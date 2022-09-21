Read full article on original website
The Most Haunted Camp in Texas May Be Here in Tyler–Surprised?
Have you ever heard that (allegedly) the most haunted camp in Texas may be right here in East Texas--in Tyler, specifically?. I've lived in Tyler since I was a kid. And although I was familiar with Camp Ford, which is located at 6500 US Highway 271, about 0.8 miles outside Loop 323, I'd never heard rumors it was haunted until fairly recently.
Texas Roadhouse Now Has Honey Cinnamon Butter Candles
In "Shut Up And Take My Money" news, if you've ever dined at Texas Roadhouse location then you know that they are famous for a few things but the NUMBER ONE thing they are most known for is their amazing Honey Cinnamon Butter which you can spread across a hot roll before, during or after you chow down your steak.
Expect To See Fewer Pumpkin Patches In East Texas Thanks To The Drought
Now that fall is officially here, it is time to start decorating for the change of season and for Halloween too! If you normally decorate for fall with a lot of pumpkins, you might have a hard time finding the perfect size for your display and at the same time, you could be paying more for them this year too. If your family is into carving a perfect pumpkin for Halloween every year, just be prepared to possibly pay a little more for it.
At Least 6 Unique Events Are Happening In East Texas This Weekend
Fall has officially arrived in East Texas, however, it is still going to feel a lot like summer all weekend long, until a weak cold front moves in late Sunday night to bring high temperatures back down to normal for next week. But this isn't a weather report, this is a rundown of some awesome things happening around East Texas this weekend.
East Texas Filmmaker Prepares For Parole Money 2 Premiere In Tyler
At about this EXACT time last year, we invited East Texas music producer and filmmaker Michael "BoogieLow" Baker by to talk about his movie "Parole Money" which features a wide cast and crew of well known East Texas personalities. Well, he's back once again with the sequel Parole Money 2!
Is Texas One of Nine States to Ban Smoking with Children in the Car?
The discussion of smoking can be a touchy subject for many. For those who smoke, they hate the restrictions put on them of where they can smoke. For non smokers, they wish the habit and the sell of tobacco would just go away. Despite the many health warnings involving the use of tobacco products, there are some who choose to ignore it and enjoy a smoke anyway. For some states, however, you could be ticketed for smoking around a minor in a certain situation. Is Texas one of those states?
East Texas Chefs Getting a Chance to Shine at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas
Gotta love fair season in East Texas. The rides, the food, the games, the food, the exhibits, THE FOOD. We will certainly get our turkey leg, corn dog and funnel cake fixes this year. While we'll enjoy the many fairs in East Texas, some of us will also make the trip to Dallas to check out the State Fair of Texas. In addition to the awesome fair food, rides, concerts and more you'll find, there will also be a chance for some East Texas chefs to show off what they can do during this year's Sate Fair of Texas.
Destination Texas: 7 Haunted Locations You Must Visit This Halloween
As Halloween season quickly approaches, witches and warlocks everywhere look for that next big thrill or scare. Well, no need to wait for Halloween to get your adrenaline pumping with some of the most haunted locations in Texas. As big as Texas is, you know the odds of finding a...
Texas Farmer Shares Video of Migrants Breaking Into His Parents’ House
A Texas farmer who lives near the border shared a video on TikTok that shows what he’s been dealing with on a daily basis. User dbar2099 has received backlash for some of the videos he’s posted of migrants crossing the border illegally. So, he shared a video of three migrants unsuccessfully attempting to break into his house before successfully gaining into his parents’ house and hiding inside. Border Patrol agents eventually showed up and apprehended the migrants.
Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Texas, Half Are Pick-ups
Crime happens everywhere including here in the state of Texas. It doesn't make sense to me because just about everyone here has a gun and is willing to do whatever it takes to protect themselves, their family, and their property but vehicle theft is something that we all need to watch out for because it happens. But I did take the time to look at the numbers from the National Insurance Crime Bureau to see what are the most stolen vehicles in the state of Texas and it seems like pick-ups are hit hardest.
A New Texan Picks His Winner in Whataburger Versus In-N-Out Burger
California and Texas are always butting heads over something. The different political views are usually at the forefront of any Texas versus California discussion. But there are debates about food, sports teams, landscapes, weather and many more. One of those food debates involves two fast food joints that are synonymous with each state; In-N-Out Burger from California and Whataburger from Texas. A new transplant to Texas from California decided to try Whataburger for the first time and gave his thoughts on which is better.
See Who’s Left to be Captured on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these remaining wanted fugitives are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
Somebody Brought A $19 Million Dollar Texas Lottery Ticket In Willis, TX
It Must Feel Really Good (Or Really Paranoid) To Know That You Have Your Financial Future Secured And Its Just Sitting In Your Pocket. That's gotta be the feeling someone has right now as its been announced that a new millionaire has been created in Texas thanks to The Texas Lottery. The question now is does that person even KNOW that they have the winning ticket or are they're just trying to get over the shock of it all?
Forget The Wedding! You Are Legally Married In Texas If You Do This…And Other Strange Texas Laws
When is the last time you opened up a 'Texas law book?' I don't know if that is actually a thing, I just made it up to say that there are some silly, weird, strange things that the state of Texas deems illegal. Like, did you know it is illegal to eat your neighbor's garbage? Yep! If you do so, you could get slapped with a jail sentence for trespassing and property theft. I guess I'll stop digging through my neighbor's trash for leftovers then. Smh.
Three Texas Cities Top “Cheaters” List, Two Make “Most Faithful”
As you already know, the TV show "Cheaters" was mostly shot in the Dallas Metroplex area so its really no surprise that when these "dating sites do studies on who's "unfaithful" you will probably find DFW near the top of the list. Once again, the city leads the way for folks looking to find their "side piece".
Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend
This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
This Top 5 Favorite Texas Burger Chain List is Utter Nonsense
East Texas has a plethora of options when it comes to finding a good hamburger. Whataburger obviously tops that list along with Jucy's or East Texas Burger Co. in Mineola just to name some off the top of my head. There are a ton of burger chains in East Texas, too, that produce varying opinions like Burger King, McDonalds or Sonic. A new list just came out recently that makes absolutely no sense into what Texans think are the best burger chains in the state.
Looking For Weekend Fun? Check Out These East Texas Events
Another East Texas weekend is upon us and if you still don't have plans or are not exactly sure what you want to do this weekend, don't worry because there are a lot of things happening around us that there is bound to be something that interests you. This weekend...
Deion Sanders Owned The Largest Home In Texas, How Big Was It?
As the saying goes, 'Everything is bigger in Texas'. You would think with all the space we have available in the state that Texas would have one of the largest, if not the largest, homes in the country. Unfortunately, that is not the case. According to Angi.com, when it comes...
