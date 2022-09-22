ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Is Now Claiming He Can Declassify Documents Telepathically

By Ryan Bort
 3 days ago
Donald Trump went on Fox News Wednesday night to vent to Sean Hannity about the civil fraud lawsuit New York Attorney General Letitia James slapped on him and three of his children earlier in the day. The former president didn’t exactly clear his name, instead claiming repeatedly that he has plenty of cash, very little debt, and that James’ investigation is nothing more than a political stunt .

The conversation eventually turned to another of Trump’s myriad legal quandaries: the Justice Department’s investigation into the material he was — and maybe still is — hoarding at Mar-a-Lago . Trump has long argued that he declassified all of the highly sensitive classified documents the FBI retrieved from his Palm Beach estate last month, a claim so dubious that his lawyers have refused to make it in court.

Trump told Hannity not to worry, though. There need not be any physical or even anecdotal evidence that he declassified the documents, as the president has the power to do it with his mind.

“If you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying it’s declassified — even by thinking about it,” Trump said. “Because you’re sending it to Mar-a-Lago or wherever you’re sending it. There doesn’t have to be a process. There can be a process, but there doesn’t have to be.”

Presidents are able to declassify documents, but there is typically a procedure for doing so. It’s up for debate whether presidents are required to follow any such procedure, but the idea that they can declassify sensitive material just by thinking about it is, of course, absurd.

“Hypothetical questions like, ‘What if a president thinks to himself that something is declassified? Does that change its status?’ are so speculative that their practical meaning is negligible,” Steven Aftergood, a secrecy specialist with the Federation of American Scientists, recently told The New York Times . “It’s a logical mess. The system is not meant to be deployed in such an arbitrary fashion.”

The legal system isn’t likely to buy Trump’s claim, either. Judge Raymond Dearie told the former president’s legal team on Tuesday that unless they provide some concrete evidence that Trump declassified the documents clearly labeled as classified, he will treat them as if they are, indeed, classified.

Dearie last week was designated a “special master” to review the documents seized by the FBI in order to flag any privilege issues. The hearing on Tuesday was a blow to Trump’s defense, especially considering it was his own legal team that recommended Dearie for the position. Trump tried to distance himself from the appointment when pressed by Hannity on Wednesday.

“I didn’t know any of the people involved,” he said.

Trump’s claim that he could declassify documents just by thinking about it may not have even been the most ridiculous thing he said to Hannity about the Mar-a-Lago investigation. Later during the same rant , he said there’s been a lot of “speculation” that the FBI was actually looking for Hillary Clinton’s emails at Mar-a-Lago — either that or information pertaining to the “Russia, Russia, Russia stuff.” These are the only two issues that would warrant the “severity” of the raid, Trump claimed.

The Justice Department has noted that it recovered nearly 200 classified documents during the raid, including two dozen labeled “TOP SECRET.” It’s been reported that some of the documents pertained to an unidentified “foreign government’s nuclear-defense readiness,” which seems pretty severe.

Comments / 262

Bren
4d ago

He’s a crazy man, can’t you see. Why bother giving him the time, if he had the job of ruling on someone like himself, they would have been in prison asap. He’s for self.

Reply(5)
73
Mr. Mustard
4d ago

"Sean it's done like this." Physically wave a French fry over said paper. Say "ZIPPITY ZAPPITY DO" done. Mentally " Hold said paper just like Johnny Carson carnac to forehead" Voila, easy peasy, now they can be sold.

Reply(7)
59
Julie Eliason
3d ago

What an idiot!!! NO TRUMP , YOU CAN NOT DECLASSIFY PAPERS BY JUST THINKING ABOUT THEM AND ACCORDING TO THE LAW IT DOESN'T MATTER IF THEY ARE DECLASSIFIED ANYWAY!! THEY BELONG TO THE US NOT YOU!!! SO HOPEFULLY YOU WILL BE INDICTED AND PROSECUTED !!!

Reply(9)
50
Rolling Stone

‘F–k If I Know’: Trump’s Embrace of QAnon Baffles Allies

This summer, Donald Trump is taking something that began during his presidency to a whole new level. His dalliance with content connected to QAnon — the deranged pro-Trump conspiracy theory that features tales of powerful Democrats running a pedophilic secret society — has gone from a game of footsie to what appears to be an open embrace. But if you ask members of the ex-president’s inner orbit why this is happening now, you get a mix of responses, including abject confusion.
Rolling Stone

Estée Lauder Heir Convinced Trump to Wage a (Very Serious) Effort to Buy Greenland

In a presidency overflowing with bizarre side plots, one of the standouts is Donald Trump’s reported desire to purchase Greenland from Denmark. While the controversy produced a response from the Danish that Greenland was not actually for sale, and plenty of memes, it turns out Trump was dead serious in his attempt, and had the idea planted in his mind by the billionaire heir to the Estée Lauder cosmetics fortune, Ronald Lauder.
Business Insider

Trump's lawyer tried to defend him, but revealed the former president 'frequently' had guests inside a Mar-a-Lago office that held boxes of classified documents

Trump often welcomed guests to the office where the FBI found top secret files, his lawyer revealed. A lawyer working with former President Donald Trump said he "frequently" had guests in his Mar-a-Lago office where the DOJ alleged numerous classified documents were being kept. Alina Habba, speaking on Fox News'...
Daily Montanan

Another Trumpster in the Dumpster

Steve Bannon, another key player in Donald Trump’s coterie of corruption and his top strategy advisor, surrendered to state authorities in New York late last week and was “handcuffed and flanked by officers” as he was led into court. He is charged with money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to an online scheme to raise […] The post Another Trumpster in the Dumpster appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Benzinga

Trump Asked Aides, Even Valet Who Delivered Diet Coke, How To Stay In The White House After 2020 Election Debacle, New Book Says

A new book sheds more light on the chaotic period, following the 2020 presidential elections, that culminated in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots. What Happened: Former President Donald Trump has been in denial mode following his 2020 defeat and his allegations of widespread voter fraud have been dismissed as false by authorities, including some in his own administration like former Attorney General William Barr, and independent agencies such as the Associated Press.
Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he believes implementing a national abortion ban and continuing the conservative fight to restrict bodily autonomy for women “is profoundly more important than any short-term politics.” The comments came in an interview with RealClearPolitics, during which Pence urged his fellow Republicans not to “shrink from the fight” after some GOP legislators distanced themselves from an effort by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to implement a national abortion ban. Some Republicans are wary that a push for a federal ban could galvenize pro-choice voters in the Novemeber midterms and cost them highly coveted legislative seats.  When...
Benzinga

Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?

The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
Salon

“She is totally in the tank”: Legal experts rip judge’s “profoundly partisan” pro-Trump ruling

A federal judge on Thursday appointed a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, citing alleged "media leaks" and rejecting the Justice Department's argument that Trump has no "possessory interest" over documents that are property of the government. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon of the...
NBC News

Trump's seized passports could be a problem for him, legal experts say

Donald Trump has complained that FBI agents' seizure of his passports showed that investigators ran amok as they searched his Florida resort, but new information about how and where the documents were found could spell major trouble for the former president, legal experts told NBC News. In a footnote in...
Salon

It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
Business Insider

Don Jr. and Ivanka are 'absolutely obsessed' with the power and influence associated with being in the White House, Trump documentary filmmaker says

Trump's eldest children only care about preserving their brand, UK filmmaker Alex Holder said. Ensuring that Trump "is not associated with defeat" is their top priority. "They can't accept anything else," Holder said of the family-wide fixation. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump aren't ready to give up the prestige...
