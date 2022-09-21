Read full article on original website
AMA, AHA, state medical groups sue feds — again — over surprise-billing rule
The Texas Medical Association, UT Health Tyler Regional Hospital and a physician filed a lawsuit Sept. 22 in federal court that once again challenges the arbitration process established under the No Surprises Act. The same day, the American Hospital Association and the American Medical Association said they would be filing...
BayCare pauses elective surgeries, procedures for Florida Blue members as contract expiration looms
BayCare Health System paused all elective surgeries and procedures for Florida Blue members Sept. 22 as the expiration date for the in-network contract between the two organizations approaches, WFTS reported. If the two sides are unable to reach an agreement on reimbursement rates by Oct. 1, 215,000 patients are expected...
New Jersey to begin process of reorganizing Horizon BCBS as mutual holding company
New Jersey will soon begin the process of reorganizing Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield's nonprofit business structure. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation in 2020 legalizing the company's conversion from a nonprofit health services corporation to a nonprofit mutual holding company, which will allow it to create for-profit subsidiaries through the acquisition of providers or pharmacy benefit managers.
