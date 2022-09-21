ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Black Enterprise

Mother, Child Abducted by 2 Men in Broad Daylight From Target Parking Lot in Tennessee

A woman and her 1-year-old son were held up at gunpoint and abducted while putting away groceries at a Memphis, Tennessee, Target parking lot on Wednesday, report police. Authorities responded to a 911 call around 12 p.m. to 7989 Highway 64 at Target, of two men welding a firearm to force an unidentified mother and her infant into their vehicle after she said she didn’t have any cash on her.
MEMPHIS, TN
People

9-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Was Heard Saying 'I'm Sorry' Before Father Strangled Him, Buried Body: Police

Azuree Charles' father and mother are both charged in connection with his death Four months after a 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy was found strangled behind his home, his parents have been charged in connection with his death. On May 4, Azuree Charles, of New Kensington, was found naked and muddy, his body partially covered by lawn furniture and a foam cooler, according to an arrest report obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and other outlets. The boy's pajamas were hanging in nearby branches, according to the report. Now, his father, Jean Charles, 40, is charged...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
buzzfeednews.com

The Suspect Who Allegedly Beheaded His Ex-Girlfriend On The Street Has Been Arrested

The suspect who allegedly beheaded his ex-girlfriend on a street in California has been arrested, police said Friday. Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, 33, was arrested on homicide charges after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend Karina Castro, 27, outside her apartment around 11:50 a.m. Thursday during a domestic dispute in the Bay Area city of San Carlos.
SAN CARLOS, CA
Fox News

Florida man causes child to overdose on fentanyl in apparent attempt to see if he could pass drug test

A Florida man was arrested after allegedly causing a child to overdose on fentanyl in an attempt to see if the minor would test positive for the drug during a drug screening. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said that 43-year-old Scott Honeycutt called 911 last month to report a juvenile he said was overdosing on an unknown narcotic. When Charlotte County Fire and EMS arrived, Honeycutt and the minor met them at the door and Honeycutt informed officers the juvenile needed Narcan but was unsure what drug the child had taken, according to reporting from WINK.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Female inmate given $480,000 after she lost her baby as police stopped for Starbucks en route to hospital

A former inmate will be given $480,000 after she lost her baby when jail staff stopped at a Starbucks en route to the hospital after her water broke. Court records reveal that Sandra Quinones was six months pregnant when she was serving a 70-day sentence at the Central Jail in Orange County, California. When her water broke in March 2016, she pressed the call button in her cell repeatedly. Two hours passed without a response. When county staff eventually came to her aid, they stopped at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, Quinones’s lawyer claimed in a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers

Jason Arnie Owens helped carry his father’s casket to the hearse, then turned to embrace a relative. He never made it to the cemetery.As mourners gathered outside a northern West Virginia funeral home on Aug. 24, two plainclothes officers with a fugitive warrant swooped in from separate vehicles, called Owens' name and shot him dead, spattering his 18-year-old son's shirt with blood as horrified loved ones looked."There was no warning whatsoever,” family friend Cassandra Whitecotton said.In the blink of an eye, stunned friends and family already mourning one member lost another. Now, they want answers — not just why...
NUTTER FORT, WV
Complex

Man Arrested for Allegedly Leaving Dead Animals at Parkland Memorial

A Florida man has been charged for dumping dead animals at a memorial site dedicated to Parkland shooting victims. According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Robert Mondragon is facing two counts of removing or disfiguring a tomb or monument, five counts of violation of probation for battery and indecent exposure, as well as a single count of violation of a risk protection order.
PARKLAND, FL
The Independent

Father sentenced to probation for taking toddler inside San Diego elephant enclosure in scary video

A California man has been sentenced to four years of probation for taking his daughter inside an elephant enclosure. Jose Manuel Navarrete, 25, pled guilty to felony charges of endangerment of a child before a San Diego Court on Thursday, the Sacramento Bee reported. He was also sentenced to nine months in prison but was credited with time served. In March 2021, Navarrete took his then-two-year-old daughter inside an elephant exhibit at the San Diego Zoo to take a selfie with the animals behind them. When the elephant noticed he had entered the fenced area, it charged at him. At...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Oxygen

Sheriff's Deputy Arrested In Double Murder Of California Couple

A sheriff's deputy in northern California is under arrest after he allegedly broke into a couple's home and shot them to death. Devin Williams Jr., 24, was arrested just before noon on Wednesday on suspicion of murder after an hours-long manhunt, according to a press release from the Dublin, California police department. He is currently being held in the Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree burglary, according to jail records reviewed by Oxygen.com.
DUBLIN, CA

