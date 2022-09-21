ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickaway County, OH

WDTN

Missing Ohio 17-month-old found unharmed in HVAC vent

On Thursday, multiple police officers and a K-9 officer arrived at the 300 block of E. Mount St. in search of the child, whose mother said she could not find him after he left the living room and went toward the bedroom, according to a news release from the department.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
10TV

1 dead, 1 critically injured in single-vehicle northeast Franklin County crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after their vehicle drove off a road near northeast Columbus Saturday night. The crash took place at approximately 10:24 p.m. on Mexico Avenue at Bashaw Drive in Blendon Township. The driver of a Toyota Camry traveling east on Bashaw Drive drove off the road, striking a fire hydrant and a tree before coming to a stop, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Vehicle Fire Close to Structure in Circleville

Circleville – A vehicle has been reported to be on fire around 2 pm on Sunday that is close to a home in Circleville. According to early reports the car is parked at home in the area of 100 block of Rosewood ave close to Ted Lewis Park, and it is on fire. Early reports say that the car is close to the structure and is threatening to catch on fire also.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – High-Speed Chase on US-23 in Pickaway County

Pickaway – A high-speed chase occurred after a theft at Walmart around 2 pm on Monday. According to early reports a call from Walmart to a person who had stolen several items including a hat, deodorant, and other small items with the possibility of leaving the store (Less than 50 dollars). Associates attempted to stop the suspect but he pushed through running out of the store.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Possible Abduction Bolo Out of Pickaway County Two Men in Ski Masks

PICKAWAY – Emergency crews are looking for a vehicle that looked very suspicious with a possible abduction. A report from Harrison Fire Department advised they saw two men in ski masks driving an older 1990s tan Sedan with a woman inside. The BOLO (Be on the Lookout) vehicle was seen in the area of Long Street and 752 in Pickaway County.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Investigation Launched After Homeowner Attacked with Knife in Chillicothe

Chillicothe – A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in an alley behind his home over the weekend in Chillicothe. According to a police report on September 25, 2022, at approximately 1:20 am they were dispatched to 800 Block Jefferson Avenue on a call of a stabbing. When police arrived on the scene they found the victim inside his home with a one-and-a-half-inch stab wound to the middle left side of his back. EMS arrived and transported the victim to local hospitals.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Detectives are investigating a weekend stabbing on Chillicothe’s east side

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a weekend stabbing that left one person in serious condition. The incident happened during the early morning hours on Sunday. According to the report provided to the Guardian, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue after a...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Family, doctor urge public to learn signs of sepsis

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Koti Epperson nearly lost her son to sepsis. Now the family is working to help others avoid the same thing. “I just assumed he had caught a virus at school and it would just need to run its course,” said Koti Epperson about her son Nash's battle with sepsis.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze

FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the nearly 12-hour inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two people accused of following man, knocking him out in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two men who they accuse of following a 47-year-old man in south Columbus and punching him till he was unconscious. Police say on September 16 just before 6:45 p.m., two men inside a light tan Jeep Wrangler were following the victim to a business near Parsons […]
myfox28columbus.com

Rifle found in car at Westerville South High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old man has been charged after a rifle was found in a car Friday at Westerville South High School. According to court documents, a student spotted Mustafa Al Nasrawi, 18, in his car in the school parking lot with a 9mm rifle lying across his lap.
WESTERVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville and Western Scenic Railroad

Mt. PERRY, OH- Mt. Perry Ohio hosted a special event that took you back to a time when trains were the way of transportation. The Western Scenic Railroad in Mount Perry relived the old west this weekend as actors dressed up as train robbers. Original freight operations started on the line in 1882 with the first four miles going from Zanesville southwest.
MOUNT PERRY, OH

