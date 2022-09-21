Read full article on original website
Nate's Seafood & Steakhouse
Nate's Seafood & Steakhouse is a family-owned business that has been serving some of the best Cajun food to Dallas since 1988. The original owner, Nate, is from Lafayette in the heart of Louisiana's Cajun country. He is semi-retired now but has handed down the restaurant and recipes to other members of his family. From crawfish etouffee, seafood gumbo, boiled crawfish, po'-boys and signature dishes such as Stuffed Flounder Atchafalaya or Grilled Redfish Canal, this is one of the few places to get dishes like those back on the bayou. Any good Cajun also knows that boiled crawfish is not meant to be served in a plastic bag. Nate's is one of the few local places that serves them properly in a plastic tray, and if you like your mudbugs with an extra kick, be sure to order them with turbo seasoning.
Southern Classic Daiquiri Factory
There are more than 60 daiquiris on the menu here, and the names are half the fun. Ever wondered what Love Field Frozen Over tastes like? If you answered yes, seek help, but it's actually a hurricane with tangerine, blue lemonade and peach. The Cliff is Long Island iced tea with blue lemonade, purple rain and tangerine. Dine-in or to-go, you can buy sizes ranging from 16 ounces to half gallons. The debauchery to follow is limitless.
Jimmy's Food Store
Jimmy's, of course, is more than a sandwich shop. It's a small grocery store that sells Italian wines, cheeses, snacks and olive oils that's also a full deli selling house-made sausages, sauces, pizzas, lasagnas and meatballs. There is even a wine-tasting room in the back. The freshly prepared sandwiches, such as the Italian sub, muffuletta, Calabrese and Italian beef, are unmatched in Dallas. Seating is limited, lines can be long, and parking is always a challenge, but nothing this good is easy.
Cindi's New York Deli and Restaurant
If Dallas had a comfort food spot, this landmark deli would be it. Hungry, tired, anxious? Slide into a booth and dive into the extensive menu that offers everything from pancakes to patty melts, pastrami sandwiches to matzo ball soup. They bake breads, pastries and bagels in-house, all of which are available at the counter to take home. Service is always quick, although they don't mind if you linger. There are four restaurants across North Texas now collectively pulling in 4.5 stars from more than 5,000 reviews. It's legend.
Hattie B's Hot Chicken
When the Nashville hot chicken trend rolled into Dallas several years ago, we scoffed. Tennessee is the Volunteer State, not the Muy Caliente State, and this is Texas, the eternal home of pepper bellies. So we headed off to one of the new "hot" joints and ordered the hottest they had, looking smug. After we woke up and could see again, we understood: What those Tennessee folks are volunteering for are medical experiments involving pain tolerance. So, they know hot, and they damn sure know how to fry up a chicken. Hattie B's nails it with a crunchy crust that doesn't overwhelm the bird with breading. It's moist but not greasy, the non-lethal spices bring out the flavor of the meat and the pieces are plump. They offer bone-in and tenders along with a chicken sandwich and Southern-style sides including greens, baked beans and black-eyed pea salad. We can't tell you about the hottest of their six heat levels ... because we're cowards. Apparently it's a religious experience, as we've seen people at other tables jump up and say the Lord's name.
Dallas Parents Flocking to Schools That Pull Students From Both Rich and Poor Parts of Town
When Lauren McKinnon heard a new public elementary school was opening close to her home in Dallas, it was good news; but when she learned the school would offer an all-girls education format with a focus on STEM, she was excited, knowing inequities often exist for girls – like her daughters – in math and […]
25 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Catch a show or celebrate Oktoberfest!
DALLAS — Yeah, I get it. It's super hot, it's definitely fall, but it certainly doesn't feel like it. I've already complained to Delkus about this. But with the start of Fall comes tons celebrations and events for the, hopefully, cooler weather and the annual holidays it brings. Those events kick off this weekend, so let's run down the best of the best.
Paul Ridley
Paul Ridley was no stranger to Dallas City Hall when he was voted into the District 14 council seat last June. He had served as the district's plan commissioner for eight years. Before that, he spent four years representing the district on the landmark commission. He's lived in the area for about 27 years, practicing construction law and commercial litigation, occasionally stepping away to serve the city. He's devoted to serving Dallas residents, and his attention to detail can make for some interesting mic-drop moments around the council's horseshoe.
Best of Dallas 2022: These are the best restaurants in Dallas
There really is something for everyone in Dallas, whether that be burgers, pizza, Mexican food, you name it.
15 Best Restaurants in Richardson, TX
Richardson is an upscale Texas city, located mostly in the northern part of Dallas County with some of its territory reaching into Collin County. It’s a cosmopolitan city, being the headquarters of many Chinese cultural organizations and the Indian Association of North Texas. Richardson prides itself on being a hub of arts, culture and education. The biggest center of industry here would be insurance of all types. Of course, it’s also the birthplace of many comedians, so it has its light side too.
Impeccable Design Defines This Dallas Bluffview Home
Just north of Dallas’s bustling Lemmon Avenue, Bluffview boasts some of the most unique homes in North Texas. This tight-knit community exudes Americana with architectural aesthetics that call to mind mid-century class mixed with a modern feel. Here, the beautiful shores of Bachman Lake abute the bustling shopping and dining districts that make Dallas so unique.
Over-the-Top Brunch Spot, Place 2 Be, to Open in Victory Plaza
The Place 2 Be is expanding to Dallas. This Instagrammable brunch spot from Connecticut will be taking the place of Dibs on Victory, right outside American Airlines Center. Known for its eccentric plating and bottomless mimosas, TP2B is part of an all-female-owned restaurant group, The Statement Group. “We couldn’t be more excited to share our brand’s bold and cheeky brunch experience with such an iconic city and its amazing community,” says founder Gina Luari.
Best of Dallas 2022: These are the best neighborhoods in Dallas
There's a reason so many people are moving to North Texas from across the country. The cost of living compared to other metros of this size is affordable and Dallas is home to some beautiful neighborhoods.
Rapper BFG Straap dead at 22 after South Dallas shooting
Rapper Antywon Dillard, aka BFG Straap was reported dead at the age of 22 in the aftermath of a South Dallas shooting which claimed two lives. The young artist has released several albums, singles, and EPs, and has over 17 thousand monthly listeners on Spotify. A video of the tragic...
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Willie D's takes over the former Uno Mas space on Henderson Avenue, bringing South Texas vibes to the area. (Photo by Kathy Tran) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: an upscale Italian spot from the owners of Shinsei near Inwood Village, stunning new sushi in Uptown, and South Texas-inspired fare and cocktails on Henderson Avenue.
Terry Bradshaw’s 744-acre ranch north of DFW is back on the market for $22.5M
THACKERVILLE, Okla. — An Oklahoma ranch north of Dallas-Fort Worth owned by NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw is back on the market for $22.5 million after a deal with a would-be buyer was ruled an incompletion. The 744-acre ranch roughly 70 miles north of...
Dallas' Williams Chicken expanding outside Texas
A chain of fried chicken restaurants based in North Texas is expanding outside the state. The first Williams Chicken location opened in 1987 in southern Dallas, and Founder Hiawatha Williams now has 40 restaurants across Texas with 500 employees.
Homeless Claim Dallas is a Destination City
Talk to a homeless person from Texas for any amount of time, and one will quickly learn Dallas has a reputation as a destination city for vagrants. Several recently told The Dallas Express that from Garland to Galveston, the homeless know Dallas is a place with little public harassment, a passive police department, and city officials tolerant of panhandling.
BFG Straap Killed In Dallas Shooting, Rising Rapper Was Only 22
Another rising rapper has been taken too soon. According to a new report from HipHopDX, 22-year-old Dallas-based artist BFG Straap was gunned down and killed earlier this week on the city's south side along with another man, 26-year-old Cory Lucien. The older of the two tragically died at the scene of the crime, while Straap – real name Antywon Dillard – was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
H-E-B sold 1,000 pounds of brisket for opening of Frisco True Texas BBQ
That's a lot of beef, y'all.
