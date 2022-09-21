Read full article on original website
'Back to work': Napier says UF execution, coaching can improve after loss to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE — Two days after his team’s season-opening win over then-No. 7 Utah, Billy Napier assumed his position behind a podium and readied himself for his weekly press conference. But before anyone asked the first-year Florida coach a question, the stoic 43-year-old grinned and offered a statement regarding...
Quotes: Napier, Richardson, Pearsall after Florida loss at Tennessee
Here are select quotes from what Florida head coach Billy Napier, sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson and junior wide receiver Ricky Pearsall had to say after the Gators' 38-33 loss to No. 11 Tennessee on Saturday night in Knoxville. Billy Napier:. On the game overall:. "There’s a lot of opportunities out...
Florida drops out of AP Top 25 after loss to Tennessee
A shocking season-opening victory over then-No. 7 Utah catapulted unranked Florida to No. 12 in the AP Top 25. Three weeks later, the Gators (2-2; 0-2 SEC) have fallen out of the AP Poll after losing to then No. 20 Kentucky, beating South Florida 31-28 and, most recently, losing 38-33 to then-No. 11 Tennessee on Saturday night in Knoxville. The Gators were effectively ranked No. 28 in the latest release of the poll.
atozsports.com
How Tennessee forced Florida to change their approach and how it almost got the Gators a win
The Florida Gators didn’t look very good the last two weeks, but they looked like a legitimate top 25 team against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday in Knoxville. Some detractors of the Vols are already suggesting that Tennessee’s defense made Florida look better than they really are in UT’s 38-33 win.
GoVols247 Game Balls: Tennessee 38, Florida 33
Let’s look at GoVols247’s Game Balls from No. 11 Tennessee’s 38-33 win over No. 20 Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. A typical week is two game balls for all three phases of the game, but Saturday’s game didn’t make that feasible. Offense had to be ticked up a notch, and there were going to be only one game ball apiece for defense and special teams until the final play of the game.
Tennessee's win over rival Florida 'shows how far we've come'
Jabari Small didn’t attempt to downplay the significance of what Tennessee accomplished Saturday afternoon. For just the second time in 18 years, the Vols took down rival Florida, this time in a showdown between nationally ranked teams that put them in the national spotlight. No. 11 Tennessee held off...
newstalk941.com
Cousins Of Florida Football Coach Tell The Story Of Celina’s Connection To The Napier Family
As Florida and UT rekindle their rivalry Saturday, there are Upper Cumberland ties on the Florida sidelines. The parents of Gators Head Coach Billy Napier met at Tennessee Tech. Napier was also born at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. While most football fans will be tuning in Saturday as the Tennessee...
thecomeback.com
Rece Davis thinks one SEC East team can upset Georgia
The Tennessee Volunteers have a huge matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. In the last few years, the Gators have beaten the Vols, but this year may be different. The Vols come into this game undefeated and featuring a powerful offense. Although the Gators are 2-1, they struggled last week against South Florida.
Tony Vitello on Florida weekend: 'My No. 1 goal is to not get arrested'
Tony Vitello is just like any other Tennessee fan this weekend. He’s trying not to get arrested while the Florida Gators are in town. “The moment I wake up (on Saturday),” Vitello told SEC This Morning on SEC Network on Friday, “my No. 1 goal is to not get arrested and do something crazy.”
mainstreetdailynews.com
Late field goal lifts Buchholz
It was an instant classic at Booster Stadium in Ocala on Friday night. With the score tied 21-21, Buchholz senior kicker Reed Rousseau drilled a 37-yard field goal with 14 seconds to play to give the visiting Bobcats a 24-21 win. “It’s tough to come to Booster Stadium and win,”...
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay guest picker for Saturday's Week 4 show revealed
College GameDay is in Knoxville Saturday for No. 11 Tennessee’s game against No. 20 Florida. GameDay has tabbed a Knoxville native and Tennessee alumna as the show’s celebrity guest picker. Bianca Belair of the WWE will join the crew. Belair made the announcement Friday on her Twitter account.
floridahsfootball.com
IAN UPDATES: Potential hurricane could have impacts on the Week 6 high school football schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening which current projections show that Florida will be in the path of Ian – possibly as a major Hurricane of Category 3 or above – come the middle of next week. The projected...
Lawsuit aimed at Confederate monuments targets five counties’ names, including Baker and Bradford
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A new legal push could change the names of five Florida counties. The lawsuit, filed by Earl Johnson Jr., was filed over a year ago challenging the use of tax dollars to fund Confederate monuments in Jacksonville, but it was recently amended to encompass street names and counties named after Confederate figures.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua, Levy counties prep for Tropical Storm Ian
Alachua and Levy County emergency managers are calling on residents to prepare for a major storm as Tropical Storm Ian heads for Florida. “As a community, we are stronger than the individual,” Alachua County Emergency Manager Jen Grice said in a statement. “We encourage all of our residents to reach out to their friends, families, and neighbors to provide help and encouragement to those that may have a more difficult time getting prepared. Whole community preparedness ensures that if disaster does strike, we will be able to bounce back quicker and stronger.”
WCJB
Tropical Storm Ian gets better organized
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -TS Ian slowly getting better organized in the central Caribbean and is forecasted to strengthen into a Major Category three Hurricane as it moves into the Gulf. All of NCFL continues to be included in the “Cone of Uncertainty” Day 5 Outlook. The anticipated impact for NCFL...
floridaing.com
Lochloosa Lake: A Lost Paradise?
Lochloosa Lake is a natural freshwater lake located in Alachua County, Florida. The lake is approximately 4,000 acres in size and is surrounded by lush greenery and is part of the Lochloosa Wildlife Management Area. Lochloosa Lake is a serene and beautiful place that is perfect for a nature getaway....
wuft.org
Battle of the bands raises over $25,000 to help end homelessness in Gainesville
An exhilarating atmosphere filled The Wooly on Friday night as about 200 attendees sang and danced while local bands rocked out under the dim red glow of stage lights. Although the crowd was cheering all night, it roared with excitement when it was announced the attendees had raised an all-time high of $25,000 to end homelessness in Gainesville.
wogx.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Emergency Information for Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy counties
As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in Alachua County, including evacuations,...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville man arrested for DUI manslaughter in Waldo
A Gainesville man was arrested Friday morning for drunk driving and killing a pedestrian more than ten months ago, according to court records. Kevin Burgess, a 49-year-old Gainesville resident, was charged with DUI manslaughter and driving without a valid driver’s license. In November 2021, Burgess crashed into a pedestrian...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville native bounces back after car crash
Clarissa Rainey, an award-winning equestrian from Gainesville, entered a 12-week intensive treatment program after a car accident in 2019. She says the accident left her unable to sleep at night or keep up with the cattle count on her ranch. "When it came to not remembering people that I should...
