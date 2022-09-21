The lengthy streak of daily decreases in the average cost of gas across the country has come to an end. Triple-A reports that today’s national average is $3.68 a gallon, which is an increase of a penny from earlier this week, marking the first time the national average has gone up since mid-June. At that point, gas price averages were over $5.00 a gallon across the nation. Experts say that there are still many factors that are affecting the global cost of oil, including the ongoing war in Ukraine, Covid-19, economic recession and hurricane season. Fewer drivers filling up has helped to keep prices down and most of the country that had used more expensive summer blends of gasoline have switched over to the winter blends.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO