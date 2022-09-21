ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Hit and Run off Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Sunday (September 25) evening hit and run off Airline Highway in North Baton Rouge. The crash occurred around 9:42 p.m. in the 6400 block of Merrydale Avenue. Officials say the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene....
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Three injured in Sunday night shooting near Goodwood Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting near Airline Highway and Goodwood Boulevard occurred Sunday, September 25, leaving three people injured, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 9:40 p.m. when the shooting was reported near the Airline/Goodwood area, but the three wounded individuals were found at a separate location.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man killed in ATV crash near Comite River

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was killed in an ATV crash near the Comite River over the weekend, authorities say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the victim of the wreck was a 47-year-old man who was found in the 13000 block of Triple B Road in Greenwell Springs around 5:30 p.m., Saturday, September 24.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

9News Daily AM Update: Monday, September 26

Two juveniles, one adult injured in two separate shootings in BR overnight. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after two juveniles and one adult were injured in two separate shootings overnight in Baton Rouge. Updated: 4 hours ago. Matt Williams gives the headlines for Monday, Sept. 26. BRFD hosting...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Juvenile shot late Sunday night on Shelley St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. Officers arrived in the 4800 block of Shelley St. and found a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. BRPD said the injuries sustained by the juvenile...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after juvenile among two shot on Madison Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting early Monday morning. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Madison Ave. around 12:30 a.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds. An adult and juvenile were shot and both are expected...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Rouses Supermarket close to opening in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the largest independent grocers in the state is moving to North Baton Rouge. Rouses Market held a groundbreaking event to mark their first steps to making the store a reality. It’s an oasis in the middle of a food desert. Community members...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Avenue H

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 25. BRPD identified the victim as Kevin Johnson, 18, of Gonzales. Police say he was found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue H near...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Juvenile injured after shooting in Baton Rouge late Sunday night

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting Sunday night that left a juvenile injured. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the 4800 block of Shelley Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. A juvenile was struck by gunfire, but their injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

City breaks ground on MOVEBR Project to expand South Choctaw Drive

A portion of LA 74 near Airline Highway will be closed for about a month and business owners say they are feeling the impact. Intracoastal Bridge construction means lanes closures, traffic jams. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:00 PM UTC. Lane closures and traffic jams due to construction on the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Two juveniles, one adult injured in two separate shootings in BR overnight

Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson said Frank Tallia, 24, faces a charge of sexual battery. Body recovered from Mississippi River, officials say. Officials said the body was recovered from the Mississippi River. 9News Now - Monday, Sept. 26. Updated: 8 hours ago. Matt Williams gives the headlines for Monday, Sept....
PONCHATOULA, LA
brproud.com

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Geismar over weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24 at a gas station in Geismar. The winning ticket was sold at a Racetrac along La. 73 in Ascension Parish, according to the Louisiana Lottery website. “Lotto, Powerball and Mega Millions Jackpot prizes, as well...
GEISMAR, LA

