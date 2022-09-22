ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chubbuck, ID

Multiple people dead after wreck near Chubbuck

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xDsa_0i5GsMI100

Multiple people died in a crash northwest of Chubbuck early Wednesday evening, Idaho State Police reported.

The wreck involved two vehicles at the intersection of Reservation and Rio Vista roads around 6:40 p.m.

One of the vehicles reportedly caught fire following the collision, which occurred on the border of the Fort Hall Reservation.

Authorities have not yet said how many people died in the crash.

The intersection of Reservation and Rio Vista roads will be closed for the next several hours because of the wreck, authorities said. Motorists should avoid the area until further notice.

State police along with emergency personnel from Fort Hall, Chubbuck and Bannock County responded to the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

Idaho State Journal

Four dead, one injured when car and potato truck collide near Chubbuck

Four people died in a two-vehicle crash northwest of Chubbuck early Wednesday evening, the Bannock County Coroner’s Office reported. The 6:40 p.m. wreck involved a potato truck and car at the intersection of Reservation and Rio Vista roads on the border of the Fort Hall Reservation. It is believed the car was traveling east on Reservation Road when it collided with a Searle Farms potato truck driving north on Rio...
CHUBBUCK, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Fiery Crash Kills Four on Fort Hall Reservation

FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX)-Four people died in a fiery crash Wednesday on the Fort Hall Reservation when a car collided with a potato truck. According to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, emergency crews responded a little after 6:30 p.m. to a report of a car on fire at the intersection of Reservation Road and Rio Vista Road. The car had been headed east on Reservation Road when it crashed with the potatoes truck, all four adults inside the sedan died at the scene. The male driver of the truck was taken to a Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The For Hall Police Department along with Idaho State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Coroner ID's 4 people killed in collision with potato truck

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Four killed, 2 men and 2 women, ID’d following Wednesday crash

The four people who died in a fiery crash Wednesday night near Fort Hall have been identified. According to Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner, 44-year-old Delight Moemberg, 63-year-old Deborah Pabawena, 37-year-old Feadem Fidim and 28-year-old Philip Ponzo were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. All four were Bannock County residents.
FORT HALL, ID
Chubbuck, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly grabbed woman by neck

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly grabbed a woman by the neck and hit her in the face. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that she was trying to get Domingo Pena, 66, to leave when she shoved him.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman accused of driving over 100 mph before crashing into field

BLACKFOOT — An 18-year-old Blackfoot woman was charged over the weekend after allegedly driving over 100 miles per hour, eluding a deputy, and then telling the deputy she wasn’t driving, even though she hopped out of the driver’s side. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorms, flooding, hail and lightning-caused fire make for wild night in East Idaho

The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in East Idaho on Wednesday evening as storms brought rain, hail and flooding to Pocatello and other areas. The weather service said a funnel cloud was reported around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Portneuf Gap area south of Pocatello but it did not touch down. A gustnado, also referred to as a small whirlwind, occurred earlier in the evening in the Mud Lake area northwest of Idaho Falls. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police searching for man who led them on chase in downtown Pocatello and then abandoned vehicle

POCATELLO — Police are searching for a man who reportedly led them on a chase in his Jeep in downtown Pocatello on Sunday afternoon before abandoning the vehicle. The man’s name has not yet been released but he recently moved to Chubbuck from California and prior to Sunday’s encounter with law enforcement he’s been charged with theft, drunk driving and resisting arrest for incidents that occurred earlier this month, police said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Do you know them? Deputies looking for pair linked to school burglary

IDAHO FALLS – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people who are believed to be connected to a recent theft at a local school. Anyone who may know these two or know where this Silver Ford Expedition can be found is asked to contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200 and ask to speak to a deputy, according to a Facebook post.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Local Sheriff's Office Warns of Phone Scams

A local sheriff’s office is warning of another scam that is going around. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office wants people to know that if you get a phone call saying that you missed a court hearing, jury duty, or have warrants out for your arrest, hang up the phone.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Three Grace High School students charged with hazing

GRACE — Three Southeast Idaho high school students were recently charged in connection to an alleged hazing incident earlier this year, authorities said. Caribou County Sheriff Adam Mabey told the Idaho State Journal on Thursday that the three students were charged in connection to two separate incidents that occurred near the end of August. Two students were charged with misdemeanor hazing and another student was charged with misdemeanor charges of...
GRACE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man gets probation revoked, sentenced to prison for stalking

BLACKFOOT – A local man is being sent to prison after admitting to violating the terms of his probation. George Carl Capson, 44, was originally sentenced to probation in May on a felony stalking charge. On Monday, he admitted to violating the terms of that sentence and was ordered...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

School District 25 intends to purchase Downard Funeral Home property for $500K

POCATELLO — The Downard Funeral Home building could soon have a date with a wrecking ball. School District 25 Board of Trustees on Tuesday night voted during a special session to approve district officials authoring a letter of intent to purchase the Downard Funeral Home property at 241 N. Garfield Ave. for $500,000. The vote to approve the letter of intent was approved unanimously. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello falls to Hillcrest, 27-21, on late scoring drive

IDAHO FALLS — When a football program is rebuilding after going through a string of tough seasons, sometimes all it takes is one statement win to turn the tides for the future. Pocatello learned that the hard way Friday night against Hillcrest. All that stood between the Knights and a victory was 95 yards and just about 10 minutes of game clock. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Defense attorney, prosecutors agree to allow more time for pre-trial motions in Lance Peck case

POCATELLO — A Monday hearing for the owner of Downard Funeral Home was rescheduled after his Pocatello attorney and Bannock County prosecutors agreed to a continuance. Richard K. Blok, the attorney for Downard Funeral Home owner Lance Peck, 47, of Pocatello, filed a motion on Sept. 8 requesting for additional time to file any pre-trial motions in the case, primarily because “this is a complex case with a large number of charges, multiple government agencies involved and a lengthy investigation.” ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls-based Kyäni acquired by mental wellness company Amare Global

IDAHO FALLS — Kyäni, Inc., an Idaho Falls-based wellness company, has been acquired by Amare Global, a mental wellness company headquartered in Irvine, California. The acquisition was announced Tuesday and is effective immediately. “As we’ve been searching for the right next step for Kyäni, I wanted to make...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
