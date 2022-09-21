CORVALLIS, ORE. – Coming off a solid showing against No. 5 Stanford on Wednesday, California volleyball (7-5, 0-2 Pac-12) headed to Gill Coliseum on Friday evening ready to go toe-to-toe with a solid Oregon State squad, which had just taken No. 21 Oregon to four sets. The Beavers (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) were held to just .188 on the night due to several outstanding efforts across the Bears' roster; however, the home team ultimately prevailed in five sets, 3-2. Sophie Scott, one of the nation's top-blocking freshmen and a Portland native, posted season-highs in both blocks and kills as she recorded nine apiece. Sophomore Annalea Maeder (50 assists, 14 digs) and junior Leah Schmidt (19 kills, 13 digs) both recorded double-doubles on the night, with the former crossing the 400-assist mark on the season. Meanwhile, junior Sam Taumoepeau matched her career high with 14 kills, while classmate Tara DeSa posted 27 digs – just one off her own career high.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO