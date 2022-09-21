The market for new antibiotics is broken, and that’s a problem because our current ones are failing. Almost any antibiotic you or I take is an older generic drug discovered decades ago. Society relies on older, generic medicines because they are affordable, easy to manufacture, and widely accessible across the globe. But unlike most generic drugs that maintain their efficacy over time, our antibiotic arsenal has grown weaker thanks to a phenomenon known as resistance.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO