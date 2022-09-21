Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
Traditional Medicare spending is 7% higher than Medicare Advantage, AHIP study finds
Fee-for-service Medicare members spend about 7 percent more on average for healthcare compared to Medicare Advantage members, according to a study published Sept. 21 by AHIP. The study was conducted by Wakely Consulting Group on behalf of the trade group and analyzed CMS Medicare spending data from 2019. The study...
bloomberglaw.com
Moderna’s Covid Booster Supply Hit by Manufacturing Issues (4)
Some pharmacies are reporting shortages of Moderna Inc. ’s new bivalent booster shot for Covid-19 as one factory used in producing the vaccine remains offline following a safety inspection. The US government supply of Moderna’s shot is currently limited, causing appointments for the product to vary across the country,...
beckerspayer.com
8 recent payer mental health moves
Health insurers are adding new mental health services and finding ways to improve member mental health. Here are eight mental healthcare-related updates Becker's has reported since Sept. 8. Former UnitedHealthcare CEO Ken Burdick named CEO of LifeStance Health. Ken Burdick, former UnitedHealthcare CEO, will take the helm of Scottsdale, Ariz.-based...
beckerspayer.com
7 payer health equity updates
Insurers are partnering with organizations to better care for underserved populations, and taking steps to address health inequities. Here are seven health equity updates Becker's has reported on in September. Empire BCBS opens NYC community center to address health disparities. Empire BlueCross BlueShield HealthPlus created a new community center in...
bloomberglaw.com
Your First Look at 2023 Tax Brackets, Deductions, and Credits (2)
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the consumer price index increased just 0.1% for August after no change in July. However, inflation remains a concern because over the last 12 months, the index rose 8.3% before seasonal adjustment. And those rates could impact your 2023 tax picture. The...
How to earn more money from your savings now that banks are raising interest rates
The Federal Reserve has raised its key interest rate five times this year, most recently on Wednesday, as part of its ongoing effort to slow the pace of inflation. The idea is that since the U.S. central bank is making it more expensive to borrow money, the demand for goods and services will drop, thereby causing prices to fall.
Major supermarket chain announces national price-cutting campaign to ease inflation burden
A major supermarket chain recently announced that it would be kicking off a nationwide price-cutting campaign in all of its US stores to help ease the burden of the recent inflation spike for its customers.
IRS Could Change Your Tax Bracket To Fight Inflation
There are no reasons to be thankful for high inflation. However, unexpected -- but not necessarily unfortunate -- consequences of this year's persistently high inflation rate will be...
Your Guide to Navigate Medicare Open Enrollment This Year
Are you getting bombarded with TV commercials and a mountain of health insurance advertisements in the mail?. You’re not the only one. It’s that time of year again: Medicare open enrollment. During this roughly two-month period, Medicare beneficiaries can compare and adjust their coverage. Private insurance companies aggressively...
Half a million more pensioners ‘could be dragged into tax net’
Over half a million more retired people could be dragged into the “tax net” next year, according to a former Liberal Democrat pensions minister. Sir Steve Webb, who is now a partner at pensions specialists LCP (Lane Clark & Peacock), said frozen income tax thresholds, combined with pension increases next year, may potentially pull at least another half a million pensioners into the income tax net.
Forget a 10% Social Security Increase
The argument that Social Security will run out of money has gone on for years. Recently, the odds that will happen have taken a sharp turn up.
Tips for Paying Estimated Taxes
Many people experience career changes and significant income swings. Often, this meant facing unfamiliar federal income tax requirements, like estimated taxes, which can confuse the newly self-employed. Here are a few tips to help taxpayers avoid mistakes that result in penalties and interest. Get every dollar you deserve with unlimited...
TD Bank Savings Account Rates
TD Bank offers two savings account options to help grow your money. Savers can choose TD Simple Savings, the basic option, or TD Signature Savings, which comes with more perks and the potential to earn higher interest. Rates on TD Bank savings accounts start at 0.01% APY, or annual percentage...
Series I Savings Bonds - Interest Rate Update
Jeremy Keil updates us on what's happening with I bonds. Read his April 2022 article on Retirement Daily. If you’re looking for more interest, U.S. Series I Savings Bonds might be right for you. With the September 2022 I bond inflation rate of 9.62% (U.S. Treasury), this is 4.81%...
MedPage Today
Insurance Status May Affect How Well Patients Are Treated, Study Finds
WASHINGTON -- People on Medicaid and those who are uninsured reported experiencing more unfair treatment from healthcare providers and office staff members than those with private insurance, survey data showed. Nearly 10% of adults with public health coverage such as Medicaid said they experienced unfair treatment or judgment in a...
thepennyhoarder.com
What Is a Credit Score? Here Are the Facts Behind Your Number
Like it or not, your credit score is an important number. It often dictates what you can and can’t afford to purchase. You’re probably already aware that credit scores exist, but do you know how they are calculated? Do you know what your credit score is?. Don’t bury...
