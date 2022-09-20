Read full article on original website
Cox Rock, Near Florence, an Oregon Coast Puzzle in History, Geology, Sightseeing
(Florence, Oregon) – One mysterious rock island, numerous intriguing stories. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That's how you could describe the enigmatic object that's pretty much right in the exact middle of the Oregon coast, halfway between Brookings and Astoria. Looking a little like something out of the mind of Roger Dean (who did most of the Yes album covers), you'll find it as you whiz past Sea Lion Caves towards Florence. Then as you round one of the turns and the ocean vista opens up, you see it.
Event Dives Into Crabs of N. Oregon Coast's Netarts Bay
(Netarts, Oregon) – Along the Three Capes Route of the north Oregon coast, where Cape Lookout, Cape Kiwanda and Cape Meares beckon, there's a whole lotta crabbin' goin' on. Especially in Netarts Bay and its surrounding waters, where it's the home to a number of different crab species. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Tillamook County Celebrates 100 Years of Swiss Influence on N. Oregon Coast
(Tillamook, Oregon) – Tillamook County itself has been around for more than 150 years, having celebrated its sesquicentennial back in 2003. This large chunk of north Oregon coast is about to celebrate 100 years of something else: of being Swiss. Or at least being heavily influenced by the Swiss. (Above: near Nehalem, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Hatfield Marine Science Center Features Live Oregon Coast Shark Event
(Newport, Oregon) – October's Science On Tap event in Newport will give you a closer glimpse into the world of sharks on the Oregon coast. It's a night of sharks, actually: which sometimes go by brooding nicknames like Denizens of the Deep, the Man in the Gray Suit, the Landlord, the Taxman or Leviathan. (Above: blue shark photo courtesy Hatfield Marine Science Center)
News – 9/21/22
September is Disaster Preparedness Month. As we make the transition from Summer to the Fall and Winter, it’s a good time to check your “storm” supplies. Lane County Emergency Manager Patence (patience) Winningham says by paying a little attention now, it could make it a little easier to “weather” a storm.
Tiny Coos Bay positions itself as an answer to global freight bottlenecks
Lots in the north point of Coos Bay were once piled high with lumber, as ships waited by the docks to take wood products overseas. But today, many of Oregon’s lumber mills have contracted or closed. With them have gone the ships by the dock, and many working-age locals have moved away, too.
3 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you live in the state of Oregon and you love to go out with your friends and family members, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should visit. Here's what made it on the list.
▶️ Oregon gas prices spike more than 10 cents Friday. Here’s why.
After 14 weeks of steady declines, gas prices are going back up in Oregon and the West Coast. And they shot up considerably Friday morning. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded across Oregon is $4.80. That’s a jump of 11 cents in one day. It’s an even...
Little Waldport is Big on Weird Oregon Coast Legends, History
(Waldport, Oregon) – One sleepy little central Oregon coast village has a lot more to its past than you might imagine. Waldport, sitting sort of between Newport and Yachats, is a place with not much going on, except its pristine beaches, close access to Seal Rock and the Waldport Heritage Museum. But peer into its past and you get an eyeful. (Above: light orbs at Lost Creek near Waldport, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Quake off Coos Co., Sept. 22
A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles.
Politics permeate Pendleton Round-Up as Oregon governor’s race heats up
Your browser does not support the audio element. Every year, people from all over the world gather in Pendleton, a city of 17,000 in northeastern Oregon, for the Pendleton Round-Up, one of the largest rodeo events in the country. With that in mind, all three candidates to be Oregon’s next...
My view: What Oregon needs in its next governor is a maverick
Columnist: Republicans and Democrats are coming together to support former state Sen. Betsy Johnson. If you feel like your party is becoming more extreme on issues, it's because they have. If a candidate does not fall into line and support the party nearly 100%, they will be replaced with an extreme party loyalist. Candidates are no longer allowed to work with a member of the other party. Sen. Mark Hatfield, a true statesman, or Gov. Tom McCall, the "maverick," would have been primaried and shown the door today. In those days you could agree, disagree and reach a compromise based...
Yelp says this brunch spot is the top-reviewed in Oregon
Over 800 Yelp users have left reviews for the restaurant and coffee shop. It has an overall perfect rating of 5 stars.
Incredible places in Washington state are becoming disgusting (opinion)
Diablo LakePhoto by RC Victorino (Unsplash) There are some incredible hidden gems in Washington state that look like they are straight from a movie or a postcard. Recently, Tiktok user Heidi.rai shared a few of her favorites in a recent post with some amazing photographs that look like they are not real.
▶️ Welcome to the High Desert highway that is one-of-a-kind in Oregon
The Oregon Department Of Transportation owns and maintains about 8,000 miles of state highways. One small section of that 8,000 miles is unique. And it’s located in the High Desert. Oregon Highway 27 starts as Main Street in Prineville. On its entire 44.78-mile southbound route, there is only one...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown calls for new tax credit, other semiconductor incentives
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown wants the Legislature to act quickly next year to pass a new tax credit and other incentives to expand Oregon’s semiconductor industry. During a state House committee meeting Wednesday, Brown laid out the broad strokes of a plan she worked on with business leaders and U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, to […] The post Oregon Gov. Kate Brown calls for new tax credit, other semiconductor incentives appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
This Natural Smiley Face Appears in an Oregon Forest Every Fall
Fall’s official start date is on September 22 in 2022, but in some places peak leaf-peeping season has already begun. A fall road trip to Oregon is the perfect way to enjoy the changing leaves that will have everybody smiling — including the forests, thanks to a section of trees planted in a smiley face.
Quake, Sept. 21
A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Wednesday morning, Sept. 21. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Why Are You Living in the Worst Town in Washington State?
There are good and bad traits to describe every town, everywhere. It's all in how you look at it, I guess. I googled the safest, most dangerous, and best cities to raise a family in Washington State. As far as the best small towns, I saw the following listed:. Dayton.
