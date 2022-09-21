For months, Republican governors in some border states have been sending busloads or planeloads of migrants to places like Washington, New York, Martha's Vineyard. It's a tactic to gain attention for what they call a crisis at the border, a crisis they blame on President Biden. Democrats, meanwhile, blame what they call obstructionist Republicans in Congress for the lack of progress on immigration reform. One thing almost everyone agrees on is the system needs to be fixed. Here to talk about how we got to this point is Jorge Loweree managing director of programs at the American Immigration Council. That's a nonpartisan group that seeks to solve immigration problems. Jorge Loweree, hey there. Welcome.

