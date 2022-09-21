UPDATE: Fatal Colorado City Mack truck crash victim identified as Abilene man

COLORADO CITY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – In an update from the Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS), an Abilene man was identified as the person who was killed in a fiery Mack truck wreck Tuesday morning, hauling hazardous materials.

According to a Facebook post by Colorado City Record , it was a Baird man who passed away in the Colorado City crash Tuesday morning. However, Texas DPS identified the deceased driver Wednesday night as Kenith Herndon, 53, of Abilene.

In a crash report made available to KTAB/KRBC by Texas DPS, Herndon was driving a 2001 Mack truck tractor and towing a 2011 Wilco cargo tank semi-trailer, traveling west along I-20 through Colorado City. The crash report detailed that Herndon drove south into the inside lane of the interstate, then into the center median – striking the inside westbound guardrail.

Herndon, operating the Mack truck, continued between the west and eastbound overpass structure. The large truck went off the overpass, falling to the ground below and striking a column of the overpass.

The truck then caught fire, as Herndon was hauling a trailer of hydrochloric acid. DPS said the acic also leaked out of the cargo tank.

Colorado City Record reported that clean up of the wreckage took a considerable amount of time because a HazMat team had to be called in from out of Midland, Texas.

The overpass was severely damaged due to the wreck, according to Colorado City Record..

