ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 93.1

Texas High School PTO Auctioning Parking Spot For $20K

When I was in high school, I very RARELY drove to school. Okay, first I wanted to really bad to pull girls but when I finally got the opportunity to do so I quickly realize that it wasn't worth the trouble because high school parking lots, especially for students, get PACKED really quick at some schools. I would rather get door to door service from the yellow bus than walk a mile to the back of the parking lot to get my car.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
WAFB

Scotlandville High announces new schedule for students

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students attending Scotlandville Magnet High School will rotate between in-person learning and virtual learning in two-day increments while construction continues after plumbing issues in the school’s E-building. On Thursday, Sept. 22, just before 6:30 a.m., school leaders posted a correction on their website pertaining...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy