Colorado State University
Photos: CSU celebrates Nutrien Ag Day BBQ
The Nutrien Ag Day BBQ on Sept. 24 honored Colorado’s agricultural roots while supporting the industry’s future by raising funds for student scholarships. “We are grateful to Colorado’s hardworking growers and producers for their commitment to feeding our communities and sharing their bounty with us during Ag Day,” said James Pritchett, dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences, prior to the event. “This long-standing tradition amplifies the role of agriculture in our lives and ensures that we can fund scholarships that support the development of tomorrow’s agricultural leaders.”
Colorado State University
New executive director of CSU Health Network announced
Colorado State University has announced Laurel Halsey from the University of California, Berkeley as the new executive director of the CSU Health Network. Halsey, who will start on Oct. 17, has 14 years of experience in higher education and college health. She served as the administrative director and risk manager for 11 years at Berkeley’s Health Services and as the division administrator of an outpatient facility at UC San Francisco for three years.
Colorado State University
Pianist and songwriter Jim Brickman performs benefit concert at UCA
Grammy-nominated and internationally renowned songwriter and piano sensation, Jim Brickman, will wow the audience with his uplifting, family-friendly “Greatest Hits Live” concert. The concert takes place on Saturday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m. in Griffin Concert Hall at the University Center for the Arts. Concert proceeds will benefit the...
