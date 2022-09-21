ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
beckerspayer.com

AMA, AHA, state medical groups sue feds — again — over surprise-billing rule

The Texas Medical Association, UT Health Tyler Regional Hospital and a physician filed a lawsuit Sept. 22 in federal court that once again challenges the arbitration process established under the No Surprises Act. The same day, the American Hospital Association and the American Medical Association said they would be filing...
TEXAS STATE
beckerspayer.com

New Jersey to begin process of reorganizing Horizon BCBS as mutual holding company

New Jersey will soon begin the process of reorganizing Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield's nonprofit business structure. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation in 2020 legalizing the company's conversion from a nonprofit health services corporation to a nonprofit mutual holding company, which will allow it to create for-profit subsidiaries through the acquisition of providers or pharmacy benefit managers.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy