The Nutrien Ag Day BBQ on Sept. 24 honored Colorado’s agricultural roots while supporting the industry’s future by raising funds for student scholarships. “We are grateful to Colorado’s hardworking growers and producers for their commitment to feeding our communities and sharing their bounty with us during Ag Day,” said James Pritchett, dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences, prior to the event. “This long-standing tradition amplifies the role of agriculture in our lives and ensures that we can fund scholarships that support the development of tomorrow’s agricultural leaders.”

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO