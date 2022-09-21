Chillicothe – A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in an alley behind his home over the weekend in Chillicothe. According to a police report on September 25, 2022, at approximately 1:20 am they were dispatched to 800 Block Jefferson Avenue on a call of a stabbing. When police arrived on the scene they found the victim inside his home with a one-and-a-half-inch stab wound to the middle left side of his back. EMS arrived and transported the victim to local hospitals.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO