Colorado City, TX

UPDATE: Fatal Colorado City Mack truck crash victim identified as Abilene man

By Karley Cross
 5 days ago

COLORADO CITY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – In an update from the Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS), an Abilene man was identified as the person who was killed in a fiery Mack truck wreck Tuesday morning, hauling hazardous materials.

According to a Facebook post by Colorado City Record , it was a Baird man who passed away in the Colorado City crash Tuesday morning. However, Texas DPS identified the deceased driver Wednesday night as Kenith Herndon, 53, of Abilene.

In a crash report made available to KTAB/KRBC by Texas DPS, Herndon was driving a 2001 Mack truck tractor and towing a 2011 Wilco cargo tank semi-trailer, traveling west along I-20 through Colorado City. The crash report detailed that Herndon drove south into the inside lane of the interstate, then into the center median – striking the inside westbound guardrail.

Abilene woman killed in head-on collision near I-20 in Odessa

Herndon, operating the Mack truck, continued between the west and eastbound overpass structure. The large truck went off the overpass, falling to the ground below and striking a column of the overpass.

The truck then caught fire, as Herndon was hauling a trailer of hydrochloric acid. DPS said the acic also leaked out of the cargo tank.

Colorado City Record reported that clean up of the wreckage took a considerable amount of time because a HazMat team had to be called in from out of Midland, Texas.

The overpass was severely damaged due to the wreck, according to Colorado City Record..

