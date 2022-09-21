Read full article on original website
Related
VC Firm General Catalyst Partners Lands First NHS Trust Partnership in UK
– Venture capital firm General Catalyst announced a partnership with Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust (GSTT), the largest hospital system in the UK with a diverse patient population and a longstanding commitment to innovation. – As part of the partnership, General Catalyst and GSTT will work...
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Digital Wholesale Solutions wins Best Wholesale Service and Solution
Likewize has received the Best Wholesale Service and Solution award at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab), recognising the company’s role in supporting other members of the mobile ecosystem. This category welcomed entries from a mix of service and software providers across the UK channel, recognising...
csengineermag.com
AECOM and Ferrovial Vertiports advance zero-carbon vertiport infrastructure in Florida through site selection framework
AECOM, the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, and Ferrovial Vertiports, a subsidiary of leading global infrastructure operator Ferrovial, today announced the implementation of a due-diligence framework to identify optimal sites for a planned vertiport network connecting strategic locations in Florida. This framework is expected to play a key role in the transformation of air mobility with electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOLs), providing a zero-carbon, high-speed, and affordable transportation network that will help enable the future of intra-urban and regional air travel in the area.
Made.com plans to cut third of staff as it seeks emergency investment or buyer
Furniture retailer is latest in a string of pandemic winners to see profits hit by cost of living crisis
