Gainesville, FL

Florida drops out of AP Top 25 after loss to Tennessee

A shocking season-opening victory over then-No. 7 Utah catapulted unranked Florida to No. 12 in the AP Top 25. Three weeks later, the Gators (2-2; 0-2 SEC) have fallen out of the AP Poll after losing to then No. 20 Kentucky, beating South Florida 31-28 and, most recently, losing 38-33 to then-No. 11 Tennessee on Saturday night in Knoxville. The Gators were effectively ranked No. 28 in the latest release of the poll.
KNOXVILLE, TN
GoVols247 Game Balls: Tennessee 38, Florida 33

Let’s look at GoVols247’s Game Balls from No. 11 Tennessee’s 38-33 win over No. 20 Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. A typical week is two game balls for all three phases of the game, but Saturday’s game didn’t make that feasible. Offense had to be ticked up a notch, and there were going to be only one game ball apiece for defense and special teams until the final play of the game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Rece Davis thinks one SEC East team can upset Georgia

The Tennessee Volunteers have a huge matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. In the last few years, the Gators have beaten the Vols, but this year may be different. The Vols come into this game undefeated and featuring a powerful offense. Although the Gators are 2-1, they struggled last week against South Florida.
KNOXVILLE, TN
mainstreetdailynews.com

Late field goal lifts Buchholz

It was an instant classic at Booster Stadium in Ocala on Friday night. With the score tied 21-21, Buchholz senior kicker Reed Rousseau drilled a 37-yard field goal with 14 seconds to play to give the visiting Bobcats a 24-21 win. “It’s tough to come to Booster Stadium and win,”...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay guest picker for Saturday's Week 4 show revealed

College GameDay is in Knoxville Saturday for No. 11 Tennessee’s game against No. 20 Florida. GameDay has tabbed a Knoxville native and Tennessee alumna as the show’s celebrity guest picker. Bianca Belair of the WWE will join the crew. Belair made the announcement Friday on her Twitter account.
KNOXVILLE, TN
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua, Levy counties prep for Tropical Storm Ian

Alachua and Levy County emergency managers are calling on residents to prepare for a major storm as Tropical Storm Ian heads for Florida. “As a community, we are stronger than the individual,” Alachua County Emergency Manager Jen Grice said in a statement. “We encourage all of our residents to reach out to their friends, families, and neighbors to provide help and encouragement to those that may have a more difficult time getting prepared. Whole community preparedness ensures that if disaster does strike, we will be able to bounce back quicker and stronger.”
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Tropical Storm Ian gets better organized

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -TS Ian slowly getting better organized in the central Caribbean and is forecasted to strengthen into a Major Category three Hurricane as it moves into the Gulf. All of NCFL continues to be included in the “Cone of Uncertainty” Day 5 Outlook. The anticipated impact for NCFL...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridaing.com

Lochloosa Lake: A Lost Paradise?

Lochloosa Lake is a natural freshwater lake located in Alachua County, Florida. The lake is approximately 4,000 acres in size and is surrounded by lush greenery and is part of the Lochloosa Wildlife Management Area. Lochloosa Lake is a serene and beautiful place that is perfect for a nature getaway....
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville man arrested for DUI manslaughter in Waldo

A Gainesville man was arrested Friday morning for drunk driving and killing a pedestrian more than ten months ago, according to court records. Kevin Burgess, a 49-year-old Gainesville resident, was charged with DUI manslaughter and driving without a valid driver’s license. In November 2021, Burgess crashed into a pedestrian...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Gainesville native bounces back after car crash

Clarissa Rainey, an award-winning equestrian from Gainesville, entered a 12-week intensive treatment program after a car accident in 2019. She says the accident left her unable to sleep at night or keep up with the cattle count on her ranch. "When it came to not remembering people that I should...
GAINESVILLE, FL
