Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
Top Florida Democrat endorses DeSantis for governor
(The Center Square) – A top Democrat in Palm Beach County, Florida, has endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis for governor less than two months from Election Day. Palm Beach County Commissioner David Kerner announced in a news conference he was not only endorsing DeSantis for reelection but was also campaigning for him every day until Nov. 8.
Democratic County Commissioner Endorses Ron DeSantis for Second Term As Florida’s Governor
Switching allegiances or a decision based on issues?. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 20, the County Commissioner for Palm Beach County, Florida - David Kerner - offered his formal backing to the Republican Governor Ron DeSantis as he seeks reelection in forthcoming midterms. The key thing to note?
WATCH: Democratic official endorses DeSantis, says 'there is too much on the line'
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) received the endorsement of a longtime Democrat and Palm Beach County official on Tuesday, saying that "there is too much on the line" ahead of the November gubernatorial election.
thecentersquare.com
Poll: Voters support funding police, dealing with violent crime
(The Center Square) – Voters largely support policies allowing police to detain suspects charged with violent crimes, a new poll shows. That's in contrast to recent policies being enacted in Illinois. Convention of States Action, along with Trafalgar Group, released the poll, which found that the vast majority of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
Expect post-election changes to SAFE-T Act, some say
(The Center Square) – A consensus is forming that there needs to be clarifications to the SAFE-T Act set to take effect in Illinois in the new year, but whether any changes will be substantive is still up in the air. The measure has come under increased scrutiny in...
thecentersquare.com
Attorney general candidate vows to tackle corruption after latest statehouse indictment
(The Center Square) – With a week before early voting begins in Illinois, how to handle corruption plaguing the Illinois statehouse is an issue for attorney general candidates. This week, state Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, became the 11th current or former state lawmaker to face federal charges in...
MAGA Republicans are now accusing their own party of election fraud after losing primaries
Mesa County Clerk and Colorado Republican candidate for secretary of state Tina Peters reacts to early election returns during a primary night watch party at the Wide Open Saloon on June 28, 2022 in Sedalia, Colorado. (Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) According to a report from the Daily Beast, more than a...
thecentersquare.com
Arkansas voters to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana
(The Center Square) - Arkansas' November ballot will include a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana use. The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled in favor of advocates that collected more than 190,000 signatures. If approved, the measure would authorize the possession, personal use, and consumption of cannabis by adults. It will...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecentersquare.com
Michigan House OKs package to limit emergency power laws
(The Center Square) – The Michigan House approved more than 20 bills aiming to limit the governor’s emergency powers. The Center Square reported about the bill package in June, more than two years after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer triggered a 1945 law that she said authorized her to declare a state of emergency for as long as she thought necessary.
DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade official amid corruption case
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday suspended a Miami-Dade County commissioner who has been charged in a felony corruption case. DeSantis, a Republican, suspended Joe Martinez through an executive order that barred the longtime county official from performing any official acts or receiving any government pay. Martinez was charged last month with unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation in a case involving $15,000 in payments from a business owner facing code violations, according to authorities. He has pledged to fight the charges. Martinez, a former police lieutenant, has served on the County Commission off and on since 2000 and has been considering a run for Miami-Dade sheriff in 2024.
thecentersquare.com
Over $30 million in grants awarded to support workforce development and entrepreneurship education and training
(The Center Square) – More than $30 million in additional grants have been awarded to support workforce development and entrepreneurship education and training in Florida. Nearly $30 million has been allocated to support workforce development in the Space Coast region as part of a multi-agency initiative to support competitive industries.
BET
Wisconsin U.S. Senate Candidate Mandela Barnes Removes Two Law Enforcement Endorsements
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes removed the names of two law enforcement officers from his Democratic U.S. Senate campaign’s list of endorsements after one denied endorsing him and the other said he was unaware that his name and occupation would appear on the list, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
DeSantis proposes another $1.1 billion in tax relief for Florida legislature to consider
(The Center Square) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed an additional $1.1 billion in tax relief for the state legislature to consider next year. The proposal includes multiple tax holidays, if the legislature passes it, following historic tax relief the legislature already passed this year. In May, DeSantis signed...
thecentersquare.com
Voter registration in North Carolina trends away from Democrats
(The Center Square) — North Carolina voter registrations have continued a trend toward unaffiliated, Republican and smaller parties over the last year, as Democrats have slowly bled members. Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections through last week shows total Democrat registrations in North Carolina at 2,492,221,...
newsfromthestates.com
Protesters outside Milwaukee GOP office denounce ‘racist’ ads
A group of voters in Milwaukee joined community organizations and elected officials outside the Wisconsin Republican Party’s field office on Martin Luther King Drive. The office, located on Milwaukee’s predominately African American North Side, opened in the Bronzeville neighborhood in 2020. On Wednesday, it became the site of...
thecentersquare.com
Maine public defender seek $13.3M pay raise
(The Center Square) – The agency that represents indigent suspects in Maine’s court system is seeking more than $13 million in “emergency” funding from the state to give its public defenders substantial pay raises. The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services has asked lawmakers for a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecentersquare.com
Delaware task force approves report outlining Legislative Hall improvements
(The Center Square) – A Delaware task force has signed off on a report outlining a series of potential long-range improvements that could cost upward of $121.9 million at the Legislative Hall complex in Dover. With minimal discussion, the General Assembly’s Legislative Building Committee on Thursday approved a consultant’s...
thecentersquare.com
Pritzker calls for two lawmakers to resign
(The Center Square) – Illinois' incumbent Democratic governor says two lawmakers recently embroiled in scandal should resign from office. In an early Thursday morning statement, Gov. J.B. Pritzker called out state Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, and state Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort. “Integrity is essential to public service, and...
WGNtv.com
Inflammatory ads used in IL governor’s race called into question
CHICAGO — As the Illinois gubernatorial race heats up, Governor JB Pritzker called out a suburban paper for helping a partisan political PAC. As for Darren Bailey, families impacted by Chicago violence call on the Republican candidate to better connect with the city’s brown and Black communities. The...
Indiana attorney general vows to appeal judge's ruling stopping near-total abortion ban
CHICAGO (CBS) – Just one week after a new law went into effect making most abortions in the state of Indiana illegal, a county judge blocked the law with a ruling Thursday morning.CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey had more on the back and forth. Attorney General Todd Rokita said he'll fight the ruling. Indiana's anti-abortion rights groups are hoping this is a temporary halt, but pro-abortion rights groups are applauding the ruling.After a week of celebrations for some and protests for others, the Thursday morning ruling reversed the state's near-total abortion ban that went into effect on Sept. 15.The ACLU,...
Comments / 0