Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele
Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Packers hang on to defeat Tom Brady's Bucs in Week 3 | THE HERD
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers edged out a low-scoring 14-12 win against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Bucs in what could be the final showdown between the two QBs. Rodgers went 27-of-35 for 255 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. While the Packers improved to 2-1, Brady played without a majority of his WR core and offensive line but narrowly beat Rodgers' squad. Colin Cowherd breaks down why this win should not necessarily be one of the more celebrated and happier ones in Green Bay.
FOX Sports
Nick Wright reveals what worried him about KC Chiefs' huge upset | THE CARTON SHOW
Description: Nick Wright, host of First Things First, joins Craig Carton on The Carton Show after his Kansas City Chiefs suffer a shocking upset to the Indianapolis Colts. Nick and Craig decide what this loss means for the Chiefs and go over the highlights of the game, including what appeared to be a dispute between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and OC Eric Bieniemy. Plus, Nick reveals what really concerns him about this upset for the Chiefs.
Bills’ Ken Dorsey Comments On Press Box Outburst vs. Dolphins
A camera showed Dorsey slamming his tablet on his desk at the end of Sunday’s 21–19 loss to Miami.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Erin Andrews Reacts To Tom Brady's Sideline Tantrum
Last weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a minor tantrum on the sideline, tossing his Microsoft Surface tablet and helmet on the sideline. Sideline reporter Erin Andrews was right there for all of the action. She said she loves to see when Brady is fired up on the sideline.
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
FOX Sports
Can Giants join the 3-0 club with Dolphins and Eagles by defeating Cowboys on MNF? | What's Wright?
The Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins are the remaining 3-0 teams in the NFL, but the New York Giants look to join the club in an NFC East showdown with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys will, once again, be without Dak Prescott, but still have Micah Parsons leading the defense. Can the Giants remain undefeated despite Daniel Jones' fumble problems? Watch as Nick Wright breaks down what the G-Men should do in order to defeat their NFC East rival.
FOX Sports
Why Bills should be cautious with Josh Allen after loss to Dolphins | THE HERD
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills in a 21-19 slugfest. Josh Allen went 42-for-63 for 447 yards and two touchdowns, while Tua Tagovailoa completed 13 of his 18 pass attempts for 186 yards and one touchdown. Despite the Bills' loss, Colin Cowherd breaks down why they are still the better team and also shares his concern for Allen long-term.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes takes blame for Chiefs loss to Colts in Week 3 | UNDISPUTED
The Indianapolis Colts stunned the Kansas City Chiefs yesterday, handing them their first loss of the season. Patrick Mahomes threw his first interception, coming late in the 4th quarter as the Chiefs were nearing field goal range. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless discuss the effect of Chiefs offense without WR Tyreek Hill. G-BLOCK.
FOX Sports
Should the Ravens pay Lamar Jackson now?
Lamar Jackson's net worth appears to be skyrocketing in real time. The former MVP has been playing at a most valuable level through the first three weeks of the NFL season, tossing a league-high 10 TDs to just two interceptions, and leading the league in QB rating at 119. He's amassed 749 yards through the air on a 63.6 completion rate, and has been just as deadly on the ground, collecting 243 rushing yards (fourth-best league-wide), to go with two scores.
FOX Sports
Tom Brady, undermanned Bucs look underwhelming offensively
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady ducked to avoid a sack and rumbled for 18 yards only to bust his knee brace and see the play negated by penalty. Everything seems like a struggle for Brady in 2022. Missing his top three receivers to injuries and suspension and his...
FOX Sports
Commanders' Wentz fumbles, struggles in 1st game vs. Eagles
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Brandon Graham wished Carson Wentz well before the longtime Philadelphia Eagles teammates faced off for the first time. “I hope you have a great year — just not today,” the defensive end told the new Washington Commanders quarterback. Graham was right. Wentz had...
FOX Sports
Dolphins show they're one of NFL's best teams with win over Bills
The Miami Dolphins were so dang close to having their own version of The Butt Fumble. Punter Thomas Morstead was backed up in his own end zone with about two minutes left in the game when he booted the ball off the rear end of his punt protector, Blake Ferguson. That farcical gaffe led to a safety — and the Dolphins were forced to give the ball back to the Bills for a shot to take the lead.
FOX Sports
Hurts, undefeated Eagles looking dominant three games in
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts bounded off Washington’s field and waved his arms while the Eagles fans who turned the stadium into a South Philly pep rally chanted “MVP! MVP!”. Too soon? No way. Through three games, three wins and a sharp rise in Philadelphia’s most popular...
FOX Sports
Staley sticks with ailing Herbert in Chargers' blowout loss
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Even after the Los Angeles Chargers fell behind by 28 points late in the fourth quarter on a dismal Sunday afternoon, Justin Herbert insisted on staying in the game with his fractured rib cartilage. Brandon Staley acceded to his franchise quarterback's wishes, and the head...
FOX Sports
Ohio State blows out Wisconsin: Buckeyes' improved defense | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reacts to the Ohio State Buckeyes beating the Wisconsin Badgers in Week 4, 52-21. Joel speaks on Ohio State’s impeccable offense, but more importantly, how defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has helped turn around the Buckeyes’ defense.
FOX Sports
CFB Week 4: Should you take underdogs Maryland against Michigan?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P discusses another Big Ten matchup between the Maryland Terrapins and Michigan Wolverines. Sammy P believes that the high powered offense behind Taulia Tagovailoa is enough to make you put money on Maryland.
