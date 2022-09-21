Read full article on original website
Related
Man accused of decapitating ex-girlfriend with sword believed to be US citizen
A man accused of decapitating his ex-girlfriend with a sword outside her Northern California home is believed to have been in the United States legally despite previous reports indicating otherwise.
Woman Beheaded With Sword by Ex in Front of Horrified Onlookers: Police
Counseling is being provided to the sheriff's deputies who arrived at the site of the violent scene.
Mother, Child Abducted by 2 Men in Broad Daylight From Target Parking Lot in Tennessee
A woman and her 1-year-old son were held up at gunpoint and abducted while putting away groceries at a Memphis, Tennessee, Target parking lot on Wednesday, report police. Authorities responded to a 911 call around 12 p.m. to 7989 Highway 64 at Target, of two men welding a firearm to force an unidentified mother and her infant into their vehicle after she said she didn’t have any cash on her.
9-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Was Heard Saying 'I'm Sorry' Before Father Strangled Him, Buried Body: Police
Azuree Charles' father and mother are both charged in connection with his death Four months after a 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy was found strangled behind his home, his parents have been charged in connection with his death. On May 4, Azuree Charles, of New Kensington, was found naked and muddy, his body partially covered by lawn furniture and a foam cooler, according to an arrest report obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and other outlets. The boy's pajamas were hanging in nearby branches, according to the report. Now, his father, Jean Charles, 40, is charged...
IN THIS ARTICLE
buzzfeednews.com
The Suspect Who Allegedly Beheaded His Ex-Girlfriend On The Street Has Been Arrested
The suspect who allegedly beheaded his ex-girlfriend on a street in California has been arrested, police said Friday. Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, 33, was arrested on homicide charges after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend Karina Castro, 27, outside her apartment around 11:50 a.m. Thursday during a domestic dispute in the Bay Area city of San Carlos.
natureworldnews.com
One Dog Dead, Some Injured, About 150 Escaped as Unauthorized Texas Man Unlocks Canine Cages in Shelter
An animal shelter was broken into by a Texas man, who then let the dogs out of their cages and fled in the shelter's van. As for the dogs, some were injured, while 150 escaped. The whole ordeal also ended up with one dog dead. In Abilene, Texas, on Friday...
Florida man causes child to overdose on fentanyl in apparent attempt to see if he could pass drug test
A Florida man was arrested after allegedly causing a child to overdose on fentanyl in an attempt to see if the minor would test positive for the drug during a drug screening. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said that 43-year-old Scott Honeycutt called 911 last month to report a juvenile he said was overdosing on an unknown narcotic. When Charlotte County Fire and EMS arrived, Honeycutt and the minor met them at the door and Honeycutt informed officers the juvenile needed Narcan but was unsure what drug the child had taken, according to reporting from WINK.
South Carolina man out on bond broke into ex's house, desecrated her child's remains: police
A 33-year-old South Carolina man out on bond told officers he was "black-out drunk" when he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and dumped the ashes of her deceased child into the trash, according to a police report. Joseph Oberlies was charged with first-degree burglary and destruction of human remains upon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama prison escape: Inmate Casey White, guard Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls
Alabama murder suspect Casey White and now-deceased jail guard Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls while he was incarcerated in prison before his escape and a subsequent police manhunt. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said investigators think the pair, who are not related, may have plotted his escape over...
Female inmate given $480,000 after she lost her baby as police stopped for Starbucks en route to hospital
A former inmate will be given $480,000 after she lost her baby when jail staff stopped at a Starbucks en route to the hospital after her water broke. Court records reveal that Sandra Quinones was six months pregnant when she was serving a 70-day sentence at the Central Jail in Orange County, California. When her water broke in March 2016, she pressed the call button in her cell repeatedly. Two hours passed without a response. When county staff eventually came to her aid, they stopped at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, Quinones’s lawyer claimed in a...
Couple Face More Than 600 Child Abuse-Related Charges For Alleged Serial Torture Of Two Kids
“These are the cases that keep us up at night,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said of the charges against Mary And Charles Vinson. A married Delaware couple is accused of beating, starving and force feeding two children in their custody for nearly two years, prosecutors said. Mary Vinson, 45,...
US Marshals offering $5,000 reward for info on suspect accused of shooting California police officer
The U.S. Marshals Service has announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an "armed and dangerous" suspect accused of being involved in the shooting of a California police officer. Jose Ortega, 25, is being sought after allegedly playing a role in an attack on a detective...
Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers
Jason Arnie Owens helped carry his father’s casket to the hearse, then turned to embrace a relative. He never made it to the cemetery.As mourners gathered outside a northern West Virginia funeral home on Aug. 24, two plainclothes officers with a fugitive warrant swooped in from separate vehicles, called Owens' name and shot him dead, spattering his 18-year-old son's shirt with blood as horrified loved ones looked."There was no warning whatsoever,” family friend Cassandra Whitecotton said.In the blink of an eye, stunned friends and family already mourning one member lost another. Now, they want answers — not just why...
Three found dead in home including a child after police called to ‘hostage situation’
A CHILD and two adults have been found dead inside a home following a frantic call to police. Officials attempted to make contact with those inside the Michigan home during what they believed to be a hostage situation involving four children and one adult. After several unsuccessful attempts at contact...
Complex
Man Arrested for Allegedly Leaving Dead Animals at Parkland Memorial
A Florida man has been charged for dumping dead animals at a memorial site dedicated to Parkland shooting victims. According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Robert Mondragon is facing two counts of removing or disfiguring a tomb or monument, five counts of violation of probation for battery and indecent exposure, as well as a single count of violation of a risk protection order.
Father sentenced to probation for taking toddler inside San Diego elephant enclosure in scary video
A California man has been sentenced to four years of probation for taking his daughter inside an elephant enclosure. Jose Manuel Navarrete, 25, pled guilty to felony charges of endangerment of a child before a San Diego Court on Thursday, the Sacramento Bee reported. He was also sentenced to nine months in prison but was credited with time served. In March 2021, Navarrete took his then-two-year-old daughter inside an elephant exhibit at the San Diego Zoo to take a selfie with the animals behind them. When the elephant noticed he had entered the fenced area, it charged at him. At...
Arizona man who flagged down deputy to confess to killing stepfather allegedly shot him over a dispute about the Bible
The Arizona man who flagged down a deputy in the middle of the road on Thursday to confess to killing his stepfather allegedly shot him over a dispute about the Bible, according to a statement of probable cause from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. Jay Albert Stevens, 52, told deputies...
Sheriff's Deputy Arrested In Double Murder Of California Couple
A sheriff's deputy in northern California is under arrest after he allegedly broke into a couple's home and shot them to death. Devin Williams Jr., 24, was arrested just before noon on Wednesday on suspicion of murder after an hours-long manhunt, according to a press release from the Dublin, California police department. He is currently being held in the Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree burglary, according to jail records reviewed by Oxygen.com.
A Minnesota man has been sentenced to life in prison for 11 fentanyl deaths
Aaron Broussard was sentenced to life in prison for 11 deaths that were tied to controlled substances he sold. Those who died thought they were taking Adderall, but they actually ingested fentanyl.
Authorities Identify Suspect In Murders Of Two North Carolina Teens Reported Missing
North Carolina police have identified a 17-year-old as the suspect in the murders of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14. The two victims had been reported missing over the weekend. A 17-year-old is expected to face murder charges for the deaths of two other North Carolina teenagers who were...
Comments / 0