The Spun

Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele

Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers, Packers hang on to defeat Tom Brady's Bucs in Week 3 | THE HERD

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers edged out a low-scoring 14-12 win against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Bucs in what could be the final showdown between the two QBs. Rodgers went 27-of-35 for 255 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. While the Packers improved to 2-1, Brady played without a majority of his WR core and offensive line but narrowly beat Rodgers' squad. Colin Cowherd breaks down why this win should not necessarily be one of the more celebrated and happier ones in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Nick Wright reveals what worried him about KC Chiefs' huge upset | THE CARTON SHOW

Description: Nick Wright, host of First Things First, joins Craig Carton on The Carton Show after his Kansas City Chiefs suffer a shocking upset to the Indianapolis Colts. Nick and Craig decide what this loss means for the Chiefs and go over the highlights of the game, including what appeared to be a dispute between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and OC Eric Bieniemy. Plus, Nick reveals what really concerns him about this upset for the Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To Tom Brady's Sideline Tantrum

Last weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a minor tantrum on the sideline, tossing his Microsoft Surface tablet and helmet on the sideline. Sideline reporter Erin Andrews was right there for all of the action. She said she loves to see when Brady is fired up on the sideline.
TAMPA, FL
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Can Giants join the 3-0 club with Dolphins and Eagles by defeating Cowboys on MNF? | What's Wright?

The Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins are the remaining 3-0 teams in the NFL, but the New York Giants look to join the club in an NFC East showdown with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys will, once again, be without Dak Prescott, but still have Micah Parsons leading the defense. Can the Giants remain undefeated despite Daniel Jones' fumble problems? Watch as Nick Wright breaks down what the G-Men should do in order to defeat their NFC East rival.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Why Bills should be cautious with Josh Allen after loss to Dolphins | THE HERD

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills in a 21-19 slugfest. Josh Allen went 42-for-63 for 447 yards and two touchdowns, while Tua Tagovailoa completed 13 of his 18 pass attempts for 186 yards and one touchdown. Despite the Bills' loss, Colin Cowherd breaks down why they are still the better team and also shares his concern for Allen long-term.
NFL
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes takes blame for Chiefs loss to Colts in Week 3 | UNDISPUTED

The Indianapolis Colts stunned the Kansas City Chiefs yesterday, handing them their first loss of the season. Patrick Mahomes threw his first interception, coming late in the 4th quarter as the Chiefs were nearing field goal range. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless discuss the effect of Chiefs offense without WR Tyreek Hill. G-BLOCK.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Should the Ravens pay Lamar Jackson now?

Lamar Jackson's net worth appears to be skyrocketing in real time. The former MVP has been playing at a most valuable level through the first three weeks of the NFL season, tossing a league-high 10 TDs to just two interceptions, and leading the league in QB rating at 119. He's amassed 749 yards through the air on a 63.6 completion rate, and has been just as deadly on the ground, collecting 243 rushing yards (fourth-best league-wide), to go with two scores.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Tom Brady, undermanned Bucs look underwhelming offensively

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady ducked to avoid a sack and rumbled for 18 yards only to bust his knee brace and see the play negated by penalty. Everything seems like a struggle for Brady in 2022. Missing his top three receivers to injuries and suspension and his...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Commanders' Wentz fumbles, struggles in 1st game vs. Eagles

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Brandon Graham wished Carson Wentz well before the longtime Philadelphia Eagles teammates faced off for the first time. “I hope you have a great year — just not today,” the defensive end told the new Washington Commanders quarterback. Graham was right. Wentz had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Dolphins show they're one of NFL's best teams with win over Bills

The Miami Dolphins were so dang close to having their own version of The Butt Fumble. Punter Thomas Morstead was backed up in his own end zone with about two minutes left in the game when he booted the ball off the rear end of his punt protector, Blake Ferguson. That farcical gaffe led to a safety — and the Dolphins were forced to give the ball back to the Bills for a shot to take the lead.
NFL
FOX Sports

Hurts, undefeated Eagles looking dominant three games in

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts bounded off Washington’s field and waved his arms while the Eagles fans who turned the stadium into a South Philly pep rally chanted “MVP! MVP!”. Too soon? No way. Through three games, three wins and a sharp rise in Philadelphia’s most popular...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Staley sticks with ailing Herbert in Chargers' blowout loss

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Even after the Los Angeles Chargers fell behind by 28 points late in the fourth quarter on a dismal Sunday afternoon, Justin Herbert insisted on staying in the game with his fractured rib cartilage. Brandon Staley acceded to his franchise quarterback's wishes, and the head...
NFL

