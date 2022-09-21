Read full article on original website
G. BRUCE JENKINS, 90
G. Bruce Jenkins, 90, of Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Indiana, PA. He was born in Bradenville, PA, on March 13, 1932, to the late Robert L. and Rachel M. (Hill) Jenkins. He was a remarkable man—filled with generosity, a tireless work ethic, empathy, optimism, and integrity. He was a role model for us all, and the world is a better place because of him.
SHIRLEY MARIE ALLEN BALINT, 92
Shirley Marie Allen Balint, 92 of Indiana, passed away on September 23 2022, at Bethany Place Residence Care Center in Indiana, surrounded by her loving family. Born on July 5, 1930, in Sharon, Shirley was raised by mother Hazel Lowman and stepfather Paul Lowman, along with father Edward Allen. Shirley...
DAVID CAVES, JR., 78
David Caves, Jr., 78, of Indiana, passed away at Indiana Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Born on May 7, 1944 in Lima, PA, to the late David and Francis (Armstrong) Caves, he served as a Presbyterian (PCUSA) minister. Rev. Caves was a 1962 graduate of Penncrest High...
JANE ELEANOR STAHL, 90
Jane Eleanor Stahl, 90, of Heilwood, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at her residence. A daughter of the late Earl R. and Esther P. (Williams) Stahl, she was born April 9, 1932, in Colver. Jane spent 37 years in banking with First Commonwealth Bank and S&T Bank. She also...
DANIEL P. KEOGH, 70
Daniel P. Keogh, 70 of Indiana, died recently. Funeral services will be announced at a later date. The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Indiana is in charge of arrangements.
18TH ANNUAL “LOVE OF LIFE” CAMPAIGN KICKS OFF WITH IN-PERSON AFFAIR
For the first time since 2019, an in-person gathering was held to kick off the Indiana Healthcare Foundation’s Love of Life Campaign to raise money for breast cancer treatment at Indiana Regional Medical Center and it’s related facilities. (Left to Right: IRMC Board Chairman Nathan Kovalchick, event host...
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE RELEASE DETAILS ON WEDNESDAY CRASH
Indiana Borough Police released information on a crash that happened yesterday within the borough. Officers say they were called to the 100 block of North 4th Street around 7:15 yesterday morning for an accident involving two cars. They say 34-year-old Joshua King of Greensburg was in his blue Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck when he was struck by a green Chevy Silverado driven by an unnamed juvenile.
INDIANA COUNTY JAIL SUSPENDS VISITATION
The Indiana County Jail has announced that visitation at the facility has been suspended. According to an announcement on the jail’s Facebook page, visitation at the county lockup has been suspended until October 5th. People are encouraged to check back with the Facebook page or call to see if visitation has opened for the weekend of October 8th.
FORMER OWNER OF INDIANA MALL PASSES AWAY
One of the developers of the Indiana Mall has passed away. Officials with the Indiana Mall announced in a Facebook post today that George D. Zamias, Sr., developer and original owner of the Indiana Mall, passed away at the age of 92. Zamias was a pioneer in the shopping center...
BLAIRSVILLE POLICE RELEASE DETAILS ON MOTORCYCLE CRASH THURSDAY NIGHT
Blairsville Borough Police have released details about a motorcycle accident that happened at 7:30 PM at the Sheetz on Market Street. Police say that 22-year-old Richard Malarkey was driving the motorcycle west on North Walnut Street and pulled into the Sheetz parking lot, but swerved to avoid hitting a car that was backing out of a parking spot. He lost control of the motorcycle and crashed in the lot. During the investigation, it was discovered that the motorcycle was not registered and that Malarkey’s license was suspended for DUI. Malarkey was life-flighted to Forbes Regional Medical Center in Latrobe for treatment of unknown injuries. The crash is still under investigation to see if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
FIRST RESPONDERS HAVE QUIET WEDNESDAY
Wednesday was a relatively quiet day for first responders. Only three calls were reported by Indiana County 911 yesterday. Homer City fire and police departments were dispatched at 4:33 PM to a location on East Church Street to help EMT’s on scene. Tunnelton fire department, state police and Lifestat...
LENGTHY DECLINE IN NATIONAL GAS PRICE AVERAGE COMES TO AN END
The lengthy streak of daily decreases in the average cost of gas across the country has come to an end. Triple-A reports that today’s national average is $3.68 a gallon, which is an increase of a penny from earlier this week, marking the first time the national average has gone up since mid-June. At that point, gas price averages were over $5.00 a gallon across the nation. Experts say that there are still many factors that are affecting the global cost of oil, including the ongoing war in Ukraine, Covid-19, economic recession and hurricane season. Fewer drivers filling up has helped to keep prices down and most of the country that had used more expensive summer blends of gasoline have switched over to the winter blends.
WEEK FIVE HAS INTRIGUING MATCHUPS
The halfway point of the high school football regular season arrives tonight with four games on our Renda Broadcasting stations, and two of them on Renda Digital TV. On WCCS, Homer-Center comes into its game with undefeated Northern Cambria with the Wildcats looking to stop a two-game slide. Homer-Center coach...
FETTERMAN CAMPAIGN STOPS BY INDIANA COUNTY
The campaign trail picked back up for one candidate for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, and his first stop was in Indiana County. Democratic nominee and Lt. Governor John Fetterman met more than 450 supporters at the KCAC last night for a rally and he talked about different topics, such as abortion rights, his battle with republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz, and his health status after suffering a stroke before the primary election.
TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENTS REPORTED ON THURSDAY
At least one person had possible injuries in a crash yesterday in Black Lick Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched crews from the Black Lick, Blairsville and Aultman fire departments, Citizens Ambulance and State Police for the reported vehicle accident at 3:12 Thursday afternoon. Black Lick Fire Officials confirmed at least two cars were involved in the crash on Route 286 near Mill Street. State police have not released any details on this crash yet.
PENNS MANOR EMERGES FROM WEEK 5 AS ONLY UNDEFEATED HERITAGE TEAM
Two teams – Penns Manor and Northern Cambria – entered Week 5 of the Heritage Conference football season undefeated, but only one still boasted an unblemished record Friday night after the Comets’ defeat of West Shamokin and the Colts’ loss to Homer-Center. Penns Manor routed the...
PENGUINS OPEN TRAINING CAMP TODAY
Fifty-eight players will be on the ice today as the Penguins open training camp at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. There are more players than the two sheets of ice can accommodate so the team will be split into three squads. Team 1 and Team 2 will hit the ice at 9 AM and after 45 minutes of drills, they will scrimmage from 10 AM to 10:45. Team 3 will take the ice at 11:30 AM and then return at 12:40 PM.
OFFICIAL: CRAIG CAREY ANNOUNCED AS INTERIM IUP WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACH
INDIANA, Pa. –– Craig Carey, an assistant coach at Division I West Virginia, has been named the interim head coach at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Carey replaces Tom McConnell, the winningest coach in program history, who retired in July after nine seasons and 197 wins. “I’m extremely excited...
POLICE REPORTS: UNDERAGE DRINKING, DRUGS, DISORDERLY CONDUCT
One man was cited for underage drinking following an incident on Sunday. Indiana Borough Police say they were traveling along the 700 block of Wayne Avenue shortly after 1:30 Sunday morning when the saw a man laying on the ground. The man, later identified as 18-year-old Brandon Gates, was unable to speak due to his level of intoxication, which prompted Citizens Ambulance Service to assist Indiana Borough officers at the time.
REPORT: IUP TO NAME WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACH
IUP is set to name a new women’s basketball coach. IUP will start its season with an exhibition game at Division I power Duke on November 5th.
