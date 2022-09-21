ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Observer

Over-the-Top Brunch Spot, Place 2 Be, to Open in Victory Plaza

The Place 2 Be is expanding to Dallas. This Instagrammable brunch spot from Connecticut will be taking the place of Dibs on Victory, right outside American Airlines Center. Known for its eccentric plating and bottomless mimosas, TP2B is part of an all-female-owned restaurant group, The Statement Group. “We couldn’t be more excited to share our brand’s bold and cheeky brunch experience with such an iconic city and its amazing community,” says founder Gina Luari.
Dallas Observer

Roxy Music Played a Dream Reunion Concert in Dallas Friday Night

The notion of seeing Roxy Music live in concert seemed like a complete fantasy at the dawn of 2022, one of those "Wouldn’t it be great if (pick a name) toured again?” music-specific daydreams. Only a handful of bands whose members still live and breathe seemed immune to the seductive pull of the "reunion tour" — Dire Straits, Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin come to mind, as did Roxy Music.
Dallas Observer

Rapper BFG Straap Shot And Killed in South Dallas

Popular East Dallas rapper BFG Straap died of his wounds after being shot Thursday afternoon in South Dallas. He was 22 years old. BFG Straap, born Antywon Dillard, and 26-year-old Cory Lucien were shot by unknown assailants between Casey Street and South Malcolm X Boulevard. Police were dispatched at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to The Dallas Morning News. Dillard died at the hospital. Lucien died at the scene.
Dallas Observer

10 Best Concerts of the Week: Roxy Music, ZZ Top, My Chemical Romance and More

The concert week ahead in North Texas is something of a slow burn, leading up to a night of absolutely impossible decisions at the week's end. The Mars Volta leads off the week playing two shows in Deep Ellum, celebrating the band's reunion and new style. Roxy Music, too, plays a reunion concert in Victory park the following night. A new ZZ Top comes to town Saturday with Dusty Hill's bass tech playing in his stead. Collective Soul closes out the weekend, while the Wu-Tang Clan and company kick off the working week. You'll need that break on Tuesday, though, to make a decision about Wednesday, the night Slipknot, Metric, My Chemical Romance, Florence + the Machine and Andrew Bird all take to their own stage in Dallas, making sure that absolutely everyone has somewhere to be on Sept. 28. Welcome to Libra season, folks; it's time to get out those balance beams and weigh your options.
Dallas Observer

Try Tapas and Sangria at Bulla Gastrobar for a Spanish Treat

The annual Restaurant “Week” allows diners to try out places they might otherwise miss, and one of our favorite discoveries this year was Bulla Gastrobar in Plano, which originated in Coral Gables, Florida. It's another in the growing list of places in North Texas where one can enjoy tapas, those lovely Spanish appetizers and small plates served hot or cold and shared over a glass of wine or a cocktail.
Dallas Observer

Rafael Silva From 9-1-1: Lone Star Found His Way As a Queer Immigrant

The Austin-set 9-1-1: Lone Star is actually filmed in Los Angeles, but actor Rafael Silva will make his way to Texas this month. Silva, who plays officer Carlos Reyes on the FOX procedural drama hit, is set to speak at the annual Black Tie Dinner fundraiser benefitting the LGBTQ+ community. This year, the ticketed event will take place at the Sheraton Dallas, and Silva is set to receive the organization's Vanguard Award.
Dallas Observer

Taste Of Peking: More Hand-Pulled Noodles and Other Chinese Delicacies

Fresh hand-pulled noodles created on the spot as a sort of combo floor show and display of food prep seem to be everywhere in North Texas lately, and Taste of Peking in Plano is not about to miss out on this trend. Of course, the menu offers what one would expect from a Chinese restaurant in DFW: hot and sour soup, crab Rangoon, General Tso’s Chicken, etc., but you'll also find some more traditional fare such as handmade bao, yushang chicken, Sichuan cold noodles and Lanzhou beef soup. But let’s not kid ourselves. We have become enthralled with the whole hand-pulled noodle scene, so we made our way to Taste of Peking for dinner.
