Dr. Pat Wagner and the ‘Come & Take It’ Cannon
I have a little gold-framed picture on my mantle at home that is quite dear to me. The photograph is of Dr. Pat Wagner of Shiner and me. In the picture, we are posing proudly with Dr. Wagner's famed "Come and Take It" cannon. Wagner, better known to all as "Dr. Pat," politely agreed to my request for the picture-taking session sometime back in the late 1980s.
EPA may try to block what could be the first seawater desalination plant built in Texas
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas regulators issued an environmental permit Thursday for the Port of Corpus Christi to build what could become the state’s first seawater desalination plant — but the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency may refuse to accept it.
