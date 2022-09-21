SHEREVILLE, Ind. – The Green Bay women's golf team is sitting near the top of the leaderboard after day one of the Briar Ridge Invitational in Shereville, Ind. Isabelle Maleki leads the Phoenix at one-under par, tied with Cleveland State's Mandie Ruminski and UIC's Megan Tang atop the individual leaderboard.

