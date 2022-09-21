Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brproud.com
Hit and Run off Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Sunday (September 25) evening hit and run off Airline Highway in North Baton Rouge. The crash occurred around 9:42 p.m. in the 6400 block of Merrydale Avenue. Officials say the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene....
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge model left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash transported back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
brproud.com
Three injured in Sunday night shooting near Goodwood Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting near Airline Highway and Goodwood Boulevard occurred Sunday, September 25, leaving three people injured, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 9:40 p.m. when the shooting was reported near the Airline/Goodwood area, but the three wounded individuals were found at a separate location.
brproud.com
Man killed in ATV crash near Comite River
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was killed in an ATV crash near the Comite River over the weekend, authorities say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the victim of the wreck was a 47-year-old man who was found in the 13000 block of Triple B Road in Greenwell Springs around 5:30 p.m., Saturday, September 24.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFB.com
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, September 26
Two juveniles, one adult injured in two separate shootings in BR overnight. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after two juveniles and one adult were injured in two separate shootings overnight in Baton Rouge. Updated: 4 hours ago. Matt Williams gives the headlines for Monday, Sept. 26. BRFD hosting...
brproud.com
Juvenile shot late Sunday night on Shelley St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. Officers arrived in the 4800 block of Shelley St. and found a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. BRPD said the injuries sustained by the juvenile...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after juvenile among two shot on Madison Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting early Monday morning. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Madison Ave. around 12:30 a.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds. An adult and juvenile were shot and both are expected...
brproud.com
Rouses Supermarket close to opening in North Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the largest independent grocers in the state is moving to North Baton Rouge. Rouses Market held a groundbreaking event to mark their first steps to making the store a reality. It’s an oasis in the middle of a food desert. Community members...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Avenue H
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 25. BRPD identified the victim as Kevin Johnson, 18, of Gonzales. Police say he was found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue H near...
Head-on crash in St. Landry Parish kills two
According to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I, two people are dead following a head-on crash on I-49 in St. Landry Parish.
Another Popular Restaurant Will Be Closing Its Doors in Acadiana
Another local favorite has announced that it is closing its doors.
Louisiana Avenue shut down as hundreds march for a change in violence
On Saturday, the organization set up a march down Louisiana Avenue from Carmel Drive down back to the ministry church. Hundreds of people were present and participated in the march. Highways and Hedges Lafayette director, Benjamin Rhodes, said this is a monumental moment for a community that has not seen anything like this before.
wbrz.com
Juvenile injured after shooting in Baton Rouge late Sunday night
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting Sunday night that left a juvenile injured. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the 4800 block of Shelley Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. A juvenile was struck by gunfire, but their injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. The...
Movie filming now in Ascension Parish merges Louisiana flavor with Christmas spirit
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas in September? Yes, it is true, at least for a few days in Ascension Parish. The Cajun Village and Coffee House is the setting for a movie that will air on the Hallmark Channel in ? Filming is happening from Wednesday, September 21 to Friday, September 23 in Sorrento. The […]
At least 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash On Airline Highway (Baton Rouge, LA)
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred on Airline Highway at Siegen Lane around 1:41 p.m. According to the officials, at least one person was injured in [..]
WAFB.com
City breaks ground on MOVEBR Project to expand South Choctaw Drive
A portion of LA 74 near Airline Highway will be closed for about a month and business owners say they are feeling the impact. Intracoastal Bridge construction means lanes closures, traffic jams. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:00 PM UTC. Lane closures and traffic jams due to construction on the...
Man dies in ATV accident Saturday evening, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 47-year-old man has died following an ATV accident, according to officials. First responders were called out to the 12,000 block of Triple B Road near the Comite River on Saturday, Sept. 24. We’re told the accident happened sometime before 5:30 p.m. Multiple law...
WAFB.com
Two juveniles, one adult injured in two separate shootings in BR overnight
Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson said Frank Tallia, 24, faces a charge of sexual battery. Body recovered from Mississippi River, officials say. Officials said the body was recovered from the Mississippi River. 9News Now - Monday, Sept. 26. Updated: 8 hours ago. Matt Williams gives the headlines for Monday, Sept....
theadvocate.com
Sugar cane trucks will be back on the road soon. Here's what to expect on those 1-lane roads.
It's that time of year again in Louisiana: the sugar cane harvest. And officials are warning drivers about cane trucks on the highways that will be delivering up to 100,000-pound loads daily and nightly through the new year. The annual harvest sends thousands of 18-wheelers out on often narrow two-lane...
brproud.com
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Geismar over weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24 at a gas station in Geismar. The winning ticket was sold at a Racetrac along La. 73 in Ascension Parish, according to the Louisiana Lottery website. “Lotto, Powerball and Mega Millions Jackpot prizes, as well...
Comments / 1