Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
Albert Pujols celebrated with ex-MLB star immediately after hitting 700th HR
On Friday night, Albert Pujols made history. And he didn’t go to join his St. Louis Cardinals to celebrate right after crossing home plate. Rather, he went behind home plate to celebrate with a former All-Star who was sitting in the first row: Adrian Beltre. Take a look at...
After 25 years of longball fatigue, Albert Pujols' 700th home run is a once-in-a-lifetime feat
Friday night, Pujols became the fourth player in MLB history to reach 700 home runs – and first since Barry Bonds.
Cardinals: Why Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run at inopportune time
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit home run number 700 of his career on Friday night, but it could have been so much better. Baseball is a beautiful sport. Games such as Albert Pujols’ first return to St. Louis when playing for the Los Angeles Angels was one of the best moments I can remember as a baseball fan. Unfortunately, baseball can’t always provide the most optimal feel-good scenarios for fans, and that was the case with Albert Pujols’ 700th home run.
Phil Bickford: Albert Pujols Hitting 700th Home Run ‘Very Special Moment’
The Los Angeles Dodgers had nothing go right for them against the St. Louis Cardinals in an 11-0 loss, but none of that mattered all that much as the story of the day was Albert Pujols making MLB history. Pujols entered the game with 698 home runs, just two away...
Albert Pujols reaches 700 homer club with 2 against Dodgers
Albert Pujols on Friday evening became the fourth player in Major League Baseball history to hit 700 home runs, hitting two in the St. Louis Cardinals 11-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Pujols hit Andrew Heaney’s four-seam fastball 434 feet into the left-center field stands in...
Watch: Luke Weaver and Robbie Ray ejected after epic national anthem standoff
Before Sunday's Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners contest at Kauffman Stadium, former teammates Robbie Ray and Luke Weaver decided to have a little fun. After the national anthem, while everyone else prepared for the game's first pitch, Ray and Weaver remained standing on the field. Locked in an epic...
Braves have no one but themselves to blame for Ronald Acuña Jr. issues
The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players in the lineup. The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players to an injury. Slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the lineup for the third game in a row, and the Braves are to blame for bringing him back before he was fully healed.
Glendale kicker Charlie Wistrom, daughter of ex-NFL defender Grant Wistrom, has impressive debut
Charlie Wistrom aimed for the top of the football before sending it into the ground with a crafty right kick. Glendale High School's rookie kicker proceeded to watch the ball bounce into the air, giving her cohorts ample time to recover the onside attempt. The first try was successful. So was the second. ...
Albert Pujols 700: Celebrate the St. Louis Cardinals legend with new shirts
A legendary moment for a St. Louis Cardinals legend. Albert Pujols’ 700th home run is now in the history books. Which means it’s t-shirt time. Albert Pujols 699? Nope. Albert Pujols 700. After 22 seasons, the St. Louis Cardinals legend mashed his 700th career home run over the...
Dodgers: Albert Pujols Goes Yard Again for Number 700 at Dodger Stadium
Welp. The internet ink wasn’t dry on the last article but here we are again. The legendary Albert Pujols has connected on home run number 700 in his illustrious career. And fittingly, he did it at Dodger Stadium. Albert wasted no time on Friday night, hitting two home runs...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone details bad news for Frankie Montas ahead of the playoffs
Yankees starter Frankie Montas had struggled to get any sort of rhythm in pinstripes prior to landing on the IL with a shoulder issue, and today, Aaron Boone spoke on what he thinks Montas’ role will be, come October. Hopefully, Montas is going to be fully healthy and ready...
LOOK: Harrison Bader makes 'elite' sparkling defensive play in Yankees' win
“That’s a great play to make. There’s a short list of people making that – getting that read, getting that jump and diving straight forward head first. That’s an elite play he made,” manager Aaron Boone said of Bader’s catch.
Albert Pujols sitting Sunday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Juan Yepez versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 332 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .265 batting average with an...
Tony La Russa will not return to manage White Sox this season
The Chicago White Sox announced on Saturday afternoon that manager Tony La Russa will not be returning to the dugout this season and will not manage the team for the remainder of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as interim manager in La Russa's absence. The...
Braves line up their rotation ahead of series against the Mets
When the Braves lost for the second consecutive night on Friday and followed it up by placing Spencer Strider on the 15-day IL, it was the first time all season I felt like it was time to waive the white flag when it comes to the race for the NL East. But as they have all season, they won back-to-back games over the weekend and cut the Mets division lead to just 1.5 games with nine games left to play. The Braves certainly aren’t the favorite, but they should have an opportunity to take over the division on their home field this upcoming weekend, which is about all you can ask for at this point.
New York Mets Injury Update: Starling Marte
The Mets received some encouraging news about their injured All-Star outfielder. Starling Marte underwent a CT scan on his fractured right middle finger, which showed improved healing. Marte will continue baseball activities as tolerated, per team announcement. Marte has been out with a non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger...
Braves are expected to sign a top ten international prospect in the 2023 class
According to Baseball America, the Braves are expected to sign the tenth ranked international prospect for the 2023 class — outfielder Luis Guanipa. Here’s what they had to say about him:. Born: Dec. 5, 2005. Ht.: 5-11. Wt.: 170. B-T: R-R. There are few players in this class...
Comparing the St. Louis Cardinals lineup to playoff teams
Heading into the 2022 postseason, how does the Cardinals lineup stack up against NL Contenders?. The St. Louis Cardinals are close to clinching the NL Central division title and a trip to the postseason. St. Louis has seen their World Series odds rise during the second half of the season as they caught fire over the last few months. The team’s strongest unit for most of the season has been the lineup, that ranks top 5 in MLB in runs scored, OPS, and OBP, as well as top 10 in most other categories.
