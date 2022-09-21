ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears look to bounce back against Smith, winless Texans

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears were riding high after a surprising victory over San Francisco in a rain-soaked season opener at Soldier Field, only to get taken down by Aaron Rodgers and the rival Green Bay Packers yet again. They will try to bounce back when...
Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears Prediction: Familiar Face Returns to Soldier Field

A familiar face will be patrolling the sidelines at Solider Field on Sunday when the Houston Texans visit the Chicago Bears in a cross-conference matchup. Lovie Smith, who coached the Bears from 2004-12, returns as the Texans' new leader and he'll have a chance to score both his first win against his former employer and his first win with his current employer in one fell swoop.
