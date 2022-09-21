Dr. Sandy Ho has been hired as chief equity, diversity, and inclusion officer for the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS). For more than two decades, Dr. Ho has contributed to and been recognized at the regional and state levels for advocacy and championing transformational equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) work. They strive to model cultural humility and an active dedication to elevating equity, diversity, and inclusion by providing a brave space for dialogue, unlearning, and innovation. Dr. Ho has extensive expertise in and a passion for leadership development, community engagement, and accountability.

