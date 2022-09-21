Read full article on original website
Women's Golf in Second After Day One at Briar Ridge
SHEREVILLE, Ind. – The Green Bay women's golf team is sitting near the top of the leaderboard after day one of the Briar Ridge Invitational in Shereville, Ind. Isabelle Maleki leads the Phoenix at one-under par, tied with Cleveland State's Mandie Ruminski and UIC's Megan Tang atop the individual leaderboard.
Phoenix Wins Seventh Straight; Defeats YSU in Four Sets
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay volleyball knocked off the Youngstown State Penguins in four sets (25-22, 25-22, 24-26, 25-19) Saturday afternoon at home. It's the seventh win in a row for the Phoenix, and improves its record to 12-5 overall and a perfect 3-0 in Horizon League action. Alexandra...
Phoenix Volleyball Sweeps Robert Morris to Win Sixth Straight
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay volleyball team routed Robert Morris in straight sets (25-13, 25-18, 25-10) Friday night at the Kress Events Center. The conference win improved Green Bay's record to 11-5 overall and 2-0 in Horizon League play. The Phoenix has won six-straight matches. Cora Behnke finished...
