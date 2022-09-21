ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

Deerfield Beach HS senior Jalliyia Phillippy: A student who shines

By Keith Jones
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wfeRt_0i5GfUiI00

Deerfield Beach High School senior Jalliyia Phillippy shines in class 02:54

MIAMI – Jalliyia Phillippy is in her senior year at Deerfield Beach High School and has soared to new academic heights as she prepares to graduate and leave high school behind.

"I am in calculus," she said recently. "AP calculus right now."

While an Advanced Placement calculus class would leave most people perplexed and asking what the what?

It's Jalliyia's most challenging class even though all of her classes are AP.

"I'm in the IB program now, which is actually harder, but it's a really good program," she said. "But I like it because it has so many advanced courses"

Jalliyiah challenges herself in The International Baccalaureate Program as she prepares for a challenging career.

"I'm applying to Howard University, which is my top school (and) my number one school," she said. "I want to go to for the medical program that they have because I want to be a doctor".

Jalliyiah's plan now is to care for others by becoming an anesthesiologist.

And her high school career is filled with advanced instruction, including pre-med courses so that when she graduates whe will already have college credit hours.

"Physics chemistry,  yeah chemistry, was also very interesting to me," Jalliyiah said. "I'm also taking AP chemistry this year so I gravitate more towards the sciences than math, but I'm really good at reading (and) writing. I'm really good at writing, too."

Writing is also where Jallihiah has found refuge.

Her senior essay is on the Great Barrier Reef and climate change.

Her IB teacher is blown away by the aptitude of a young mind that's like a sponge, soaking up knowledge.

"What I love about her is that as she's writing what is on the computer is 10 times larger than what you see just quietly sitting there working," said Stephanie Beaty, an IB Instructor for Jalliyiah, agreeing with a description of her as being similar to a flower that is blossoming. "Yes, I think so."

Beaty has seen a focus and perseverance that few possess.

The student took it upon herself to use the Khan Academy website to repeatedly take practice SAT exams.

She combined that with the College Board website to apply for scholarships, one of them worth $40,000.

Jalliyiah won, helping to ease the financial strain of paying for college.

"When she's walking into the college of her choice, I think she'll be able to look back and say 'I did this,'" Beatty said. "I did this for myself and I put in the effort for it'. Super proud of her here".

Jalliyiah walks the halls of her high school in her final year – wise beyond her years – owning her own advice-- she offers to incoming young students.

"Choose something that you're more interested in, because when you're interested in it, you do better,: she counsels.

In addition to the College Board scholarship, Jalliyiah has also earned a Fulbright Future Scholarship, another reason why she is a one of CBS Miami's Students Who Shine .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Parkland Talk

Local Students Named 2023 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

Over 16,000 Semifinalists were named in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, and several are seniors in Parkland, Coral Springs, and Coconut Creek. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.
PARKLAND, FL
insideedition.com

Couple Weds 3 Decades After Meeting in School and Other Homecoming Stories

In 2020, Greg and Janet Dabice got married after first meeting in college in 1992 when they were nominated for homecoming king and queen. In 2021, Principal Marie Hautigan made a surprise appearance at Piper High School's big homecoming game in Sunrise, Florida. In 2018, Brandon Allen accepted the honor of Homecoming royalty from his Memphis, Tennessee, high school wearing a dress. Inside Edition’s Andrea Swindall has more.
SUNRISE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
City
Miami, FL
City
Deerfield Beach, FL
NBC Miami

Jamaica's National Dance Theater Company Brings Show to South Florida Next Weekend

South Florida arts enthusiasts will soon be able to take a trip to Jamaica without getting on a boat or plane. Jamaica’s National Dance Theater Company will be transporting local audiences to the island with the sounds, movements and cultural history of Jamaica. The NDTC is a world renowned dance company, and buying a ticket to one of the shows will help raise money for the arts in South Florida.
MIRAMAR, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

REMINDER: All Schools Closed In Palm Beach County Monday

PUBLIC, MAJOR PRIVATE SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED MONDAY IN PALM BEACH COUNTY. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All Palm Beach County public schools, and major private schools, are closed Monday for Rosh Hashana — the Jewish New Year. Palm Beach County School District offices are […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Howard University#College Credit#Scholarships#Ap Calculus#Highschool#Deerfield Beach Hs#Advanced Placement#Ib#Ap
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Where you live in Broward determines how much more tax you should expect to pay for hospital support in 2023

Broward County taxpayers north of Griffin Road will pay a lot more to fund their public hospital system this year, while those who live generally south of the dividing line will see their tax rate drop. Each year, the North Broward Hospital District, known as Broward Health, and the South Broward Hospital District known as Memorial Healthcare System, set a millage rate that property owners pay ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Click10.com

Non-profit organization feeds thousands, changes lives in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A non-profit organization has helped provided a gateway to stability for people in Broward County experiencing hunger, homelessness and poverty. LifeNet4Families, a leading non-profit organization that serves individuals and families experiencing food insecurity, has made a dramatic impact in South Florida. LifeNet4Families has been known...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
bocamag.com

Special Report: The Housing Crisis

Almost everyone in Boca Raton and Delray Beach has a story about the pandemic-era South Florida real estate market that a Palm Beach Post reporter this summer called “unhinged.”. Here’s one:. Last October, a house on the El Rio canal in southeast Boca Raton sold for $2.2 million....
BOCA RATON, FL
floridapolitics.com

National teachers union leader: Ron DeSantis targets teachers with ‘demagoguing and fearmongering’

The Governor has said he's guarding against 'indoctrination' in the new laws regarding schools. An SOS call went out for Florida schools — and Broward County schools in particular — as the President of one of the nation’s largest teachers unions Wednesday decried the state of Florida’s education under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

'Save Lives, Fork Cancer!' event in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This year alone it is estimated the United States will see 1.9 million new cancer cases. Tonight, in Riviera Beach an event designed to “stick a fork” in cancer. "Save Lives, Fork Cancer!" was held tonight at Safe Harbor Rybovich in Riviera...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County Public, Private Schools May Close For Incoming Storm

Rosh Hashana Holiday Forcing Schools To Make Early Decisions, Announcements. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County School District officials, as well as administrators at local private schools, are all closely monitoring what is now Tropical Depression 9 but may become a hurricane […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
115K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy