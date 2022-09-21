ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Grande City, TX

NPR

Colombia and Venezuela are re-opening their border after seven years

The border between Colombia and Venezuela has been officially closed to trade for nearly seven years. The countries recently reestablished diplomatic ties. And on Monday, the border reopens to all traffic. Commercial flights between the countries will also resume soon. Manuel Rueda is on the Colombian side of the border for NPR. Good morning.
NPR

Immigration policy expert gives U.S. immigration system an F

For months, Republican governors in some border states have been sending busloads or planeloads of migrants to places like Washington, New York, Martha's Vineyard. It's a tactic to gain attention for what they call a crisis at the border, a crisis they blame on President Biden. Democrats, meanwhile, blame what they call obstructionist Republicans in Congress for the lack of progress on immigration reform. One thing almost everyone agrees on is the system needs to be fixed. Here to talk about how we got to this point is Jorge Loweree managing director of programs at the American Immigration Council. That's a nonpartisan group that seeks to solve immigration problems. Jorge Loweree, hey there. Welcome.
NPR

Many Americans have recently gotten raises. But the bigger paychecks are an illusion

Nearly two-thirds of Americans have gotten pay raises recently, according to a new poll from NPR and Marist. Where is that money going?. How many American workers have received a raise over the past couple of years? NPR teamed up with PBS NewsHour and Marist to find out, conducting a nationwide survey. NPR's Stacey Vanek Smith has the numbers.
NPR

What to expect at this week's January 6 hearing, according to a committee member

The January 6 committee holds a public hearing Wednesday - its first since July. There have been significant developments around former President Donald Trump since then, namely the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago and the DOJ investigation into the mishandling of classified documents found there. Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, Democrat of California, is on the January 6 committee and joins us now. Good morning.
NPR

Will Disaster Response In Puerto Rico Improve Under Biden?

Puerto Rico has — five years after Hurricane Maria killed thousands — again been hit by a devastating storm. Trump was broadly criticized for a mismanaged response; will President Biden prove more capable?. And House Republicans have unveiled the policy program they'll push should they retake the chamber,...
NPR

FEMA Officer describes Puerto Rico's recovery from Fiona so far

FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Robert Little discusses the recovery response in Puerto Rico, five days after Hurricane Fiona made landfall. The federal government says it'll pay 100% of Puerto Rico's recovery costs from Hurricane Fiona for the next month, and President Biden says his administration is laser focused on helping the people on the island. Five days after Fiona made landfall, more than a million people are still without power, and hundreds of thousands lack running water. We've called up FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Robert Little. He's in charge of FEMA recovery operations on the island. Robert, I mentioned the lack of power and the lack of running water. What is FEMA doing to change that?
NPR

Politics chat: How inflation, midterms and Trump will affect the Jan. 6 hearing

And this week's January 6 hearing lands amidst political tensions that are even more heightened. Midterms are just over a month away and, you know, it's just control of Congress at stake. For some perspective, we're joined by NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez. Hi, Franco. FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE:...
NPR

Global leaders meet in Pittsburgh for climate talks

Energy and climate leaders from around the world are in Pittsburgh to discuss efforts to curb climate change. This is a prelude to an upcoming United Nations climate summit in Egypt. MARTINEZ: The Allegheny Front's Reid Frazier joins us from Pittsburgh, where he's covering the Global Clean Energy Action Forum....
NPR

Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine begin illegal referendums

Referendums began in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine today. The voting is illegal under both Ukrainian and international law. But that hasn't stopped Moscow from going through with it. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Voting began in parts of occupied Ukraine at 8 o'clock local time. The Russian news agency TASS says they...
NPR

Why authorities can't quell the protests in Iran

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Professor Nahid Siamdoust of the University of Texas at Austin's Department of Middle Eastern Studies about large popular protests in Iran. A protest that began over women's headscarves in Iran represents something more. Iranian authorities have tried for days to stop demonstrations after a woman died in police custody. Instead, the protests have grown. And we have a perspective today on why that would be. We called Nahid Siamdoust. She's a former journalist who covered Iran and now teaches at the University of Texas at Austin, which means she can speak more freely than many in Iran can. She has followed the story of Mahsa Amini, a woman who traveled to the capital city, Tehran.
NPR

When you hear the term "mud huts"

We've spent a fair amount of real estate in our past newsletters discussing coded words and phrases — shortcuts that writers use to evoke images or themes, often unfairly. An NPR audience member recently brought another phrase to our attention: "mud huts." When a journalist describes a building as...
