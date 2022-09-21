Read full article on original website
Texas Restaurant Criticized for Tone Deaf Painting Praising Narco Culture
Texas Monthly did a review of a new restaurant in the Dallas area called "Odelay Tex-Mex". While the author did say that the food was good, he noted that a painting inside the restaurant was a big distraction from what he was eating. The article is titled:. This Dallas Tex-Mex...
Dallas Observer
Roxy Music Played a Dream Reunion Concert in Dallas Friday Night
The notion of seeing Roxy Music live in concert seemed like a complete fantasy at the dawn of 2022, one of those "Wouldn’t it be great if (pick a name) toured again?” music-specific daydreams. Only a handful of bands whose members still live and breathe seemed immune to the seductive pull of the "reunion tour" — Dire Straits, Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin come to mind, as did Roxy Music.
HipHopDX.com
BFG Straap Shot & Killed In Dallas Shooting
BFG Straap, a 22-year-old rising rapper from Dallas, was shot and killed along with another man in South Dallas earlier this week. Known for the singles “GANG MEMBER,” “Everyday 420” and “I’m Good,” Straap (real name Antywon Dillard) and 26-year-old Cory Lucien were gunned down on Thursday (September 22) along Casey Street near Malcolm X Boulevard, according to local affiliate Fox 4 News.
Dallas Observer
Rapper BFG Straap Shot And Killed in South Dallas
Popular East Dallas rapper BFG Straap died of his wounds after being shot Thursday afternoon in South Dallas. He was 22 years old. BFG Straap, born Antywon Dillard, and 26-year-old Cory Lucien were shot by unknown assailants between Casey Street and South Malcolm X Boulevard. Police were dispatched at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to The Dallas Morning News. Dillard died at the hospital. Lucien died at the scene.
Report says the best empanadas in Texas can be found at this Fort Worth restaurant
We feel an obligation to let you know where in the world you can get the best of any food, and we feel even more inclined to do so when the Lone Star State is involved.
Dallas Observer
10 Best Concerts of the Week: Roxy Music, ZZ Top, My Chemical Romance and More
The concert week ahead in North Texas is something of a slow burn, leading up to a night of absolutely impossible decisions at the week's end. The Mars Volta leads off the week playing two shows in Deep Ellum, celebrating the band's reunion and new style. Roxy Music, too, plays a reunion concert in Victory park the following night. A new ZZ Top comes to town Saturday with Dusty Hill's bass tech playing in his stead. Collective Soul closes out the weekend, while the Wu-Tang Clan and company kick off the working week. You'll need that break on Tuesday, though, to make a decision about Wednesday, the night Slipknot, Metric, My Chemical Romance, Florence + the Machine and Andrew Bird all take to their own stage in Dallas, making sure that absolutely everyone has somewhere to be on Sept. 28. Welcome to Libra season, folks; it's time to get out those balance beams and weigh your options.
Best of Dallas 2022: These are the best neighborhoods in Dallas
There's a reason so many people are moving to North Texas from across the country. The cost of living compared to other metros of this size is affordable and Dallas is home to some beautiful neighborhoods.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Richardson, TX
Richardson is an upscale Texas city, located mostly in the northern part of Dallas County with some of its territory reaching into Collin County. It’s a cosmopolitan city, being the headquarters of many Chinese cultural organizations and the Indian Association of North Texas. Richardson prides itself on being a hub of arts, culture and education. The biggest center of industry here would be insurance of all types. Of course, it’s also the birthplace of many comedians, so it has its light side too.
papercitymag.com
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Willie D's takes over the former Uno Mas space on Henderson Avenue, bringing South Texas vibes to the area. (Photo by Kathy Tran) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: an upscale Italian spot from the owners of Shinsei near Inwood Village, stunning new sushi in Uptown, and South Texas-inspired fare and cocktails on Henderson Avenue.
Dallas Observer
Best Place to Smoke Hookah
Nestled in a small shopping center not far from Central Expressway in Richardson, Sultan Café is a Mediterranean grill best known for its hookah. Open since 2006, the café doesn't look like much, situated near a barbershop and a South Asian supermarket, but it offers some of the best hookah, or argileh in Arabic, for your dollar in the Dallas area. Find the standard hookah tobacco brands like Al-Fakher and Starbuzz, and flavors running the gamut of fruits and mints as well as spicier combinations such as Code 69 and Margarita. You might want to try smoking a bowl in a head carved from a pineapple or an apple.
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
Dallas' Williams Chicken expanding outside Texas
A chain of fried chicken restaurants based in North Texas is expanding outside the state. The first Williams Chicken location opened in 1987 in southern Dallas, and Founder Hiawatha Williams now has 40 restaurants across Texas with 500 employees.
gptx.org
Grand Prairie Lands Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting
Grand Prairie welcomes the addition of Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting and Games. Each plan to open a new destination attraction in Grand Prairie on the east side of SH 161, just south of IKEA and north of I-20. Andretti Indoor Karting and Games plans a 96,000-square-foot facility...
Best of Dallas 2022: These are the best restaurants in Dallas
There really is something for everyone in Dallas, whether that be burgers, pizza, Mexican food, you name it.
Dallas Parents Flocking to Schools That Pull Students From Both Rich and Poor Parts of Town
When Lauren McKinnon heard a new public elementary school was opening close to her home in Dallas, it was good news; but when she learned the school would offer an all-girls education format with a focus on STEM, she was excited, knowing inequities often exist for girls – like her daughters – in math and […]
dallasexpress.com
Homeless Claim Dallas is a Destination City
Talk to a homeless person from Texas for any amount of time, and one will quickly learn Dallas has a reputation as a destination city for vagrants. Several recently told The Dallas Express that from Garland to Galveston, the homeless know Dallas is a place with little public harassment, a passive police department, and city officials tolerant of panhandling.
CandysDirt.com
Impeccable Design Defines This Dallas Bluffview Home
Just north of Dallas’s bustling Lemmon Avenue, Bluffview boasts some of the most unique homes in North Texas. This tight-knit community exudes Americana with architectural aesthetics that call to mind mid-century class mixed with a modern feel. Here, the beautiful shores of Bachman Lake abute the bustling shopping and dining districts that make Dallas so unique.
WFAA
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay's burger chain is launching in North Texas
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. New York-based food chain Bobby’s Burgers has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas, the company announced in a news release. The restaurant chain was founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in...
Texas town installs American flag nearly 200 feet in the air to show its patriotism
A North Texas town recently installed a 50 x 80-foot flagpole to fly the American flag as high as possible. Mayor Kevin Fowler of Rockwall, Texas, a suburb of the Dallas and Fort Worth metro areas, joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday morning, Sept. 22, 2022, to talk about the idea and how the symbol of patriotism arrived in town.
Dallas Observer
The Denton Record-Chronicle Mentioned a Drag Event and Both Are Receiving Threats Now
The Denton variety drag show Glitterbomb at the Rubber Gloves rehearsal studio canceled its latest event last week, claiming that a mention of the event in a Denton Record-Chronicle article led to a series of threats, according to a statement released by event organizers on Facebook last Friday. The newspaper...
