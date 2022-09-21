Read full article on original website
Related
stateofreform.com
HCA to distribute $100 million to address workforce challenges for Washington behavioral health treatment agencies
Washington State has committed significant resources to address the workforce challenges for behavioral health treatment agencies. The Health Care Authority (HCA) began the distribution of a $100 million workforce provider relief fund on Monday. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. The...
stateofreform.com
Colorado’s new Medicaid Director focused on partnering with RAEs to prepare for end of PHE
Colorado’s Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF) announced earlier this month the appointment of Adela Flores-Brennan as State Medicaid Director. She also assumed the leadership role for the Health Policy Office (formerly called the Health Programs Office), which develops and oversees Health First Colorado and CHP+ medical policies and contracts.
stateofreform.com
CDHS hires new chief equity, diversity, and inclusion officer
Dr. Sandy Ho has been hired as chief equity, diversity, and inclusion officer for the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS). For more than two decades, Dr. Ho has contributed to and been recognized at the regional and state levels for advocacy and championing transformational equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) work. They strive to model cultural humility and an active dedication to elevating equity, diversity, and inclusion by providing a brave space for dialogue, unlearning, and innovation. Dr. Ho has extensive expertise in and a passion for leadership development, community engagement, and accountability.
Comments / 0