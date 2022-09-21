MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday suspended a Miami-Dade County commissioner who has been charged in a felony corruption case. DeSantis, a Republican, suspended Joe Martinez through an executive order that barred the longtime county official from performing any official acts or receiving any government pay. Martinez was charged last month with unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation in a case involving $15,000 in payments from a business owner facing code violations, according to authorities. He has pledged to fight the charges. Martinez, a former police lieutenant, has served on the County Commission off and on since 2000 and has been considering a run for Miami-Dade sheriff in 2024.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO