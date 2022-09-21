AECOM, the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, and Ferrovial Vertiports, a subsidiary of leading global infrastructure operator Ferrovial, today announced the implementation of a due-diligence framework to identify optimal sites for a planned vertiport network connecting strategic locations in Florida. This framework is expected to play a key role in the transformation of air mobility with electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOLs), providing a zero-carbon, high-speed, and affordable transportation network that will help enable the future of intra-urban and regional air travel in the area.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO