ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Cardinals: Why Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run at inopportune time

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit home run number 700 of his career on Friday night, but it could have been so much better. Baseball is a beautiful sport. Games such as Albert Pujols’ first return to St. Louis when playing for the Los Angeles Angels was one of the best moments I can remember as a baseball fan. Unfortunately, baseball can’t always provide the most optimal feel-good scenarios for fans, and that was the case with Albert Pujols’ 700th home run.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
HeySoCal

Albert Pujols reaches 700 homer club with 2 against Dodgers

Albert Pujols on Friday evening became the fourth player in Major League Baseball history to hit 700 home runs, hitting two in the St. Louis Cardinals 11-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Pujols hit Andrew Heaney’s four-seam fastball 434 feet into the left-center field stands in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Braves have no one but themselves to blame for Ronald Acuña Jr. issues

The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players in the lineup. The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players to an injury. Slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the lineup for the third game in a row, and the Braves are to blame for bringing him back before he was fully healed.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Yadier Molina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Cardinals
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sitting Sunday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Juan Yepez versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 332 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .265 batting average with an...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Tony La Russa will not return to manage White Sox this season

The Chicago White Sox announced on Saturday afternoon that manager Tony La Russa will not be returning to the dugout this season and will not manage the team for the remainder of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as interim manager in La Russa's absence. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Braves line up their rotation ahead of series against the Mets

When the Braves lost for the second consecutive night on Friday and followed it up by placing Spencer Strider on the 15-day IL, it was the first time all season I felt like it was time to waive the white flag when it comes to the race for the NL East. But as they have all season, they won back-to-back games over the weekend and cut the Mets division lead to just 1.5 games with nine games left to play. The Braves certainly aren’t the favorite, but they should have an opportunity to take over the division on their home field this upcoming weekend, which is about all you can ask for at this point.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

New York Mets Injury Update: Starling Marte

The Mets received some encouraging news about their injured All-Star outfielder. Starling Marte underwent a CT scan on his fractured right middle finger, which showed improved healing. Marte will continue baseball activities as tolerated, per team announcement. Marte has been out with a non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger...
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Comparing the St. Louis Cardinals lineup to playoff teams

Heading into the 2022 postseason, how does the Cardinals lineup stack up against NL Contenders?. The St. Louis Cardinals are close to clinching the NL Central division title and a trip to the postseason. St. Louis has seen their World Series odds rise during the second half of the season as they caught fire over the last few months. The team’s strongest unit for most of the season has been the lineup, that ranks top 5 in MLB in runs scored, OPS, and OBP, as well as top 10 in most other categories.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy