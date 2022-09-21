Read full article on original website
Georgia Power rate hike plan gets days in the sun as utility plans to hand customers the tab
Georgia Power’s proposal for a $200 increase to the average household’s yearly electricity costs is set to kick into high gear with a series of public airings before state regulators beginning on Tuesday. Over the next few months, corporate lawyers, consumer watchdogs and government officials, will get their...
WJCL
Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend
ATLANTA — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year ended June 30. That means the state’s next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions more than this year. The State Accounting Office says Georgia had all that extra money even...
wabe.org
Are politics worth breaking up over? Expert weighs in on Georgia elections, polarization
It’s a politically contentious time in Georgia, with negative campaign attack ads running round the clock ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. The word divisive often comes up. Georgia public school teachers can no longer teach “divisive concepts” — including that the U.S. and the state of Georgia are fundamentally or systemically racist. That law was passed in the last session. Plus most abortions in Georgia are now banned at around six weeks into a pregnancy, before many know they are pregnant.
thecentersquare.com
National Farm Safety and Health Week focuses on child safety
(The Center Square) – It’s National Farm Safety and Health Week in Illinois – the annual week when the Department of Agriculture reminds people to slow down and be vigilant about preventing farm accidents. Krista Lisser, public information officer for the Illinois Department of Agriculture, said this...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina commission approves more than $1B in school bonds, but denies some project requests
(The Center Square) — North Carolina's Local Government Commission approved more than $1 billion in school bonds this week, though officials tabled or denied funding for other projects. The LGC, chaired by State Treasurer Dale Folwell and staffed by his department, is required to approve most debt issued by...
thecentersquare.com
It's the wild, wild west for Illinois hemp growers
(The Center Square) – Hemp legalization set off a “gold rush” of hemp cultivation by enthusiastic growers across the country. Four years later, a significant number of hemp growers have left the business. And the amount of planted hemp acreage has dropped considerably. The Farm Bill of...
Albany Herald
Georgia law enforcement agencies seek better pay to stem turnover
ATLANTA — Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies are urging Georgia lawmakers to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Violent weekend in Chicago; another mayor denounces SAFE-T Act
It was another violent weekend in Chicago. Police report 38 people were shot and seven proved to be fatal. This follows one of the most violent weekends of the year last week when more than 60 people were shot, including a 3-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.
Georgians say $350 payments start rocky, state defends push
ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia residents say they’re having a hard time accessing and spending $350 payments the state is making to more than 3 million residents who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. Others have been able to access the money, with the state is saying more […]
Albany Herald
Good-government measure aimed at suspended elected officials tops proposals on statewide ballot
ATLANTA — After Gov. Brian Kemp suspended then-state Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck in 2019 following Beck’s indictment for fraud and money laundering, he continued collecting his annual taxpayer-funded salary of $195,000. Those dismaying political optics would be avoided in the future if Georgia voters approve a constitutional amendment...
State Operations Center to be activated Monday | Georgians urged to be weather aware this week
Atlanta, GA – In coordination with Director Chris Stallings of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the National Weather Service, and other storm response partners, Governor Brian P. Kemp has ordered the activation of the State Operations Center on Monday, September 26, 2022, to prepare for any potential impact from Tropical Storm Ian later in the week.
Many Georgia Residents To Receive $350
The state of the economy has put pressure on the budgets of many Americans. The state plans to help by sending people one-time payments of extra cash. Governor Brian Kemp dedicated over $1 billion to the Department of Human Services. The funds will provide cash aid. It is a one-time bonus payment for people in Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, or TANF. Governor Kemp said the money aims to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. It will aid them in coping with the continued economic impacts and inflation. (source)
claytoncrescent.org
Georgia Power wants to raise your bill $14-$16/month; hearings next week
Georgia Power is asking the state Public Service Commission for yet another rate hike, with three days of public hearings scheduled for next week. The power company is asking for a rate hike of nearly 12% over the next three years. That, according to the Georgia Recorder, is more than $16 per month on average.
Gov. Kemp to activate emergency operations on Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
ATLANTA — Governor Brian P. Kemp has ordered the emergency activation of the State Operations Center on Monday to prepare for the potential impact from Tropical Storm Ian later in the week, according to sources. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to begin rapidly strengthening Sunday and will continue to...
CBS 46
Georgia green lights two companies to grow medical cannabis
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a huge step forward for the tens of thousands of Georgians with epilepsy, cancer, chronic pain and more. “We are so excited to get to work. It’s been a long time coming,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. Trulieve and Botanical Sciences are...
Will Hurricane Ian impact Georgia? Here’s what we know
ATLANTA — Hurricane Ian became a Category 1 storm in the Caribbean early Monday morning, but the storm will strengthen quickly over the next 24 to 48 hours. The storms will weaken throughout the week as it approaches Florida, but parts of western Florida will see significant flooding as the storm pushes water ashore for 36 hours.
wabe.org
Georgia moves forward with very limited cannabis and experts eye what could test the state's elections
Georgia officials moved through a long-stalled final approval for low-THC cannabis oil. We also look at what some experts say will test Georgia’s elections. And we are with the final tenants as the move out of the dilapidated Forest Cove apartments.
Georgia will replace Coffee County election machines after unauthorized access by Trump allies
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has stepped into the controversy over unauthorized access to election machines in Coffee County by allies of then-President Donald Trump’s in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Raffensperger announced Friday that his office is replacing the election equipment in Coffee County...
WRDW-TV
Ga. county’s election equipment being replaced after breach
ATLANTA - Georgia’s elections chief said Friday he’s replacing election equipment in Coffee County because former election officials allowed unauthorized access to it in violation of state laws. “To allay the fears being stoked by perennial election deniers and conspiracy theorists, we’re replacing Coffee County’s election machines,” Georgia...
thecentersquare.com
Georgia's Kemp announces next round of $30.8M in federal grants for homelessness, affordable housing
(The Center Square) — Georgia is turning to federal COVID-19 relief dollars for homelessness and housing insecurity grants, the second round of such grants the state has announced in as many months. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced awards exceeding $30.8 million for eight projects fighting homelessness and housing that...
