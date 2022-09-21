ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

calbears.com

Jaydn Ott Picks Up Multiple Honors

BERKELEY – Jaydn Ott piled up the honors Monday following his performance at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium last Saturday when he rushed for 274 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in Cal's 49-31 victory over Arizona. Ott's multiple honors include 247Sports True Freshman of the Week, FWAA Freshman Focus Selection, Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week and Rose Bowl Game Pac-12 Player of the Week.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

No. 1 Bears Defeat No. 5 USC

STANFORD - The No. 1 California men's water polo team held off No. 5 USC in a tight contest to secure third place at the 2022 MPSF Invitational on Sunday afternoon at Stanford's Avery Aquatic Center. In the first meeting between the two teams since Cal defeated the Trojans in...
STANFORD, CA
FanSided

Texas Tech fans show their class right away vs. Texas football

It didn’t take long for the fans of the Texas Tech Red Raiders to show their true colors at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock for the matchup to open up Big 12 play on Sep. 24 against No. 22 ranked Texas football. Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods posted a picture of a video on Twitter on the afternoon of Sep. 24 showing Texas Tech fans around the entrance tunnel for Texas chanting “F— UT” at the team.
LUBBOCK, TX
calbears.com

Ott Leads Cal To 49-31 Win Over Arizona

BERKELEY — Jaydn Ott ran for 274 yards and three touchdowns and the Cal football team opened Pac-12 play with a 49-31 victory over Arizona on Saturday at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Ott scored on a 73-yard run on the second play from scrimmage, an improbable 18-yarder...
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Scott Posts Career Night Against Beavs

CORVALLIS, ORE. – Coming off a solid showing against No. 5 Stanford on Wednesday, California volleyball (7-5, 0-2 Pac-12) headed to Gill Coliseum on Friday evening ready to go toe-to-toe with a solid Oregon State squad, which had just taken No. 21 Oregon to four sets. The Beavers (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) were held to just .188 on the night due to several outstanding efforts across the Bears' roster; however, the home team ultimately prevailed in five sets, 3-2. Sophie Scott, one of the nation's top-blocking freshmen and a Portland native, posted season-highs in both blocks and kills as she recorded nine apiece. Sophomore Annalea Maeder (50 assists, 14 digs) and junior Leah Schmidt (19 kills, 13 digs) both recorded double-doubles on the night, with the former crossing the 400-assist mark on the season. Meanwhile, junior Sam Taumoepeau matched her career high with 14 kills, while classmate Tara DeSa posted 27 digs – just one off her own career high.
CORVALLIS, OR
CBS Austin

Off-duty APD officer killed in motorcycle crash in Liberty Hill

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — An Austin police officer was killed in a traffic crash early Friday morning in Liberty Hill. The Austin Police Department says he was Senior Officer Anthony “Tony” Martin, and the crash happened at around 6 a.m. as he was on his way home from the night shift.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen PD asking public for info in Thursday shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help for information in a Thursday night shooting. The department responded to a call around 7:26 p.m. about a person who was shot in the 400 block of E Dean Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital by helicopter in critical condition.

