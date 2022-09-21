Read full article on original website
Dragon Women's Soccer Falls to CSP, 4-1
St. PAUL — The Minnesota State University Moorhead women's soccer team fell to Concordia-St. Paul, 4-1 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Sunday in St. Paul, Minn. MSUM was down 1-0 after a goal from Katie Anderson at the 4:35 mark but answered with a goal from freshman forward...
Dragon Volleyball Falls in 5-Set Heartbreaker to Minnesota State
MOORHEAD — The Minnesota State University Moorhead volleyball team lost a five-set heartbreaker to Minnesota State-Mankato by scores of 25-18, 22-25, 25-19, 22-25 and 15-13 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action in Moorhead, Minn. MSUM fell to 5-8 overall and 2-3 in the NSIC with the loss while Minnesota...
MSUM Volleyball Swept by No. 3 Golden Bears
MOORHEAD — The Minnesota State University Moorhead volleyball team was swept by Concordia-St. Paul, 25-13, 25-22, 25-7 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Saturday in Moorhead, Minn. MSUM fell to 5-9 overall and 2-4 in the NSIC while Concordia-St. Paul improved to 12-2 overall and 5-1 in the league.
MSUM Football Drops Road Contest to Warriors
WINONA, Minn. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead football team fell to Winona State, 40-7 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Saturday in Winona, Minn. MSUM fell to 1-3 overall and in the NSIC with the loss while Winona State improved to 3-1 overall and in the league. Sophomore...
MSUM Women's Golf Finishes 11th at EverSpring Inn and Suites Mustang Invite
MARSHALL, Minn. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead women's golf team finished 11th at the EverSpring Inn and Suites Mustang Invite which concluded Sunday at Marshall Golf Club in Marshall, Minn. The Dragons finished with a 36-hole total of 692 (351-341) after shooting a 341 on Sunday. Augustana, led...
MSU Moorhead (1-5-1, 1-4-1)-VS-Concordia-St. Paul (4-3-2, 4-1-1)
GOAL by CSP Anderson, Katie Assist by Smoot, Harper. There were no penalties in this game. Clock MSUM Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score CSP Score Play. 00:00 Waldon, Ashlyn at goalie for Concordia-St. Paul. 00:00 Lewald, Simone at goalie for MSU Moorhead. 04:03 Corner kick [04:03]. 07:36...
