes to reach the round of 16 in this year’s “People’s Choice Award” contest by the Kansas Manufacturing Council.
KVOE
2023 Kansas Teacher of Year to be announced Saturday
Emporia High teacher Erica Huggard will learn this weekend whether she’s the state’s 2023 teacher of the year. Huggard and six other finalists will learn the announcement as part of a special reception in Wichita’s Marriott Hotel. The finalists were selected out of more than 110 nominations statewide.
SportsGrid
What Is Bill Self’s Salary as Kansas Head Coach?
By nature, college sports feature relatively constant turnover. Your favorite players may be on campus for a few years. With short windows of eligibility and high roster turnover, the head coaches are the biggest and most recognizable stars. College basketball has seen the recent departure of a few of those stars as legendary figures Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams, and Jay Wright have all retired from the game. One of the biggest names left in the business reigns supreme in the Big 12 as the head coach of the defending national champions, Kansas University’s Bill Self.
thesunflower.com
33 Emporia faculty terminated, WSU faculty responds at town hall
Emporia State has terminated 33 faculty members since Thursday, following the Kansas Board of Regent’s unanimous approval of ESU’s “Framework for Workforce Management” plan. The plan draws upon a KBOR policy that allows the termination of tenured faculty at state universities in Kansas. KBOR established this...
esubulletin.com
AAUP to open case against Emporia State after dismissal of 33 faculty members
The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) plans to open a case against Emporia State after receiving nine official complaints following the dismissal of 33 faculty members last Friday, according to an AAUP spokesperson. “What’s happening at Emporia State University in Kansas is incredibly important,” said Irene Mulvey, AAUP president,...
News Channel Nebraska
Two vehicle fatal accident near Hanover, Kansas
BEATRICE – A Manhattan, Kansas woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident three miles south of Hanover, Kansas, Wednesday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the victim was 71-year-old Anne Nielsen….the driver of a southbound car on Kansas Highway 148. The KHP says Nielsen’s 2017 Volkswagen Beetle failed...
WIBW
2 local educators named finalists for 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two local superintendents have been named as finalists for the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. The Kansas School Superintendents’ Association said on Wednesday, Sept. 21, that it has named three exceptional superintendents as finalists for the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. KSSA said...
No injuries after ambulance accident on Kansas highway
GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas fire department ambulance was involved in an accident just 8a.m. Friday in Geary County. The crew from the Junction City Fire department were returning from responding to a traffic accident when Medic 2(563) left the roadway and rolled onto its side, according to a social media report.
3 Kansas restaurants’ assets seized for failing to pay over $63k in sales tax reopen, deal reached
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Three Mexican-style restaurants in Clay Center, Wamego, and Manhattan were temporarily closed by the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) for nonpayment of retail sales tax on Tuesday. According to the KDOR, the three restaurants that had tax warrants executed against them were Viva La Fiesta of Wamego Mexican Cantina Inc., La […]
adastraradio.com
Goodyear Tire Investing $125 Million in Topeka, Adding 40 New Jobs
TOPEKA, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday announced the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.’s decision to invest $125 million and hire 40 new employees at its Topeka plant as part of modernizing its Kansas facility, which has been in operation since 1945. This announcement comes during Governor Kelly’s...
KMBC.com
Extra police called to GM Fairfax Plant Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Extra police officers were called to the GM Fairfax Plant on Thursday afternoon. KMBC reached out to a GM spokesman, who released the following statement:. "We have a third party who was escorted off property after making threatening comments. When the threat was received, we...
