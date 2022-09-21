ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nissan recalling 200K pickups over rollaway risk

By Nexstar Media Wire, Russell Falcon
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yM1gF_0i5HXNzk00

(NEXSTAR) — Nissan is recalling about 203,223 vehicles over concerns a faulty parking element could allow the pickups to roll when parked.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports certain 9-speed automatic transmission Nissan Titans and Nissan Frontiers may have defective parking prawls, which are designed to automatically lock up the transmission when the vehicle is in park.

Affected vehicles are:

  • 2020-2023 Nissan Titan — produced between Dec. 13, 2019 and August 25, 2022
  • 2020-2021 Nissan Frontier — produced between June 10, 2020 and June 25, 2021
  • 2022-2023 Nissan Frontier — produced between July 13, 2021 and August 25, 2022

While Nissan says owners will be notified by Nov. 1, if they have one of the recalled vehicles, owners are advised to use the parking brake whenever parking the vehicle. Nissan says it’s working to develop a solution for the problem. There have not yet been any confirmed incidents related to the issue, the automobile manufacturer says.

Meanwhile, the NHTSA and Nissan have also announced its 9-speed automatic 2023 Nissan Z is being recalled and a stop-sale has been issued .

Nissan is currently determining whether other Nissan vehicles or Infiniti models may be affected, NHTSA says.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can call Nissan at (800) 867-7669 or the NHTSA at (888) 327-4236.

