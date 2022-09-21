ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
portlandpilots.com

#14 Portland Stays Unbeaten, Takes Down CSU Bakersfield 2-1

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland Pilots extended their unbeaten streak to eight with a stellar 2-1 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners. Portland improved to 5-0-3 overall with the win. How it Happened. Portland opened the scoring when Kevin Bonilla recorded his first goal of the season in the 22nd...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

Pilots Continue Conference Season Against Pacific Tigers

PORTLAND PILOTS (7-5, 0-1 WCC) Last: POR 1 - @UOP 3 (2021) • The Pilots will continue their conference season later in the week against Pacific on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. • Live stats for each of the matches can be found at Portlandpilots.com, and live video for all matches will be available on WCCSports.com.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

Women’s Tennis Heads to Gonzaga Tournament

SPOKANE, Wash. – Members of the Portland women's tennis team will compete at this weekend's Gonzaga hidden dual along with players from the host Bulldogs, Washington State and New Mexico. Portland will open the tournament in singles against Gonzaga on Friday at 11 a.m. and then face Washington State...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

Pilot Men Second, Women Fifth at Bill Dellinger Invitational

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Both the men and the women Pilots had strong early-season performances, with the men finishing second and the women fifth at the Bill Dellinger Invitational. Bradley Peloquin led the Pilots, finishing fourth (23:46.8). Bradley was followed by Nolan Hosbien in 12th (23:58.2), Ahmed Sado in 17th (24:04.5),...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
portlandpilots.com

#24 Pilots to Play Wolverines at Merlo

#24 PORTLAND PILOTS (5-0-4, 0-0-0 WCC) Utah Valley Wolverines (5-1-3, 1-0-1 WAC) Last: POR 2, UVU 1 (2018) • The Portland Pilots are set for the fifth of six straight matches at home, welcoming the Utah Valley Wolverines back to The Bluff. • They'll play on Saturday, Sept. 24 at...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy