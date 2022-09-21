Read full article on original website
Courthouse News Service
Virginia becomes latest GOP-led state to launch election fraud unit
MANASSAS, Va. (CN) — On Friday morning, onetime election official Michele White sat near the back of a northern Virginia courtroom by her lonesome, no attorney to represent her for a hearing on felony corruption charges. White, 51, has been charged with corrupt conduct by an elections officer and...
Courthouse News Service
Tesla counter sues California agency that alleged racial discrimination at Fremont plant
SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — Tesla Inc. countersued Thursday a California agency accusing the Silicon Valley auto giant of allowing and enabling widespread race discrimination at its Fremont assembly plant. The California Civil Rights Department (CRD) filed a petition Wednesday against Tesla alleging it failed to comply with its ongoing...
Courthouse News Service
Arkansas weed vote
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Supreme Court vacated a lower court’s decision not to certify the ballot title for a proposed constitutional amendment that could authorize adults’ possession and use of cannabis. The title is complete enough to convey an intelligible idea of the proposed amendment’s scope and import.
Courthouse News Service
No fault for fraud
BATON ROUGE, La. — A federal judge in Louisiana granted summary judgment to a bank on its client’s claims that the bank is liable for the fraudulent wire transfer of nearly $400,000 intended for a juice company that instead went to a foreign hacker. The bank lacked actual knowledge that the wire transfer misdescribed the beneficiary prior to the payment.
Courthouse News Service
Caltech research on ‘smart grid’ explores how 100% green energy can meet growing demand
LOS ANGELES (CN) — The record heatwave that pummeled California this month put unprecedented demand on the state's electric grid. The balancing act to keep the lights and air conditioning on during the triple-digit temperatures also gave a glimpse of what the future holds as climate change and a shift to renewable energy sources will require consumers to become more flexible when it comes to using electricity.
Courthouse News Service
Weyerhaeuser union worker strike enters 11th day with no end in sight
LONGVIEW, Wash. (CN) — Timber giant Weyerhaeuser has found itself in hot water with unionized employees for the first time in 36 years, as over 1,100 union workers have walked off the job in 14 locations across Washington state and Oregon over low wage increases, increased health premiums and cut vacation time.
Courthouse News Service
Texas death row exoneree asks state justices to OK his federal lawsuit
AUSTIN, Texas (CN) — Alfred Brown spent a decade on Texas death row because a prosecutor framed him for the murder of a Houston policeman. For that injustice, the state is paying him $2 million. But his attorney argued Thursday that should not preclude him pursuing a federal civil rights lawsuit over his wrongful incarceration.
Courthouse News Service
Alex Jones testifies in trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Alex Jones took the stand Thursday at his Connecticut defamation trial, acknowledging he had promoted the conspiracy theory that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax, but angrily refusing to keep apologizing for that. More than a dozen relatives of the 26 shooting victims...
