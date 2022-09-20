ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Comments / 0

Related
beachconnection.net

Cox Rock, Near Florence, an Oregon Coast Puzzle in History, Geology, Sightseeing

(Florence, Oregon) – One mysterious rock island, numerous intriguing stories. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That's how you could describe the enigmatic object that's pretty much right in the exact middle of the Oregon coast, halfway between Brookings and Astoria. Looking a little like something out of the mind of Roger Dean (who did most of the Yes album covers), you'll find it as you whiz past Sea Lion Caves towards Florence. Then as you round one of the turns and the ocean vista opens up, you see it.
FLORENCE, OR
beachconnection.net

Event Dives Into Crabs of N. Oregon Coast's Netarts Bay

(Netarts, Oregon) – Along the Three Capes Route of the north Oregon coast, where Cape Lookout, Cape Kiwanda and Cape Meares beckon, there's a whole lotta crabbin' goin' on. Especially in Netarts Bay and its surrounding waters, where it's the home to a number of different crab species. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
NETARTS, OR
beachconnection.net

Tillamook County Celebrates 100 Years of Swiss Influence on N. Oregon Coast

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Tillamook County itself has been around for more than 150 years, having celebrated its sesquicentennial back in 2003. This large chunk of north Oregon coast is about to celebrate 100 years of something else: of being Swiss. Or at least being heavily influenced by the Swiss. (Above: near Nehalem, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

Hatfield Marine Science Center Features Live Oregon Coast Shark Event

(Newport, Oregon) – October's Science On Tap event in Newport will give you a closer glimpse into the world of sharks on the Oregon coast. It's a night of sharks, actually: which sometimes go by brooding nicknames like Denizens of the Deep, the Man in the Gray Suit, the Landlord, the Taxman or Leviathan. (Above: blue shark photo courtesy Hatfield Marine Science Center)
NEWPORT, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, OR
City
Astoria, OR
Coos Bay, OR
Government
City
Coos Bay, OR
City
Brookings, OR
State
Washington State
City
Yachats, OR
Local
Oregon Government
State
Hawaii State
kcfmradio.com

News – 9/21/22

September is Disaster Preparedness Month. As we make the transition from Summer to the Fall and Winter, it’s a good time to check your “storm” supplies. Lane County Emergency Manager Patence (patience) Winningham says by paying a little attention now, it could make it a little easier to “weather” a storm.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

If you live in the state of Oregon and you love to go out with your friends and family members, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should visit. Here's what made it on the list.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Oregon Coast#Humpback Whales#South Coast#Oceans#Lodestar#Uscg
beachconnection.net

Little Waldport is Big on Weird Oregon Coast Legends, History

(Waldport, Oregon) – One sleepy little central Oregon coast village has a lot more to its past than you might imagine. Waldport, sitting sort of between Newport and Yachats, is a place with not much going on, except its pristine beaches, close access to Seal Rock and the Waldport Heritage Museum. But peer into its past and you get an eyeful. (Above: light orbs at Lost Creek near Waldport, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
WALDPORT, OR
oregontoday.net

Quake off Coos Co., Sept. 22

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles.
BANDON, OR
opb.org

Politics permeate Pendleton Round-Up as Oregon governor’s race heats up

Your browser does not support the audio element. Every year, people from all over the world gather in Pendleton, a city of 17,000 in northeastern Oregon, for the Pendleton Round-Up, one of the largest rodeo events in the country. With that in mind, all three candidates to be Oregon’s next...
Lake Oswego Review

My view: What Oregon needs in its next governor is a maverick

Columnist: Republicans and Democrats are coming together to support former state Sen. Betsy Johnson. If you feel like your party is becoming more extreme on issues, it's because they have. If a candidate does not fall into line and support the party nearly 100%, they will be replaced with an extreme party loyalist. Candidates are no longer allowed to work with a member of the other party. Sen. Mark Hatfield, a true statesman, or Gov. Tom McCall, the "maverick," would have been primaried and shown the door today. In those days you could agree, disagree and reach a compromise based...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
PORTLAND, OR
Idaho Capital Sun

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown calls for new tax credit, other semiconductor incentives

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown wants the Legislature to act quickly next year to pass a new tax credit and other incentives to expand Oregon’s semiconductor industry. During a state House committee meeting Wednesday, Brown laid out the broad strokes of a plan she worked on with business leaders and U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, to […] The post Oregon Gov. Kate Brown calls for new tax credit, other semiconductor incentives appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
OREGON STATE
matadornetwork.com

This Natural Smiley Face Appears in an Oregon Forest Every Fall

Fall’s official start date is on September 22 in 2022, but in some places peak leaf-peeping season has already begun. A fall road trip to Oregon is the perfect way to enjoy the changing leaves that will have everybody smiling — including the forests, thanks to a section of trees planted in a smiley face.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Quake, Sept. 21

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Wednesday morning, Sept. 21. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy