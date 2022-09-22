Multiple people dead after wreck near Chubbuck

Multiple people died in a crash northwest of Chubbuck early Wednesday evening, Idaho State Police reported.

The wreck involved two vehicles at the intersection of Reservation and Rio Vista roads around 6:40 p.m.

One of the vehicles reportedly caught fire following the collision, which occurred on the border of the Fort Hall Reservation.

Authorities have not yet said how many people died in the crash.

The intersection of Reservation and Rio Vista roads will be closed for the next several hours because of the wreck, authorities said. Motorists should avoid the area until further notice.

State police along with emergency personnel from Fort Hall, Chubbuck and Bannock County responded to the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.