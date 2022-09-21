SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Looking to start Big South Conference play 2-0 for the first time since joining the league in 2018, USC Upstate volleyball showed its gritty nature as it battled High Point all afternoon to the tune of set scores of 20-25, 26-28, 25-13, 12-25. For the second straight match, Upstate finished with an attacker posting 14 kills and a hitting percentage greater than .300 as it was senior right-side Briana Strobert who accomplished the feat Saturday. She finished with 14 kills while hitting .387 (14-2-31) as her kill total marked a season-high.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO